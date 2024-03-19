Amid injuries in the rotation and rumors that the Astros were pursuing free agent pitcher Blake Snell, the status of the Astros’ starting pitcher depth is a popular conversation topic. Reportedly, Snell agreed to sign a 2 year contract with the Giants last night. At this point, we don’t know if the Astros are pursuing any of the remaining free agent starting pitchers, (such as Jordan Montgomery or Michael Lorenzen). But we are still left with the question of Astros rotation depth.

It’s not uncommon for baseball analysts to mention the Astros’ rotation depth as a weakness. Last month, on the MLB Network former GM Dan O’Dowd said the only question he had about the Astros ability to repeat as division champion is the team’s starting pitching depth. This is a concern repeated by other analysts. So, let’s evaluate the rotation depth.

Last year, before the 2023 season began, my evaluation indicated that the Astros needed to bolster the rotation depth for that season. But the depth issue was quite different in 2023. Without Justin Verlander and Jake Odorizzi, the Astros needed to fill a big hole in rotation “innings pitched.” Verlander and Odorizzi had combined for 235 innings in 2022, and both pitchers were gone. It turned out that the Astros did need more depth, and they addressed this problem at the trade deadline, bringing Verlander back to the team. Arguably, the Verlander trade was critical to the Astros winning the division and probably even making the playioffs. The Astros pitching depth, such as it was, had run out of steam by the second half of the season.

This season the Astros don’t have the same kind of innings gap. Sure, Lance McCullers, Jr. and Luis Garcia continue to be unavailable, but that is the same as last year.

The Astros rotation pitched 895 innings in 2023. What happens if the Astros’ starters incur regression in their pitched innings in 2024? To examine this question, I used the projections at Baseball-Reference, because they are based solely on past performance and regression to the mean. I chose B-R’s projection because it is a simple model without bells and whistles or human judgement. It provides a straightforward application of statistical regression.

Since Verlander will start the season on the injured list, I will set him aside for the moment and focus on Valdez, Javier, Brown, and France. Below is a comparison of the 2023 innings pitched, the B-R projected innings pitched, and the percent regression in innings pitched.

2024 B-R Projected IP / 2023 Actual IP / Percent Regression

Valdez 179 IP / 198 IP / -10%

Javier 149 IP / 162 IP / -8%

Brown 134 IP / 153 IP / -12%

France 126 IP / 133 IP / -5%

Sub-Total 588 IP / 646 IP / -10%

Innings Gap 58 IP

Potentially, the four starters, excluding Verlander, might leave a 58 innings gap to be covered if they pitched to their regressed number of innings in 2024.

What about Verlander? The fact that he will start the season on the IL, as well as his age, naturally leads to some questions about his ability to pitch a normal innings total. But even with regression (162 IP with the Mets and Astros, and a B-R regressed projection of 156 IP), Verlander makes up for the 58 innings gap. This is because he pitched 68 innings for the Astros in 2023, but his full season regressed total is 156 IP. By pitching the full season for the Astros, Verlander (at least in theory) provides 88 innings more than his 2023 Astros’ innings. The mid-season re-acquisition of Verlander in 2023 turns out to be essential for maintaining an acceptable rotation depth in 2024.

At this point, Verlander’s placement on the IL at season start appears to be temporary—a conservatism to ease him into the rotation gradually. If we assume that’s true, and Verlander pitches to the B-R projection, the Astros would need 150 IP from the “pitching depth” to achieve the 895 IP by the rotation in 2023.

Now to some real question marks. How many innings will Jose Urquidy pitch in 2024? Currently he is sidelined with inflammation from a strained forearm, and it is unknown if he can pitch when the season starts. Despite injuries, he pitched 46 innings last year. Worst case, he pitches zero innings in 2024 and best case, he eventually pitches around 100 innings (B-R’s projection for 2024).

And what about Lance McCullers, Jr. and Luis Garcia, both recovering from arm surgery? Currently they might return by August or September. But, conservatively, I would not plan on any particular innings total for them. A lot can happen between now and August. We really don’t know if we can count on either to provide reinforcements late in the season. But if they do return this season, perhaps they would provide 50 or 60 IP, which would certainly narrow that 150 inning gap which must be covered by “depth.”

What is the remaining starting pitcher depth? Ronel Blanco and Brandon Bielak are the first line depth replacements. Last year, Bielak started for 70 innings and Blanco started for 38 innings. No disrespect to Bielak, but if he pitches 70 innings again, that likely isn’t a good outcome. Could Bielak and Blanco combine for 100 innings in 2024? That’s probably doable. But depending on them for too many innings stretches the pitching depth to the limits of effectiveness. At some point this season, the untested minor league starting pitchers (Arrighetti, Gordon, and Kouba) could form a second line of depth.

It becomes apparent that the ultimate contribution of Urquidy is an important part of the puzzle. In the worst case, Bielak, Blanco, and the minor leaguers have to pitch around 150 or more innings. France experienced arm soreness earlier this spring. If he joined Urquidy on the sideline, Bielak and Blanco would have to cover the No. 5 rotation spot for an even longer time period.

And, as we noted about Verlander, it’s possible that arm soreness could recur during the season and reduce his potential innings contribution.

It’s apparent why the Astros would be interested in more starting pitching. On the surface, the Astros appear to have starting pitching depth which might be adequate. But if everything doesn’t go according to plan, the effectiveness of the rotation depth may be questionable.

A NOTE ON HUNTER BROWN

Previously, I contended that Hunter Brown’s improvement is crucial to the success of the Astros’ rotation. Last week, Fangraph’s article “Symborski’s 2024 Booms and Busts: Pitchers” discussed similar observations about Brown’s potential.

Dan Symborski counted Hunter Brown among the probable “Breakout” candidates. He noted that Brown’s 2023 season had both good and bad, but was “a bit of a disappointment.” He makes the argument that Brown could be due for a breakout:

That said, there are signs that he was a bit unlucky: Opponents had a high BABIP against him, and he allowed home runs at a much higher rate (1.50 HR/9) than he had at any point as a professional. Additionally, considering he threw nearly 30 more innings (155.2) than in any previous season (126.1), he may have just been gassed at the end of the year. Through his first 23 games (22 starts), which spanned 125.1 innings, he had a 4.16 ERA and 3.92 FIP. Over his final eight games (seven starts), he posted an abysmal 8.90 ERA and 6.26 FIP, with more than a third of the home runs he gave up (nine of 26) coming during that final stretch.

Let’s hope that Brown will be one of the breakouts in 2024. This would go a long way in solidifying the Astros’ rotation.

Spring training stats may not mean a lot. But Brown has pitched well in the spring so far, with a 2.84 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in 12.2 innings.