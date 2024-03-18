Astros Spring Training Week in Review.

The Astros’ record is 10-13 going into the second of Monday’s Spring Training games. They were 2-6 for the week, but the situation isn’t as bleak as that sounds.

First, the really bad news. Yet another pitcher is down. Jose Urquidy is out indefinitely with a forearm strain. That means, among potential Astros starters, Justin Verlander, Lance McCullers Jr., Luis Garcia, and now Urquidy will not be pitching when the season starts. This leaves a likely opening-day rotation of Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier, Hunter Brown, Ronel Blanco, and a not fully stretched J.P. France.

Since pitching is the main concern, let’s start today's review with the status of pitchers and their progress.

Pitching

There is some reason to be concerned about Framber Valdez. In eight total innings this week, he allowed five earned runs and ten hits. His ERA so far is 7.71 for the Spring.

There was mostly good news after the Urquidy and Valdez stories. J.P. France made his Spring debut, and although he gave up a home run in 2.2 IP, he struck out four and walked only one.

Hunter Brown made two appearances, pitching 8.2 innings with three earned runs and eight hits. His Spring ERA is 2.84. Cristian Javier and Ronel Blanco are looking good this Spring, both of whom made scoreless appearances. Javier’s Spring ERA is 1.80, and Blanco’s is a perfect 0.00 with a WHIP of 0.69. Keep in mind that Blanco has been a great-looking ST pitcher the last few seasons but has never been so dominant in the regular season.

There are two bright spots in the bullpen, with a number of pitchers competing for the last spot. Parker Mushinski and Seth Martinez both retain scoreless inning streaks this Spring, and lefty Bennett Sousa, after a slow start, had 2.1 scoreless innings this week, bringing his Spring ERA down to 4.26.

On the other hand, Rafael Montero continues to look like a trainwreck, with a 16.88 ERA, a 3.38 WHIP, and a .385 BAA. Possible fifth starter and ostensible long-reliever Brandon Beilak continues to throw batting practice with a 7.36 ERA so far.

And should we be concerned about Bryan Abreu? He has a 9.82 ERA this Spring with a 2.73 WHIP and .286 BAA. It’s only 3.2 IP, and in those innings, he has allowed six walks. Control has always been Abreu’s biggest issue, so hopefully, he will find the range before the season begins.

Hitting

The bats we care about the most seem to be rounding into form for Opening Day. Below are their hitting stats for the week and overall Spring BA and OPS (prior to Monday). Of particular note is the hot hitting of usually slow-starting Alex Bregman, Catcher Yainer Diaz's emergence from a deep slump, and prospect Joey Loperfido's continued other-worldly performance. Oh yeah, Mauricio Dubon stays hot. And former George Springer heir-apparent, Pedro Leon, is having a sneaky good Spring, too.

Jose Altuve..............4-12....233.....648

Alex Bregman..........7-14....324.....773

Kyle Tucker..............3-12....333....1.012

Chas McCormick....5-9.....400.....924

Jake Meyer..............4-10....310.....1.065

Mauricio Dubon......4-12....484....1.257

Yordan Alvarez.......4-13....345.....924

Jeremy Pena...........2-9......240.....656

Yainer Diaz.............4-11......206.....594

Joey Loperfido.......6-11.....423......1.175

Jon Singleton.........1-12.....207......467

Pedro Leon.............4-7......333......868

Jose Abreu.............2-3......233......1.068

One of the following three players has a chance to be the 26th man as the second utility infielder behind Mauricio Dubon: Shay Whitcomb, Grae Kessinger, or David Hensley. Their Spring averages are .231, .194, and .176, respectively.

Overall, the hitting seems to be rounding into shape for the season. However, pitching is a big concern, with injuries and uncertain performances from key pieces like Framber Valdez, Brandon Bielak, Rafael Montero, and Bryan Abreu. But there are still ten days to right the ship (including trades/signings).

Go Stros.