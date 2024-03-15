Astros Crawfish Boil: March 15, 2024

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

It’s Friday, do you know where your Astros are?

Houston Astros News

McCormick riding hot streak after early adjustments

FAQ: Astros-Cardinals Spring Breakout (Sun., 9 a.m. CT)

Injuries & Moves: Coleman optioned to Triple-A

Astros still searching for bridge to high-leverage relievers after optioning Dylan Coleman (The Athletic)

Astros 2024: What is more likely? (Chipalatta) - It’s always fun to play “What If?” It’s the game so nice that I posted it twice.

MLB commentators in awkward live TV silence after shock remark during Mets-Astros game (The US Sun) — This was funny

Offseason In Review: Houston Astros (MLBTR)

AL West News

A’s - Oakland A’s prospects to watch during Spring Breakout

M’s - How Seattle Mariners’ vets show they have backs of top prospects (Seattle Sports)

Halos - Ron Washington drops most Ron Washington quote ever about LA Angels’ Jordyn Adams (Halo Hangout)

Blarts - Texas Rangers players’favorite pizza toppings,style for Pi Day (Dallas News)

MLB News

Skenes gets Spring Breakout off to sizzling start

How to watch every game for Spring Breakout Day 2

Who’s the best infielder to chat with in-game? We asked them

Fantasy prep: Top 300 players ranked

Cole likely to avoid Tommy John surgery

Patrick Bailey Is a Unicorn Pitch Framer (FG)

‘You’re Not Screwing Me on This One, Are You?’: Big League GMs Reflect on Their First Trades (FG)

Houston Astros Birthdays

Today

C César Salazar (28)

C Max Stassi (33)

RHP Wayne Granger (80)

Saturday

IF Brice Matthews (22)

LHP Reymin Guduan (32)

RHP Mickey Storey (38)

Sunday

Raúl Chávez (51)