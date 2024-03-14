Everystros CXXI

Jeff Bagwell (Bagwell score 100.00) is a six-foot, right-handed hitting and throwing first baseman. Born on May 27, 1968, he was a fourth-round choice of the Boston Red Sox in 1989 out of the University of Hartford. Before reaching the major leagues, the Red Sox sent him to the Astros for Larry Andersen. I think we won that one.

Bagwell made his debut for Houston in the 1991 season, and he didn’t show up and play understudy to anyone. He appeared in an NL-eighth 156 games, including 151 starts at first base (1331 2⁄ 3 innings, .991). As a hitter, he ranked fifth in the NL in OBP with a .294/.387/.437 slashline, going 163-for-554 with 26 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, and seven stolen bases in 11 attempts. He drew an NL-10th 75 walks versus 116 strikeouts, with 79 runs scored and 82 RBI. He also led the NL with 13 HBP, which isn’t bad considering that Craig Biggio was also on the team at the time. For all this, Bagwell was named the National League Rookie of the Year, and it wasn’t close at all.

On April 15, Bagwell hit a ninth-inning go-ahead two-run home run, in a 3-1 win over the Atlanta Braves. On June 10, he hit a game-tying eighth-inning two-run double, and scored the go-ahead run a moment later on a Rafael Ramirez two-run single in a 6-4 win over the New York Mets. On August 28, he drew a walk and scored in the first, drew another walk and scored in the sixth, singled in the eighth, and reached via HBP in the 10th, scoring the go-ahead run on a Steve Finley RBI-groundout in an eventual 11-10, 10-inning loss to the Phillies. On September 6, he hit a first-inning solo home run, singled in the sixth, and added an eighth-inning RBI-double, in a 3-1 win versus the Philadelphia Phillies.

Bagwell led the NL by appearing in every game in 1992, and starting 157 times at first base (1401 1⁄ 3 innings, .995). He slashed .273/.368/.444, going 160-for-586 with 34 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs, and 10 stolen bases in 16 attempts. He led the NL with 13 sacrifice flys, drew an NL-seventh 84 walks against 97 strikeouts, scored an NL-ninth 87 runs and finished with an NL-sixth 96 RBI.

On April 10, Bagwell hit three singles and a double with a run and a pair of RBI in an 8-5 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. On May 10, he pinch-hit and contributed a game-tying eighth-inning home run to the effort. In the 10th, he hit a go-ahead solo home run, in a 6-4 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates. On May 15, he hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the third and an eighth-inning go-ahead RBI-double in a 7-5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. On May 23, he hit a first-inning two-run double and scored, reached on a fifth-inning error, with a run scoring on the play in a 10-4 loss to the Cardinals.

On June 5, Bagwell hit a ninth-inning lead-changing two-run homer, in a 5-4 win against the San Francisco Giants. On June 25, he hit four singles and scored a run in an 8-5 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. On July 6, he hit two singles, a double, and a triple in a 1-0 loss to the Pirates. On August 22, he hit a second-inning double and scored a game-tying run, hit a seventh-inning, game-tying two-run triple, scoring the go-ahead run, added an eighth-inning double, and finished off with a bases-loaded ninth-inning walk in a 14-9 win over the Phillies.

On September 15, Bagwell led off the second with a single and scored, hit a third-inning RBI-double and scored the game-tying run on a Ken Caminiti hit, singled in the fifth, hit a ninth-inning single, then finished off the Giants with an 11th-inning three-run homer in a 9-6 win over San Francisco. On September 18, he hit three singles and a double, scoring three times and driving in a pair in a 13-3 win over the Braves. On September 25, he hit a ninth-inning, lead-changing two-run single in a 5-4 triumph against Los Angeles.

In 1993, Bagwell played in 142 games, starting 137 times at first base (1229 2⁄ 3 innings, .993). He went 171-for-535 with a .320/.388/.516 slashline, ranking sixth in BA and 10th in SLG in the NL. He hit an NL-ninth 37 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs, and 13 stolen bases in 17 attempts. He drew 62 walks against 73 strikeouts, with 76 runs and 88 RBI.

