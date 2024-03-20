 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
MLB: MAR 17 Spring Training - Astros at Cardinals

Astros Crawfish Boil: March 20, 2024

For two teams, baseball is back.

By Kevin Kraczkowski
Jacob Melton
| Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Houston Astros News

Steal or no steal? How Altuve will decide when to pick spots

Urquidy avoids worst, to resume throwing in 10-15 days

Yankees-Astros Opening Day starting pitchers: Cortes vs. Valdez

Injuries & Moves: Cabbage, Hensley among roster cuts

Meet Joey Loperfido, the Astros prospect who rakes & cooks (Beaumont Enterprise)

Brown: Astros “Not Actively” Pursuing Starting Pitching (MLBTR)

After missing out on Blake Snell, will the Astros pivot? (The Athletic

AL West News

A’s: Wood earns nod as A’s Opening Day starter vs. Guardians (NBC)

M’s: Recent roster moves are bringing the Mariners’ outfield picture into focus (Sodo Mojo)

Blarts: Potential Rangers reunion with Jordan Montgomery gets eye-opening Bruce Bochy take (ClutchPoints)

Halos: Aaron Hicks, Zach Neto continue sizzling spring performances in Angels’ victory (OC Register)

MLB News

‘A shot of adrenaline’: Snell’s new teammates excited to have him

Coffee shop owner in Seoul gets surprise of his life when MLB idol walks in

Merrill, 20, on center stage as Padres set Seoul Series roster

Holliday showing Major League poise with torrid spring

The Marlins Have One of the Best Rotations in Baseball. They Just Can’t Use It Right Now. (FG)

Houston Astros Birthdays

LHP Wilfredo Rodríguez (45)

RHP Blas Minor (58)

OF Rick Parker (61)

RHP Jim Golden (88)

Astros Starting Pitcher Depth

Astros Crawfish Boil

