Astros Crawfish Boil: March 22, 2024

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

Houston Astros News

How dominant can the Astros’ bullpen be? We asked the experts

How MLB’s new facial authentication Go-Ahead Entry works at Astros’ Minute Maid Park

Houston Astros buzzsaw through Cardinals’ lineup as a few stalwarts search for timing

Astros reliever Oliver Ortega undergoes right elbow surgery

Here’s your all-inclusive guide to Houston Astros Opening Day (SportsMap)

Q&A: Astros’ Lance McCullers Jr. on MLBPA power struggle, Tony Clark’s future (The Athletic)

Wagner, Lidge, Dotel on Astros’ latest elite bullpen trio

AL West News

Halos: MLB Rumors: J.D. Martinez, Mets Agree to 1-Year, $12M Contract amid Angels Buzz (BR)

A’s: Rooker corrects swing to great effect as A’s wrap spring training (NBC)

Blarts: Former Phillies hurler signs with World Series champs for way less than he wanted (That Balls Outta Here)

M’s: Mariners News: Brian Anderson, Edgar Martinez, and more in a Q&A session (Sodo Mojo)

MLB News

Yamamoto hit hard in debut as Dodgers settle for Seoul split

‘Complete identity game’: Padres punch back in hard-fought Seoul finale

Betts hits season’s 1st HR, drives in 6 and wins a new car

The top lineups entering the season, ranked 1-10: Astros are third, behind the Dodgers and the Braves.

Houston Astros Birthdays

Friday

CF Dexter Fowler (38)

RHP Joe Smith (40)

RHP Jeremy Griffiths (46)

IF Sean Berry (58)

IF Billy Goodman (1926-1984)

RHP Mark Washington — the six-foot-seven career minor leaguer turns 28 today.

Saturday

1B/OF Lee May (1943-2017)

LHP Danny Coombs (1942)

LHP Julio Robaina (23)

Sunday

RHP Josh Zeid (37)

RHP José Valverde (46)

RHP José Cabrera (52)

OF Jesús Alou (1942-2023)

RHP Mitchell Kilkenny (27)