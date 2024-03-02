spring Training Game Thread. March 2, 2024, 12:05 CT. Cardinals @ Astros

The Astros beat the Nats 10-8 yesterday, all of the Astros runs coming in the fifth inning or later. (In other words, after the major leaguers had left the game)

The main story was the ineffectiveness of Framber Valdez in his first Spring start. Not something to worry about yet, but two clean innings would have felt a lot better than three runs on five hits in 1.1 innings.

It’s a pretty stout lineup today, and besides Cristian Javier getting his first Spring Training start, we’re expecting Bryan Abreu and Josh Hader to pitch later in the game.