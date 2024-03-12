Looking At The Bullpen Depth

Other than signing Josh Hader, which was a massive deal by itself, the Astros didn’t do much to replace the quantity lost in the bullpen during the offseason. At last count, the club lost Héctor Neris, Phil Maton, and Ryne Stanek in free agency, and Kendall Graveman was lost for the season due to a shoulder injury. Hader is tremendous and fortified the backend of the bullpen, but he can’t cover all of the missing innings.

As such, West Palm Beach became the backdrop for the competition to see who would earn one of possibly four open spots in the bullpen. Prior to Tuesday’s action, there have been 28 pitchers who have registered an appearance, but not a start, in a Spring Training game for the Astros. 24 of them weren’t the usual suspects — Hader, Ryan Pressly, Bryan Abreu, and Rafael Montero — and some had realistically no chance of making the Opening Day roster.

There were always favorites to come away with the job, but those opportunities likely hinged on how well these pitchers looked and threw in camp: Bennett Sousa, Seth Martinez, and Parker Mushinski. It also has become increasingly clear that either Ronel Blanco or Brandon Bielak could make the team in the bullpen. Heck, it is even possible both will make it, especially with Abreu’s two-game suspension to open the season looming.

In the offseason, Dylan Coleman was a popular choice to possibly make the club, especially in light of how little depth was present for the middle innings. Alas, poor control — six walks and an HBP — in only 3 1⁄ 3 innings likely keeps the former Royal out of the Opening Day mix. Oliver Ortega was another name to monitor, but he also appears unlikely at this juncture. The same applies to Forrest Whitley, although I’d speculate that he is on the shortlist if an opening becomes available in-season. Wander Suero and Joel Kuhnel haven’t been terrible, but not enough to separate themselves from the crowd. Lesser known names — Luis Contreras, for example — could become an option later in-season if he has success to start the minor league season.

With only 16 days until Opening Day, time is starting to run short on the names already on the outside looking in for a bullpen job with the Astros. It is worth noting that Abreu’s roster spot will be left unfilled due to his suspension from the ALCS, so Houston will be operating with only 25 players for the season’s first two games. At this point, I think the bullpen for Opening Day is set to be Hader, Pressly, Montero, Sousa, Bielak, Martinez, and probably Blanco. I’d normally place Blanco a little higher on the priority list, but Bielak is out of options while the former still has one remaining. I can also envision a scenario where Blanco is kept starting in the minors with Mushinski receiving the final spot.