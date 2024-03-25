Astros Announce Minor League Rosters For 2024 Season

On Sunday, the Astros officially announced the minor league rosters for all four full-season affiliates. This is always one of my favorite times of the year. Below are the rosters, and then I will add some notes for each level.

Sugar Land:

The Space Cowboys roster is headlined by the top pitching prospect (Spencer Arrighetti) and one of the best position player prospects (Joey Loperfido). Ryan Gusto, Rhett Kouba are two pitchers who could have a chance to make their big league debut this year. Don’t sleep on them.

The outfield is full of talent. High upside with guys like Zach Daniels and Pedro Leon, and then solid prospects like Quincy Hamilton and Joey Loperfido. Will Wagner and Shay Whitcomb are going to make a nice combo on the infield.

Corpus Christi:

This pitching staff is going to be fun. A.J. Blubaugh made it up to Double-A last year (had a 1.26 ERA) and dominated in the Arizona Fall League. Joe Fleury is an aggressive promotion after dominant numbers in 2023. Alex Santos and Michael Knorr are both high upside pitching prospects.

Top prospect Jacob Melton will start in Double-A after finishing there in 2023. Kenedy Corona and Logan Cerny make a round out a pretty dynamic outfield.

Asheville:

Andrew Taylor and Trey Dombroski, two pitchers who posted some great numbers in 2023, will be starting in Asheville. They re joined by 2023 draftee Jake Bloss.

Luis Baez got the aggressive promotion to High-A after just 41 games in Single-A. Last year’s first round pick, Brice Matthews, will be in Asheville. Cam Fisher, also a 2023 draftee, has a chance to really put up impressive numbers in hitter-friendly Asheville.

Fayetteville:

This team could be really fun. On the pitching side, they have some high potential arms like Alimber Santa. A few draftees from last year, Colby Langford, Ethan Pecko, James Hicks, Jackson Nezuh, and Derek True will all be starting in Single-A.

The position group will be very intriguing, and quite young. Potential breakout prospect Waner Luciano will be making his full-season debut. He will be joined by a few draft picks from last year, Chase Jaworksy, Nehomar Ochoa and Will Bush.

Who are you looking forward to watching this season?