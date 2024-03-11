Astros Spring Training at the Mid-Point

The Astros have completed sixteen games of their scheduled 32 this Spring in preparation for the regular season. Although every analysis of Spring Training must begin with the caveat “it’s only Spring Training,” small sample sizes, less than big-league competition, etc, still, Spring Training performances sometimes give us at least a glimpse into the future.

But first, a quick summary of last week’s action.

Tuesday, March 5

Astros bats had been cold most of the early Spring, and in this game, a lineup of mostly OD starters got only two hits and no runs en route to a 2-0 loss. However, Ronel Blanco impressed with three scoreless innings and four Ks while allowing only one hit and one walk.

Thursday, March 7

Astros bats woke up with 14 hits, including ten by frontline starters in limited playing time in a 6-3 win over the Cardinals. Is the Cristian Javier glass half-full or half-empty? He pitched three innings with 6 Ks and only three hits, and one walk. Unfortunately, two of the hits were homers. But at a more granular level, both his velocity and command show improvements over his shaky 2023.

Friday, March 8

A lineup of mostly minor leaguers or backups managed only three runs on eight hits. The real story was the disappointing appearance by prospect and possible 2024 spot starter Spencer Arrighetti, who gave up five runs on five hits in 3 innings in an Astros 6-3 loss to the Phillies.

Saturday, March 9

Astros starters continued the breakout that started on Thursday. Frontline starters got 11 hits, including home runs by Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, and Kyle Tucker, and a 3-3 day for slow-starting Alex Bregman and, in addition, a 2-4 day from possible 26-man rosteree Jon Singleton. On the mound, Jose Urquidy continued to have Urquidy-like success, allowing only one run despite five hits in four innings. His Spring ERA is a cool 1.00.

Astros 9-4 over the Nationals.

Sunday, March 10

A lineup of second-stringers and minor leaguers failed to score against the Marlins, and the Astros fell 3-0.

The losing pitcher was Ryan Pressly, who is having his usual slow spring. Brandon Bielak, who is out of options and therefore almost assured of making the 26-man roster, allowed two runs. Both pitchers have ERAs over 6.00.

Notable performances: Who has improved their stock

Among position players, in no particular order, Corey Julks, who surprisingly broke camp last year on the 26-man OD roster, has improved his chance of doing so again with a .364 BA and 1.046 OPS in 22 ABs. Competing for that spot, Jon Singleton is hitting .294 with a .669 OPS in 17 ABs.

Last season, Mauricio Dubon improved from being a defense-only utility player to all that, plus a league-average offensive contributor. If Spring Training means anything, it appears his growth curve is exponential. He is currently hitting .529, OPS 1.176 in 17 ABs.

Two top prospects have made a big impression: Joey Loperfido and Kenedy Corona. Loperfido is hitting .333 with a .844 OPS in 15 ABs. Corona, acquired in 2020 in the Jake Marisnick trade, is also hitting .333 with a .800 OPS in 12 ABs while flashing defensive brilliance.

Minor Disappointments

Astros top prospect Jacob Melton is hitting only .077 in 13 ABs, and a possible future Astros infielder, Will Wagner, who shone last Spring, is at .118 in 17 ABs.

When Trey Cabbage arrived from the Angels a few weeks ago some heralded him as the next late-blooming super-power hitting Adolis Garcia, or at least Joey Gallo. Others said you have to hit the ball to hit it with power. So far, he hasn’t hit the ball, batting .130 in 23 ABs.

Yainer Diaz was the most pleasant surprise of 2023, and many of us were furious that, with his gaudy offensive performance, he didn’t start more games at Catcher last year. Well, this is his year. However, despite his success last year, many worry that with his sloppy plate discipline, pitchers will slice him up once they figure out his glaring weakness. So far, he’s hitting only .130, but with a more respectable .700 OPS in 23 ABs.

Pitchers Making the Case

With Justin Verlander’s shoulder issues, there’s an opening for a fifth starter and a couple of open spots in the bullpen. Ronel Blanco is making his case for fifth starter/long relief with a 7.2-inning scoreless streak and a 0.78 WHIP.

Jose Urquidy is giving hope that 2023’s poor performance was an aberration and that he will return to the reliable, sub-4.00, fourth/fifth starter he was in previous years. So far, Urquidy has a 1.00 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP in nine innings while working on a few new wrinkles in his pitch repertoire.

A couple of short relievers on the cusp are making a case: Parker Mushinski and Seth Martinez, who each have not allowed any runs in five and four innings, respectively.

Of course, I have to mention the newly arrived, best-closer-in-all-baseball Josh Hader. He has been perfect so far in three innings.

Pitchers to worry about a little

Top pitching prospect Spencer Arrighetti looked outmatched in his five innings this Spring and was sent to Sugarland with a 7.20 ERA.

With no remaining options, Brandon Bielak has nowhere to go, but so far, his 6.23 ERA and 1.62 WHIP make you think, “This is it. It doesn’t get any better with Bielak.” An innings eater at best.

Staff #1 Framber Valdez has pitched only 1.1 innings this Spring and got bombed. Let’s hope for a better performance today in his second start.

Former closer Ryan Pressly has a 6.00 ERA in three innings. Slow springs are a habit with Pressly, but the years are creeping up on him.

Bennet Sousa was picked up on September 3rd off the waiver trash heap but provided surprisingly effective left-handed relief in the Astros' stretch run toward another AL West Title. Was his September a fluke?

So far this Spring, his ERA is 7.36 in 3.2 innings pitched. He has not made the case for that last spot in the pen.

Again, the usual caveats apply. It’s only Spring Training. Players are fine-tuning, often trying out new things, and sample sizes are small.

But sometimes, just sometimes, these spring trends mean something.