Spring Training Game Thread. March 13, 2024, 5:05 CT. Astros @ Mets

Yesterday’s 9-1 win over the Marlins had several storylines beyond the score.
- Hunter Brown went 3.2 innings surrendering only one run, although the five hits allowed are less assuring.
- Eight hits were shared by ostensible starters Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman, Chas McCormick, and Jeremy Pena.
- Mauricio Dubon remains red-hot with two doubles. His Spring OPS is 1.389. Backup?
- Parker Mushinski continues to make his case for the final spot in the bullpen with another scoreless inning and 3 Ks.
Here’s today’s lineup. Mostly fringe players except Yainer Diaz, the only likely starter who remains mired in a Spring slump.
