A Time To Lament?

Remember when Dusty Baker lamented the lack of starting depth last season? Yeah, I think he would lament this year’s development, too. I certainly do. With José Urquidy now out for an indefinite amount of time, the Astros are already pushing against the precipice of last season’s conundrum: A lack of depth in starting pitchers.

To be clear, it is possible to envision a situation when Dana Brown and Joe Espada face — believe it or not — a logjam in the rotation by August if good health abounds. Both Lance McCullers Jr. and Luis Garcìa could be back by that point. Justin Verlander will open the season on the IL, but it doesn’t seem like his upcoming stint ought to be a long one. Urquidy’s long-term status remains unclear. That is the hope, but hope also isn’t a plan.

Ultimately, Brown has little in the way of immediate pitching help on the 40-man roster, especially if another injury or two occurs. Top prospect Spencer Arrighetti is certainly an option at some point this upcoming season, but the front office would have to clear a roster spot on the 40-man to promote the promising right-hander. With Houston’s pursuit of Blake Snell possibly falling short, it could behoove Brown to explore other available options on the open market. After all, Jordan Montgomery remains without a team and he doesn’t have a draft pick penalty attached, unlike Snell. Michael Lorenzen, for example, is another available pitcher with experience as both a starter and reliever. His price tag would certainly be less of a strain than, say, Snell or Montogomery. Of course, Lorenzen’s ceiling is lower than his fellow free agents.

It is already confirmed Framber Valdez will start on Opening Day followed by Cristian Javier for the season’s second game. The arrangement beyond Javier remains murky, though. FanGraphs currently has Hunter Brown, Ronel Blanco, and J.P. France rounding out the rotation to start the season. Brandon Bielak, who is out of minor league options, will likely make the team as a reliever, but he is also available to start. This projection, at least to me, appears the most plausible. Essentially a redux of last summer’s rotation up until the reacquisition of Verlander from the Mets during the trade deadline.

Can the Astros still compete in the AL West with the starting rotation as is? Likely for a few weeks, especially if Verlander returns with no issues. It also largely hinges on whether Valdez and Javier can put their second-half struggles from last season firmly behind them. While some measure of hope is involved with roster construction, another starter would go a long way to at least alleviate this predominant concern. This team needs at least one more arm to absorb innings because another injury is only a matter of time, whether it is Snell, Montgomery, Lorenzen, or somebody else.