Detroit Tigers v Houston Astros

Astros Crawfish Boil: March 12, 2024

Welcome to the Tuesday Boil.

By Kevin Kraczkowski
Framber Valdez
Houston Astros News

Valdez ‘in the zone’ in rebound start vs. Tigers

Injuries & Moves: Verlander, Abreu progressing

FAQ: Astros-Cardinals Spring Breakout (Sun., 9 a.m. CT)

Astros GM hints team could make trade before Opening Day (CTH)

Astros’ Framber Valdez: Pitcher gives back control of PitchCom (Houston Chronicle)

AL West News

A’s — A’s fans in Las Vegas are happy about team’s potential relocation (NBC Sports)

M’s — Seattle Mariners Notebook: Good developments with Gilbert, Urías (Seattle Sports)

Blarts — Smooth spring continues for Nathan Eovaldi, likely the Texas Rangers’ opening day starter (Dallas News)

Halos — Los Angeles Angels STINK Against Rangers; What Happened? Washington’s Defensive Drills, Spring Stats (KHOU)

MLB News

Dodgers, Padres set probables for season-opening Seoul Series

Acuña’s return ‘mapped out’ following knee soreness

Pop quiz! How well does Vogt know Vogt?

The best starting pitcher duos in AL/NL history

Díaz electric as ever in spring debut, strikes out side

Houston Astros Birthdays

CF Steve Finley (59)

RHP Bob Watkins (76)

OF Jim Wynn (1942-2020)