On April 9, Bagwell hit a sixth-inning two-run home run, then singled and scored in the 10th in a 7-3 win over the Mets. On June 26, he hit a fourth-inning leadoff jack against the Braves, then added a game-tying seventh-inning RBI-single. In the ninth, he drew a walk and scored a game-tying run, in a 6-5 loss to Atlanta. On August 31, he hit three singles and a double, with two runs and two RBI in a 10-2 win against the Mets.

The 1994 season represented Bagwell’s best season, and it was just ridiculous. He made his first NL All-Star Team and won the NL MVP and the Major League Player of the Year, with both a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger. He also ranked first out of all position players with 8.2 bWAR and 7.7 oWAR, with a .368/.451/.750 slashline, ranking second, second, and first in the NL respectively. Bagwell hit an NL sixth 32 doubles, two triples, an NL-second 39 home runs, and 15 stolen bases in 19 attempts. He drew an NL-fifth 65 runs against 65 strikeouts, scoring an NL-leading 104 runs and an ML-leading 116 RBI.

On April 30, Bagwell hit two singles, a double, and a home run with three runs and four RBI in a 15-5 win over St. Louis. On May 16, he hit two home runs for three RBI in a 3-2 win over the Giants. On June 8, he hit another pair of homers, with four RBi ina. 9-2 victory over the Montreal Expos.

On June 11, Bagwell hit a pair of home runs for three RBI in a 7-6 win over the Braves. On June 14, he hit a single, two doubles, and a home run, with three runs and three RBI in a 7-4 victory against San Francisco. On June 24, he hit a single and three home runs for six RBI in a 16-4 win over the Dodgers. On July 15, he hit two singles with a double and a home run for three RBI in an 11-8 loss to Pittsburgh.

On July 23, Bagwell hit a pair of singles with a double and a home run, with three runs and four RBI in an 11-0 win over Pittsburgh. The next day, he hit a single and two home runs for five RBI in a 13-1 victory against the Pirates. On August 5, he hit a single, a double, and a home run with five RBi in a 12-4 win over the Giants.

In 1995, Bagwell played in 114 contests in total, starting all of them and playing at first base (1048 1⁄ 3 innings, .994). He slashed .290/.399/.496, going 130-for-448 with 29 doubles, 21 home runs, and 12 stolen bases in 17 attempts. He drew an NL-fifth 79 walks with 102 strikeouts, 88 runs, and 87 RBI.

On June 25, Bagwell hit a single and a home run, walking twice and totaling five RBI in a 19-6 victory against the Chicago Cubs. On July 4, he again collected five RBI on a single and a homer, in a 16-8 win over the Colorado Rockies. On July 6, he hit a third-inning double, an eighth-inning single and a run, and a 12th-inning single, later scoring the walk-off game-winner in a 5-4 victory over the San Diego Padres.

On July 14, Bagwell hit two singles, a double, and a home run with three runs and four RBI in a 13-8 victory over San Francisco. The next day, he hit three singles with a solo home run, scoring three runs in a 15-9 win against the Giants. The day after that, he hit a sixth-inning RBI-single, drew a walk in the eighth, and hit a game-tying solo home run in the ninth, in a 7-6 loss to the Giants.

On July 22, Bagwell hit a third-inning double, a go-ahead fifth-inning three-run homer, and a sixth-inning two-run single in a 7-6 victory over the Giants. On July 27, he hit a sixth-inning single, a game-tying 10th-inning solo home run, and a single in the 12th, later scoring the walk-off game-winner on an Orlando Miller RBI-single.

The 1996 season would see Bagwell make the All-Star Team for the second time, and lead the NL by appearing in every game. Bagwell ranked fourth in the NL with 7.6 oWAR, and fifth out of all position players with 7.5. he ranked ninth, third, and sixth respectively in BA, OBP, and SLG, with a .315/.451/.570 slashline. He went 179-for-568 with an NL-leading 48 doubles, two triples, 31 home runs, and 21 stolen bases in 28 attempts. He drew an NL-third 135 walks versus 114 strikeouts, scoring 111 runs and driving in an NL-sixth 120 RBI.

