Spring Training Game Thread. March 13, 2024, 5:05 CT. Astros @ Mets

Yesterday’s 9-1 win over the Marlins had several storylines beyond the score.

Hunter Brown went 3.2 innings surrendering only one run, although the five hits allowed are less assuring. Eight hits were shared by ostensible starters Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman, Chas McCormick, and Jeremy Pena. Mauricio Dubon remains red-hot with two doubles. His Spring OPS is 1.389. Backup? Parker Mushinski continues to make his case for the final spot in the bullpen with another scoreless inning and 3 Ks.

Here’s today’s lineup. Mostly fringe players except Yainer Diaz, the only likely starter who remains mired in a Spring slump.