The Astros lost to the Nats yesterday 5-3, the most significant development being the continued struggles of Brandon Beilak, who, without any more options, is in make-or-break status with the Stros this year. He gave up three runs in three innings and has a 7.36 ERA this Spring.

Brain McTaggart reported that Jose Urquidy left a practice game with elbow issues.

Here is the lineup and media access info.