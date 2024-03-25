Astros Crawfish Boil: March 25, 2024

Welcome to the Astros Crawfish Boil. It’s Opening Week!
Houston Astros News
Joey Loperfido not on Astros’ Opening Day roster
Astros send spring standout Joey Loperfido to Triple A: ‘It just wasn’t my time right now’ (The Athletic)
Houston Astros: Jake Meyers OK after being hit by pitch (Houston Chronicle)
Houston Astros: This lineup’s secret? It can hit the hard stuff (Houston Chronicle)
AL preview: Astros favored over defending champion Texas Rangers to win West (Dallas News)
Astros 2024: Quick spring training thoughts (Chipalatta)
AL West
A’s: Athletics acquire reliever Austin Adams in trade with Mets (ESPN)
M’s: Seattle Mariners Roster Analysis: One Bat Away from World Series? (MSN)
Halos: Shohei Ohtani to address theft allegations against interpreter on Monday (Reuters)
Blarts: Michael Lorenzen’s Impact: Rangers’ Rotation Depth Gets Boost with $4.5M Deal (BVM)
MLB News
Experts predict this season’s stat leaders tl;dr — Josh Hader is predicted to lead the AL in saves.
Tovar, Rockies agree to 7-year extension
Montgomery has long-term offers from multiple teams
A dream comes true as Yankees meet ‘Yankees of Mexico’
Easy as 1, 2, 3: Adames goes deep three times
Houston Astros Birthdays
RHP Phil Maton (31)
RHP Mike Nagy (76)
