If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

All sharing options for:

Share All sharing options for: Astros Crawfish Boil: March 21, 2024

Share this on Reddit

Houston Astros News

This is March: Astros players give NCAA tournament predictions

Blake Snell’s contract details make it crystal clear why the Astros said pass (FanSided)

José Urquidy encouraged by MRI on elbow

How dynastic history shapes the Houston Astros 2024 trajectory (SportsMap Houston)

Houston Astros fans can have their faces scanned to enter Minute Maid Park (Houston Public Media)

AL West News

A’s: A’s community benefits agreement up for vote, development agreement draft not yet ready (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

M’s: Seattle Mariners GM details players that have stood out this spring (Seattle Sports)

Blarts: Right-hander Lorenzen agrees to 1-year deal with Rangers

Halos: Ohtani’s interpreter fired after connection to illegal gambling

MLB News

FanGraphs Spotlight: Pitch Type Splits (Fangraphs)

Stanton crushes THREE home runs in power show for Yanks — Sure, the guy has power. Call me when he plays a full season.

Who are the top free agents left on the board?

Bowden’s 2024 All-MLB Breakout Team: A roster of promising players to watch (The Athletic)

Never too early to predict the 2024 division winners — It’s Houston for the AL West.

Houston Astros Birthdays

LF/3B Tommy Davis (1939-2022)

1B Pidge Browne (1929-1997)

OF Kenedy Corona (24) — Houston’s current number 12 prospect looks to start the season with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys,