Houston Astros v Miami Marlins

Astros Crawfish Boil: March 15, 2024

Everybody’s workin’ for the weekend

By Kevin Kraczkowski
Grae Kessinger
| Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images

It’s Friday, do you know where your Astros are?

Houston Astros News

McCormick riding hot streak after early adjustments

FAQ: Astros-Cardinals Spring Breakout (Sun., 9 a.m. CT)

Injuries & Moves: Coleman optioned to Triple-A

Astros still searching for bridge to high-leverage relievers after optioning Dylan Coleman (The Athletic)

Astros 2024: What is more likely? (Chipalatta) - It’s always fun to play “What If?” It’s the game so nice that I posted it twice.

MLB commentators in awkward live TV silence after shock remark during Mets-Astros game (The US Sun) — This was funny

Offseason In Review: Houston Astros (MLBTR)

AL West News

A’s - Oakland A’s prospects to watch during Spring Breakout

M’s - How Seattle Mariners’ vets show they have backs of top prospects (Seattle Sports)

Halos - Ron Washington drops most Ron Washington quote ever about LA Angels’ Jordyn Adams (Halo Hangout)

Blarts - Texas Rangers players’favorite pizza toppings,style for Pi Day (Dallas News)

MLB News

Skenes gets Spring Breakout off to sizzling start

How to watch every game for Spring Breakout Day 2

Who’s the best infielder to chat with in-game? We asked them

Fantasy prep: Top 300 players ranked

Cole likely to avoid Tommy John surgery

Patrick Bailey Is a Unicorn Pitch Framer (FG)

‘You’re Not Screwing Me on This One, Are You?’: Big League GMs Reflect on Their First Trades (FG)

Houston Astros Birthdays

Today

C César Salazar (28)

C Max Stassi (33)

RHP Wayne Granger (80)

Saturday

IF Brice Matthews (22)

LHP Reymin Guduan (32)

RHP Mickey Storey (38)

Sunday

Raúl Chávez (51)

Spring Training Game Thread. March 14, 2024, 5:05 CT. Astros @ Nationals

Houston Astros History

Everystros CXXI: Jeff Bagwell

Astros Crawfish Boil: March 14, 2024

