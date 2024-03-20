Astros Top Three Outfield Prospects For 2024

As we inch closer to the 2024 season, I am going to give top three prospects at each position. This will be based on where they currently play and also where they may end up. This will culminate with my newly updated top 30 prospects before the season starts. This week, we are looking at the outfield position.

Melton was drafted by the Astros in the 2nd round of the 2022 draft out of Oregon State. Melton had a standout junior year in college slashing .360/.424/.671 with 22 2B, 17 HR, 21 SB as he earned Pac-12 player of the year honors. Melton is a left handed swinging outfielder who stands at 6’3″ and 210 lbs. Melton has an advanced approach at the plate and has above average power with the potential to be plus as he also makes a lot of contact. The lefty is a plus runner on the bases and in the outfield and should stick in center field defensively. Melton played in 99 games (up to Double-A) in 2023 connecting on 23 homers and stealing 46 bases. Melton has posted really strong exit velocities numbers and has a chance to be a power outfielder at the major league level. Read more on Melton here.

2023 Stats: 99 G, .245 BA/.334 OBP/.467 SLG, 17 2B, 23 HR, 55 RBI, 46 SB

Loperfido was drafted in the 2021 draft after putting together a really good senior season. The lefty hitting Loperfido has the ability to work counts, draw walks and make a lot of contact. The Astros minor league player of the year, Loperfido followed up a strong 2022 with a breakout 2023 season. The 7th rounder from 2021 hit .278 with a .880 OPS and 25 HR/27 SB, making his way up to Triple-A. Loperfido does a lot of things really well. He makes contact, draws walks, has some power and speed on the bases. He plays mostly in the outfield but has also played 51 games at first base in the minors. Loperfido has the makeup and the tools to be a plus defender at first base or center field, wherever the Astros end up playing him.

2023 Stats: 124 G, .278 BA/.370 OBP/.510 SLG, 27 2B, 3 3B, 25 HR, 78 RBI, 27 SB

The Astros signed Luis Baez for $1.3 million during the 2022 international signing period. The 19-year-old is well built at 6’1″ and 205 lbs and possesses plus power from the right side. He is a solid athlete but won’t provide a ton on the bases, though he should be an adequate defender in the corner outfield spots. In 2023, Baez played in rookie ball and at Fayetteville posting a .838 OPS with 15 doubles, 11 homers and 38 runs batted in. Scouts note he has the power to be a 30+ HR guy in the big leagues.

2023 Stats: 58 G, .248 BA/.357 OBP/.481 SLG, 15 2B, 11 HR, 38 RBI, 1 SB

A Few More:

Corona was acquired in the deal that sent Jake Marisnick to the Mets. He is listed at 5’11” and 184 lbs, but is built really well and packs a punch in his swing. The 23-year-old played majority of the season in Double-A and showed off his talents connecting on 20 homers and stealing 31 bases. He also made a ton of highlight reel plays in the outfield. Corona is another prospect who won’t be far off and could be a contributor soon.

2023 Stats: 56 G, .251 BA/.331 OBP/.458 SLG, 21 2B, 4 3B, 22 HR, 65 RBI, 32 SB

Cole was drafted in the 10th round in the 2022 draft and possesses plus speed and a lot of pop in his bat. I wrote before last year that Cole could be a steal and he is looking just like that. The left handed hitter started the year in Single-A and had 11 HR, 25 SB with a .892 OPS in 70 games. He was promoted to High-A where he had a .829 OPS with 8 HR, 12 SB. He is a legit power/speed threat and is a plus athlete. He finished with 47 XBHs and 37 stolen bases this season. He has some swing and miss to his game but his highs are really high. At just 23-years-old, Cole is one of the more higher potential outfielders in the system.

2023 Stats: 111 G, .258 BA/.380 OBP/.489 SLG, 20 2B, 8 3B, 19 HR, 65 RBI, 37 SB

Barber was a 4th round pick in 2019 and each year has shown his ability, just struggled to stay healthy. 2023 was no different. The 23-year-old played in 79 games in Double-A posting a .792 OPS with 16 double and 11 homers. When healthy, he has shown to be an above average hitter at every level. He just needs to make it through a full season now. Read more on him here.

2023 Stats: 56 G, .283 BA/.397 OBP/.429 SLG, 10 2B, 6 HR, 35 RBI, 2 SB