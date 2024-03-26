Astros Crawfish Boil: March 26, 2024

It’s all over but the cryin’

Today is the final day of Spring Training for some teams, and for the Astros and their top minor league affiliate, a final exhibition.

Houston Astros News

Astros to reveal a new mural towards center field along Hall of Fame Alley (CW39)

Astros fans react after losing against a minor league team at home (Sportskeeda)

After HBP, Meyers returns to Astros’ lineup in exhibition

Astros’ Grae Kessinger to take live BP off Justin Verlander as both continue return from injury (Houston Chronicle)

Astros manager puts latest stamp on Houston’s lineup with another intelligent tweak (SportsMap)

Pros and cons of this surprising new Paul Goldschmidt trade destination (FanSided) Could Paul Goldschmidt be a Houston Astro?

AL West News

A’s: Darell Hernaiz makes A’s Opening Day roster

Halos: Rough outing for Gavin Stone as Dodgers lose exhibition game to Angels (LA Times)

Blarts: Langford’s run to The Show nearly unprecedented

M’s: Cal Raleigh debuts Big Dumper Trucking in Mariners commercial

MLB News

Which Spring Training stats are most legit? Start here

Cards’ outfield gets cloudier after Carlson collision

The most important thing we learned from each team this spring

Ohtani says he never bet on sports, had no knowledge of Mizuhara’s gambling

11 players with milestones within reach in 2024

Houston Astros Birthdays

Cristian Javier (27)

SS Jhon Diaz (19)

IF José Vizcaìno (56)

RHP Shane Reynolds (56)