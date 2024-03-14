Spring Training Game Thread. March 14, 2024, 5:05 CT. Astros @ Nationals

The Astros lost to the Mets 6-5 yesterday, but there was plenty of good news.

First, Cristian Javier pitched four scoreless innings with four Ks and no walks. If he’s back to 2022 Javier, the Astros are probably on track for an improved record over 2023 in 2024.

Jake Meyers was 2-3 and brought his Spring BA to .350. With Meyers, Mauricio Dubon, and Chas McCormick among the hottest hitters in camp, the outfield looks very solid if these Spring trends mean anything.

Not to mention Joey Loperfido waiting in the wings. He was 2-4 and has his Spring BA up to .381.

On the downside, Rafael Montero gave us flashbacks of his abysmal 2023 season, allowing four runs without getting an out. His Spring ERA is 18.00.

A strong lineup today. All OD starters except Caratini at Catcher and Singleton at First. Yanier Diaz played yesterday and was 1-3.