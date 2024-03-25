 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
MLB: Spring Training-New York Mets at Houston Astros

Astros Crawfish Boil: March 25, 2024

Houston visits the Space Cowboys at Constellation Field.

By Kevin Kraczkowski
Pedro Leon
| Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to the Astros Crawfish Boil. It’s Opening Week!

Houston Astros News

Joey Loperfido not on Astros’ Opening Day roster

Astros send spring standout Joey Loperfido to Triple A: ‘It just wasn’t my time right now’ (The Athletic)

Houston Astros: Jake Meyers OK after being hit by pitch (Houston Chronicle)

Houston Astros: This lineup’s secret? It can hit the hard stuff (Houston Chronicle)

AL preview: Astros favored over defending champion Texas Rangers to win West (Dallas News)

Astros 2024: Quick spring training thoughts (Chipalatta)

Astros are set to host the Sugar Land Space Cowboys tonight at 7:10 PM CDT. Buy tix here.

AL West

A’s: Athletics acquire reliever Austin Adams in trade with Mets (ESPN)

M’s: Seattle Mariners Roster Analysis: One Bat Away from World Series? (MSN)

Halos: Shohei Ohtani to address theft allegations against interpreter on Monday (Reuters)

Blarts: Michael Lorenzen’s Impact: Rangers’ Rotation Depth Gets Boost with $4.5M Deal (BVM)

MLB News

Experts predict this season’s stat leaders tl;dr — Josh Hader is predicted to lead the AL in saves.

Tovar, Rockies agree to 7-year extension

Montgomery has long-term offers from multiple teams

A dream comes true as Yankees meet ‘Yankees of Mexico’

Easy as 1, 2, 3: Adames goes deep three times

Houston Astros Birthdays

RHP Phil Maton (31)

RHP Mike Nagy (76)

The Starting Nine Predicts the 2024 Astros Season, Part I

Astros Announce Minor League Rosters For 2024 Season

Spring Training Game Thread. March 24, 2024, 11:05 CT. Astros @ Cardinals.

