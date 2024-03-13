Astros Crawfish Boil: March 13, 2024

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

Houston Astros News

Healthy and signed, Altuve ready for big ‘24

Hunter Brown, Joe Espada on start vs. Marlins

Astros’ Hunter Brown: Starting pitcher working for better 2024 ending (Houston Chronicle)

Houston Astros: Luis Contreras revives dream, vies for pen spot (Houston Chronicle)

AL West News

A’s — Distressed Oakland A’s fans share “Last Dive Bar” Coliseum memories ahead of possible final Opening Day (CBS)

Blarts — Rosenthal: What I’m hearing about trade talks for White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease (The Athletic)

M’s — How will Seattle’s bullpen shape up after Santos’ injury?

Halos — MLB Rumors: J.D. Martinez, Mets Have Mutual Interest in Contract amid Angels Links (Bleacher Report)

MLB News

2024’s likeliest major awards winners? The envelope, please tl;dr — Framber Valdez for Cy Young

First order of business for this Blue Jay’s makeover? Ditch the collars

Here’s the latest on the Dylan Cease market

Judge taking break from swinging bat after getting MRI on abs

Focused Cease (8 K’s) cruises in latest start

Rosenthal: After ALDS breakthrough, Twins’ Chris Paddack is taking the next step in his comeback (The Athletic)

Disgusted Fans React To Shocking Video Of Former Texas Rangers, Yankees Reliever (SI) — If you haven’t heard about this....you’re not ready.

Houston Astros Birthdays

LHP Tom Funk (62)