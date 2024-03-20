Astros Crawfish Boil: March 20, 2024

Houston Astros News
Steal or no steal? How Altuve will decide when to pick spots
Urquidy avoids worst, to resume throwing in 10-15 days
Yankees-Astros Opening Day starting pitchers: Cortes vs. Valdez
Injuries & Moves: Cabbage, Hensley among roster cuts
Meet Joey Loperfido, the Astros prospect who rakes & cooks (Beaumont Enterprise)
Brown: Astros “Not Actively” Pursuing Starting Pitching (MLBTR)
After missing out on Blake Snell, will the Astros pivot? (The Athletic
AL West News
A’s: Wood earns nod as A’s Opening Day starter vs. Guardians (NBC)
M’s: Recent roster moves are bringing the Mariners’ outfield picture into focus (Sodo Mojo)
Blarts: Potential Rangers reunion with Jordan Montgomery gets eye-opening Bruce Bochy take (ClutchPoints)
Halos: Aaron Hicks, Zach Neto continue sizzling spring performances in Angels’ victory (OC Register)
MLB News
‘A shot of adrenaline’: Snell’s new teammates excited to have him
Coffee shop owner in Seoul gets surprise of his life when MLB idol walks in
Merrill, 20, on center stage as Padres set Seoul Series roster
Holliday showing Major League poise with torrid spring
The Marlins Have One of the Best Rotations in Baseball. They Just Can’t Use It Right Now. (FG)
Houston Astros Birthdays
LHP Wilfredo Rodríguez (45)
RHP Blas Minor (58)
OF Rick Parker (61)
RHP Jim Golden (88)
