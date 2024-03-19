Spring Training Game Thread. March 19, 2024, 5:05 CT. Marlins @ Astros

Brandon Bielak gets his second start of the 2024 Spring season. Of course, with Jose Urquidy's latest injury leaving the Astros' rotation paper thin, Bielak suddenly becomes an important part of the Astros' pitching equation.

From early returns, hopefully not too important. So far this Spring, in 7.1 IP, Bielak has a 7.36 ERA, a 1.64 WHIP, and a .276 BAA. Unfortunately, those numbers don’t seem unrealistic as long-term projections.

Today, Bielak hopes to show otherwise while stretching himself out for spot starter duty.

The starting lineup doesn’t look too much different than one we could see at times in the regular season. Yordan Alvarez gets the day off, though.