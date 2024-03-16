The Houston Astros Should Do Everything They Can to Sign Blake Snell — Here’s Why

Long gone are the days when the Hot Stove was all we had to talk about. I know it’s only been about three weeks since the Spring Training Games commenced, but baseball never lasts long enough.

Anyway, with all the fake games to watch, the Hot Stove is relegated to a warming plate. Still, things can cook very well on one. That’s where Blake Snell and the Houston Astros come in.

Houston’s rotation, as currently constructed (in order, including pitchers who will possibly not (and two who definitely won’t) be ready for opening day).

Justin Verlander Framber Valdez Cristian Javier Lance McCullers Jr. Hunter Brown Luis Garcia Jose Urquidy JP France Ronel Blanco Brandon Bielak

With Verlander, LMJ, Garcia, and now Urquidy on the mend, the rotation is currently constructed thusly:

Framber Valdez Cristian Javier Hunter Brown JP France Ronel Blanco

After signing Josh Hader, Houston blew past the first luxury tax threshold. In the past, Jim Crane has been reticent to approach the threshold....but it could be that he hasn’t needed to in almost a decade. Take a look at Houston’s current rotation. I know Blanco has looked pretty good this spring, and France landed a full 1.5 wins above replacement as a rookie. Keep in mind also that Brown finished the season barely above replacement level, and Houston’s “current” starting staff accumulated only about 6 bWAR through an entire season. If you can count on your starting staff comprising a fifth of your collective bWAR, then Houston would wind up at 78 victories. Not elite.

Sure, use the five “top pitchers” regardless of current health, and you have a staff comprised of JV, FV, CJ LMJ, and HB. That’s more like it, and you’re looking at a 90-win team instead. The fact remains that we have to deal in reality.

The acquisition of Blake Snell will reach and easily exceed the second luxury threshold, resulting in a more substantial set of penalties. Still, look at the current rotation, including Snell —

Blake Snell Framber Valdez Cristian Javier Hunter Brown JP France

— and hopefully soon into the season —

Justin Verlander Blake Snell Framber Valdez Cristian Javier France/Brown/Urquidy

That final look is simply an embarrassment of riches, but in the age of extreme pitcher volatility, there is no such thing as “too much” pitching. Last offseason, I trumpeted from the rooftops the advent of the “Four Aces” rotation, and was sadly, very mistaken. If you add Snell to the conversation, and with the return of McCullers, by the end of the season, we could have five.

What would a Snell contract with the Astros be worth? It’s hard to say, seeing as how we haven’t seen Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman, Framber Valdez, etc sign any sort of extension. What it could take to land him...

If I was Snell, and I need to emphasize that I am not, I would go for a short high AAV contract, somewhere in the neighborhood of two years and $80 million. A longer-term deal with a lower AAV, like a five-year $180 million deal would do it too, but again, I am not Snell.

I’m just spitballing here...building sand castles in the air, as it were. What do you all think it would take, and is it worth it?