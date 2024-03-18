All sharing options for:

Share All sharing options for: Astros Crawfish Boil: March 18, 2024

All sharing options

Share this on Reddit

Houston Astros News

Injuries & Moves: Urquidy (elbow) undergoes MRI in Houston

This Astros prospect a wiz in kitchen ... and on diamond

Astros 2024: This ain’t easy (chipalatta)

Arrighetti shows off MLB-ready toolbox in Spring Breakout

MLB Rumors: Astros ‘Balked’ at Blake Snell’s 2-Year, $60M Contract Asking Price (BR)

Astros’ Framber Valdez has 200-inning goal this season (Houston Chronicle)

AL West News

A’s — Davis calls Giants release ‘punch to the gut,’ happy for role with A’s (NBC)

Blarts — AL Outlook: Texas Rangers May Have Tough Time Defending First Crown (Forbes)

Halos — Ron Washington has Angels tearing up the basepaths (OC Register)

M’s — Seattle Mariners Notebook: Checking in on the pitchers (Seattle Sports)

MLB News

These prospects stood out most in Spring Breakout

Could former manager lure Snell to this NL club?

Votto homers one pitch into his Blue Jays career

Fighting for roster spot, O’s outfielder homers in 3 straight ABs

These 12 teams won the MLB offseason

Houston Astros Birthdays

OF/1B Trey Mancini (32)

RHP Brian Fisher (62)