On April 12, Bagwell hit a lead-changing two-run eighth-inning home run and a 10th-inning single, scoring a go-ahead run on a Derek Bell three-run triple, in a 10-8 win over the Reds. On May 7, he hit a single in the first, a third-inning RBI-single, a game-tying seventh-inning two-run homer, and a ninth-inning solo homer to help defeat the Phillies, 7-5. On May 19, he hit a two-run home run in the fifth and a walk-off two-run ninth-inning single in a 4-3 win over the Pirates. On May 26, he hit a fourth-inning RBI-sacrifice fly, a sixth-inning, lead-changing two-run double, later scoring a run in a 7-2 triumph against the Cubs.

On May 29, Bagwell hit a fourth-inning solo home run, a sixth-inning single with a game-tying run, a seventh-inning two-run lead-changing double, and a ninth-inning two-run home run in a 7-4 win against the Pirates. On June 14, he hit four doubles in a 9-1 win over the Giants. On July 24, he hit a ninth-inning game-tying RBI-double, in an eventual 6-4 win over the Padres. On August 30, he hit two singles and two doubles with two RBI and three runs in a 10-0 win over Pittsburgh.

In 1997, Bagwell made the All-Star Team for the third time, and won his second Silver Slugger Award. He ranked fourth in OBP and third in SLG, with a slashline of .286/.425/.592. He went 162-for-566 with an NL-seventh 40 doubles, two triples, an NL-second 43 home runs, and 31 stolen bases in 41 attempts. He drew an NL-second 127 walks and struck out 122 times, with an NL-fifth 109 runs and an NL-second 135 RBI.

On April 4, Bagwell hit a first-inning RBI-double, a sixth-inning single, and an 11th-inning walk-off RBI-single to defeat the Cardinals, 3-2. On April 6, he hit an eighth-inning two-run pinch double, turning a one-run deficit into a one-run lead in another 3-2 win over St. Louis. On April 10, he drew a walk in the first, hit a third-inning double, a fifth-inning go-ahead solo home run, and a seventh-inning RBI-triple with another runs scored in a 5-3 win over the Braves.

On May 19, Bagwell hit a pair of solo home runs in a 9-5 victory over the Phillies. On June 3, he waited until the 10th inning to get his first hit of the game, launching a solo home run to left field for a 4-3 walk-off win over the Dodgers. On July 6, he hit a first-inning solo home run and a third-inning game-tying three-run jack to top the Reds, 6-5.

On July 19, Bagwell doubled and scored in the third, hit a fifth-inning two-run lead-changing home run, then added a ninth-inning single with a run scored in an 8-6 win against the Expos. On August 9, he hit two home runs for four RBI to help top the Mets, 8-3. On August 27, he singled in the first, then hit a go-ahead, 13th-inning two-run homer in a 6-4 victory over Atlanta.

The 1998 season would see Bagwell rank sixth in the NL in OBP, with a ..304/.424/.557 slashline. He appeared in 147 games, starting 146 times at first base (1311 1⁄ 3 innings, .995). He went 164-for-540 with 33 doubles, one triple, an NL-10th 34 home runs, and 19 steals in 26 attempts. He drew an NL-third 109 walks against 90 strikeouts, with an NL-third 12 runs and 111 RBI.

On April 28, Bagwell singled in the ninth and scored the game-tying run on a Moises Alou two-run single in a 4-3 win over the Mets. On June 17, he hit a third-inning double and a ninth-inning, game-tying two-run homer in a 6-5 win against the Cardinals. On June 24, he hit two home runs with five RBI in an 8-6 loss to the Colorado Rockies.

On August 7, he again hit two homers with five RBI in a 9-0 win over the Phillies. On August 18, he hit two singles and a double with five RBI in an 8-2 win over Philadelphia. On September 8, he hit a single, a double, and a homer with six RBI in total in a 13-7 win against the Reds.

September 13, he hit two singles and two doubles with one run and one RBI in a 3-2 loss to the Cardinals. Two days later, he hit an eighth-inning pinch-RBI-single and a game-tying 11th-inning solo home run in a 6-5 win against the Mets. On September 27, he hit an eighth-inning single and scored the game-tying run and singled in the 10th in a 4-3 triumph versus the Cubs.

Bagwell appeared in a major league-leading 162 games in 1999, starting 158 games at first base and two at designated hitter. He made the All-Star Team for the fourth time, winning his third Silver Slugger, ranking first in the NL with 7.4 bWAR out of position players. Bagwell ranked second in OBP and seventh in SLG, with a .304/.454/.591 slashline, He hit 35 doubles, an NL-fifth 42 home runs, and 30 stolen bases in 41 attempts. He drew a ML-leading 149 walks and struck out 127 times, with a major league-leading 143 runs and an NL-sixth 126 RBI.

On April 21, Bagwell hit a solo shot in the first, a third-inning three-run homer, and a seventh-inning two-run homer, in a 10-3 victory against the Cubs. On May 5, he hit a first-inning two-run single and added an eighth-inning lead-changing two-run homer in a 5-4 win against the Mets. On May 19, he hit two solo home runs in a 5-2 Houston loss to the Dodgers. On May 23, he hit a seventh-inning go-ahead three-run homer, in a 4-1 win against the Giants.

On June 9, Bagwell hit three home runs for six RBI in a 13-4 win against the Chicago White Sox, and somehow wound up with a negative-.020 WPA for the game. On June 25, he hit a third-inning lead-changing three-run home run, although the Astros were topped by a 10-7 final against Cincinnati. On July 17, he hit a game-tying eighth-inning solo home run, then singled and scored the walk-off game-winning run to top the Detroit Tigers, 3-2. On July 21, he hit a lead-changing fifth-inning three-run home run then singled and stole a base in the seventh in a 7-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

On July 31, Bagwell hit two home runs for three RBI in an 8-5 win against San Diego. On August 21, he hit a seventh-inning single and scored, then added a go-ahead ninth-inning solo home run in a 5-4 victory over the Florida Marlins. On September 4, he hit an eighth-inning RBI-sacrifice fly then doubled, stole a base, and scored again in the 10th inning, in a 5-2 win against the Expos.

In 2000, Bagwell ranked seventh in OBP and eighth in SLG with a .310/.424/.615 slashline. He started 157 times at first base (1362 innings, .994) and once at designated hitter. He went 183-for-590 with 37 doubles, one triple, an NL-third 47 home runs, and nine stolen bases in 15 attempts. He drew an NL-third 107 walks against 116 strikeouts, with a ML-leading 152 runs and an NL-third 132 RBI.

On May 4, Bagwell singled in the fourth, hit a three-run go-ahead home run in the fifth, then drew a walk and scored in the ninth in a 6-2 victory against the Cubs. On June 9, he walked and stole second in the first inning, then hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the ninth, in a 7-6 win against the Padres. On June 20, he hit a first-inning RBI-sacrifice fly, a ninth-inning game-tying home run, in a 9-6 loss to the Dodgers. On July 1, he hit a single and two solo home runs in a 10-9 setback at the hands of St. Louis.

On August 6, Bagwell hit three singles and a double with an RBI and two runs in an 8-1 win over the Expos. On August 10, he hit two solo home runs in a 10-3 loss to the Mets. On August 13, he hit a first-inning RBI-single and scored, a second-inning RBI groundout, a fourth-inning three-run homer, reached via HBP and stole a base in the sixth, added an eighth-inning solo home run, and finished with a ninth-inning RBI-single for a total of seven RBI in a 14-7 win over the Phillies. On August 19, he hit a three-run go-ahead second-inning home run, drew a walk and scored a game-tying run in the seventh, then topped it off with an eighth-inning go-ahead two-run home run, in a 10-8 win against the Milwaukee Brewers.

