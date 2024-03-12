Spring Training Game Thread. March 12, 2024, 12:10 CT. Astros @ Marlins

The Astros lost 5 - 3 yesterday to Detroit, but from a Spring Training perspective, it was a win. Framber Valdez looked like ace Framber yesterday after a shaky Spring start. He allowed one run in four innings with four Ks and no walks. He effectively showcased his new pitch, the change-up, which will give major league batters just one more thing to guess at defending against Framber’s already formidable arsenal of pitches.

The Tigers won by scoring four runs off Misael Tamarez in the eighth inning. Tamarez won’t be sitting on the bench in any major league stadium this year, much less hiking up any of their mounds.

Here is today’s lineup.