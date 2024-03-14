 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Houston Astros v Miami Marlins

Astros Crawfish Boil: March 14, 2024

Welcome to the Thursday Boil!

By Kevin Kraczkowski
/ new
Yordan Alvarez
| Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images

Houston Astros News

Starting job secured, Meyers ‘in a really good place’

Cristian Javier strikes out four batters in 4 innings

Houston Astros’ best-case and worst-case scenarios for 2024 (Call to the Pen)

ESPN’s new MLB Top 100: Astros, Braves, Dodgers lead the way (YB)

Astros 2024: What is more likely? (Chipalatta)

AL West News

A’s — Stripling has a stinker, Muncy homers (Athletics Nation)

M’s — Stanek guaranteed $4M by Mariners, can earn $2M in performance bonuses (Herald & News)

Blarts — The biggest questions remaining for the Rangers this spring (Dallas News)

Halos — Angels’ plan for Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon in 2024

MLB News

Padres to swing shocker deal for White Sox ace Cease

Perfect ending to Votto’s career? He has an idea

With Cease trade in the works, where do other suitors turn?

Here’s why this season’s MLB.TV is better than ever

The Best MLB Ballparks for Concessions (Ontario Bets) MMP has the fifth-most expensive hot dogs, grading out in the middle for the other three “metrics” used for this table, which has the Astros at 15th-best overall.

Szymborski’s 2024 Booms and Busts: Pitchers (FG)

Houston Astros Birthdays

UT Marwin González (35)

2B/3B Matt Kata (46)

UT Ty Waller (67)

Houston Astros History

Everystros CXXI: Jeff Bagwell

Spring Training Game Thread. March 13, 2024, 5:05 CT. Astros @ Mets

Astros Crawfish Boil

Astros Crawfish Boil: March 13, 2024

Loading comments...