On August 22, Bagwell hit a first-inning game-tying two-run homer, drew a walk and scored a go-ahead run in the third, doubled and scored in the fifth, then doubled and scored another go-ahead run in the seventh in a 10-7 win versus the Cubs. On September 19, he doubled and scored the first run of the game in the opening inning, reached via HBP and scored a game-tying run in the eighth, then doubling home another game-tying run in the ninth, in an 8-6 win against the Cardinals. On September 23, he hit two singles, a double, and a home run with two RBI in a 6-4 loss to Cincinnati.

In 2001, Bagwell appeared in an NL-fourth 161 games, starting 159 times at first base (1414 2⁄ 3 innings, .992). He slashed .288/.397/.568, going 173-for-600 with an NL-eighth 43 doubles, four triples, an NL-eighth 39 home runs, and 11 stolen bases in 14 attempts. He drew an NL-sixth 106 walks and struck out 135 times, with an NL-fifth 126 runs and an NL-fifth 130 RBI.

On April 12, Bagwell collected three singles and a solo home run, scoring three runs in a 12-4 loss to the Brewers. On May 6, he hit three singles and a home run with a total of five RBI in a 13-7 victory against the Expos. On May 21, he hit a third-inning grand slam to erase a three-run deficit in an eventual 7-6 loss to the Padres. On July 7, he hit a three-run first-inning home run, a second-inning two-run double and a run, and a two-run double in the eighth for a total of seven RBI in a 10-8 win over the Kansas City Royals.

On July 13, he hit a single and a pair of home runs for four RBI in an 11-3 victory against the Padres. On July 18, he went for the cycle, scoring four runs and driving in five in a 17-11 barnburner over the Cardinals. On August 9, he doubled in the third, singled in the fifth, then reached on an error, stole a base, and scored the go-ahead run in the ninth inning, defeating the Braves, 6-5. On September 18, he hit a game-tying ninth-inning RBI-triple in a 3-2 triumph against the Giants.

In 2002, Bagwell appeared in an NL-sixth 158 games, with a .291/.401/.518 slashline, going 166-for-571 with 33 doubles, two triples, 31 home runs, and seven stolen bases in 10 attempts. He drew an NL-eighth 101 walks and struck out 130 times, with 94 runs and 98 RBI.

On May 3, Bagwell hit two solo home runs in an 11-3 loss to the Mets. On May 17, he hit a second-inning single, a sixth-inning lead-changing three-run home run, then singled and scored in the eighth inning to top the Pirates, 7-4. On July 3, he hit a single and two home runs for five RBI in an 11-4 win against the Reds. On July 18, he hit a sixth-inning game-tying RBI-single, and an eighth-inning go-ahead two-run double in a 4-2 win against the Brewers.

On July 25, Bagwell totaled five RBI on a single and a home run in an 8-0 shutout over the Pirates. On August 3, he hit a first-inning single and a third-inning three-run home run in a 5-3 win against the Expos. On September 7, he hit a double and scored the game-tying run in the fourth, then added a fifth-inning two-run homer in a 6-1 win against the Dodgers. On September 11, he hit a single and a pair of home runs for five RBI in an 8-6 loss to the Colorado Rockies.

The 2003 season would see Bagwell appear in an NL-fourth 160 games, starting 158 of them at first base (1375 2⁄ 3 innings, .994). He was 168-for-605 with a .278/.373/.524 slash, 28 doubles, two triples, an NL-seventh 39 home runs, and 11 stolen bases in 15 attempts. He drew 88 walks against 119 strikeouts, and scored an NL-eighth 104 times while driving in 100.

On Opening Day, April 1, Bagwell started his 13th major league season with a two-homer day, driving in three in a 10-4 victory against the Rockies. On April 13, he hit two home runs for three RBI in an 11-8 loss to St. Louis. On May 27, he hit four singles, scoring once and driving in one in a 7-4 win over the Cardinals. On July 3, he drew a walk in the first, hit a three-run come-from-behind and go-ahead homer in the third, drew a walk, stole a base, and scored in the eighth, in a 7-3 win against Milwaukee.

