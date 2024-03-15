Astros Crawfish Boil: March 15, 2024

It’s Friday, do you know where your Astros are?
Houston Astros News
McCormick riding hot streak after early adjustments
FAQ: Astros-Cardinals Spring Breakout (Sun., 9 a.m. CT)
Injuries & Moves: Coleman optioned to Triple-A
Astros still searching for bridge to high-leverage relievers after optioning Dylan Coleman (The Athletic)
Astros 2024: What is more likely? (Chipalatta) - It’s always fun to play “What If?” It’s the game so nice that I posted it twice.
MLB commentators in awkward live TV silence after shock remark during Mets-Astros game (The US Sun) — This was funny
Offseason In Review: Houston Astros (MLBTR)
AL West News
A’s - Oakland A’s prospects to watch during Spring Breakout
M’s - How Seattle Mariners’ vets show they have backs of top prospects (Seattle Sports)
Halos - Ron Washington drops most Ron Washington quote ever about LA Angels’ Jordyn Adams (Halo Hangout)
Blarts - Texas Rangers players’favorite pizza toppings,style for Pi Day (Dallas News)
MLB News
Skenes gets Spring Breakout off to sizzling start
How to watch every game for Spring Breakout Day 2
Who’s the best infielder to chat with in-game? We asked them
Fantasy prep: Top 300 players ranked
Cole likely to avoid Tommy John surgery
Patrick Bailey Is a Unicorn Pitch Framer (FG)
‘You’re Not Screwing Me on This One, Are You?’: Big League GMs Reflect on Their First Trades (FG)
Houston Astros Birthdays
Today
C César Salazar (28)
C Max Stassi (33)
RHP Wayne Granger (80)
Saturday
IF Brice Matthews (22)
LHP Reymin Guduan (32)
RHP Mickey Storey (38)
Sunday
Raúl Chávez (51)
