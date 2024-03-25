Astros Crawfish Boil: March 25, 2024

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

Welcome to the Astros Crawfish Boil. It’s Opening Week!

Houston Astros News

Joey Loperfido not on Astros’ Opening Day roster

Astros send spring standout Joey Loperfido to Triple A: ‘It just wasn’t my time right now’ (The Athletic)

Houston Astros: Jake Meyers OK after being hit by pitch (Houston Chronicle)

Houston Astros: This lineup’s secret? It can hit the hard stuff (Houston Chronicle)

AL preview: Astros favored over defending champion Texas Rangers to win West (Dallas News)

Astros 2024: Quick spring training thoughts (Chipalatta)

Astros are set to host the Sugar Land Space Cowboys tonight at 7:10 PM CDT. Buy tix here.

AL West

A’s: Athletics acquire reliever Austin Adams in trade with Mets (ESPN)

M’s: Seattle Mariners Roster Analysis: One Bat Away from World Series? (MSN)

Halos: Shohei Ohtani to address theft allegations against interpreter on Monday (Reuters)

Blarts: Michael Lorenzen’s Impact: Rangers’ Rotation Depth Gets Boost with $4.5M Deal (BVM)

MLB News

Experts predict this season’s stat leaders tl;dr — Josh Hader is predicted to lead the AL in saves.

Tovar, Rockies agree to 7-year extension

Montgomery has long-term offers from multiple teams

A dream comes true as Yankees meet ‘Yankees of Mexico’

Easy as 1, 2, 3: Adames goes deep three times

Houston Astros Birthdays

RHP Phil Maton (31)

RHP Mike Nagy (76)