On July 18, Bagwell singled in the first, hit a three-run third-inning go-ahead home run, and added a seventh-inning single in a 5-3 win against Cincinnati. On July 20, he hit two home runs with four RBI. On August 7, he hit two home runs for three RBI in a 5-4 loss to the Mets. On September 28, he hit a game-tying first-inning solo home run and a third-inning go-ahead three-run home run for an 8-5 win over the Brewers.

Bagwell played in 156 games in 2004, starting 151 times at first base (1328 2⁄ 3 innings, .995) and twice at designated hitter. As a hitter, he went 152-for-572 with a .266/.377/.465 slashline with 29 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs, and six stolen bases in 10 attempts. He drew an NL-10th 96 walks and struck out 131 times, with 104 runs and 89 RBI.

On April 9, Bagwell hit two singles, a double, and a home run with five RBI to help top the Brewers, 13-7. On August 28, he hit a first-inning RBI-double, a second-inning three-run comedy of errors, during which Bagwell landed on second base without an RBI, singled in the fourth, then hit an RBI-single in the sixth inning to help defeat the Cubs, 7-6. On September 18, he hit a third-inning RBI-single and a fifth-inning lead-changing two-run home run in a win against the Crew, 4-3. On October 20, in Game Six of the NLCS against St. Louis, Bagwell singled in the first, hit a game-tying RBI-double in the third, then contributed another game-tying RBI-single with two outs in the ninth inning of an eventual 6-4 Astros loss.

The 2005 season would see Bagwell complete his major league career the way he started it, with the Astros. He ended up sitting out most of the middle four months of the season after going under the knife for something called “capsule-release surgery” on his shoulder. He did manage to appear in 39 games, starting 24 times at first base (202 2⁄ 3 innings, 1.000) On September 16, Bagwell came in as a pinch-hitter with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, runners on first and second, and tied 1-1 against the Brewers, and walked them off by hitting an RBI-single to centerfield, scoring Willy Taveras for a 2-1 victory.

Through Bagwell’s 15-season career, he played in 33 postseason games, going 24-for-106 with two home runs and 13 RBI.

What’s often forgotten by people outside of Houston Astros fandom is that for most of the final four seasons of Bagwell’s career, he was operating with a completely destroyed shoulder due to a torn labrum suffered in 2001. Of course, Bagwell muscled through it, but the cost he incurred was his longevity:

“I wished we would have checked him more thoroughly sooner,” Dierker said recently. “The only thing that kept him from being a first-ballot guy was being able to play three more years and hit 500 home runs. If he would’ve been shut down early and his shoulder had been tended to, then he would’ve had a longer career.” - Houston Chronicle, quoted by Hunter Atkins

Even with a heavily damaged shoulder, Bagwell continued to literally muscle his way through opposing pitchers, accounting for over 100 home runs after injuring himself. Bagwell landed on the injured list with bone spurs for the entire 2006 campaign, After then-owner Drayton McLane and GM Tim Purpura declined to pick up Bagwell’s option for 2007, he filed for free agency, but retired a month later. Houston retired his number on August 26, 2007, and in 2017, in his seventh season of eligibility, Bagwell was elected to Baseball’s Hall of Fame, along with Tim Raines and Iván Rodríguez.

Since retirement, Bagwell has continued to be a part of Houston’s winning tradition, serving in one role or another for the past 14 years. SABR Bio

That’s the end of it. Thank you all for taking this trip with me down memory lane. One-hundred-twenty-one articles, nearly 360,000 words, and 62 years in the making, Check back in 2037 when I recap Houston’s first 75 seasons. In the meantime, it’s high time to get after it. The 2024 season is nearly here, and frankly, I’ve had it with spring training. Give me the games that matter already! Thanks for reading.