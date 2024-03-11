Astros Crawfish Boil: March 11, 2024

Houston Astros News
Dubón providing versatility, comic relief for Astros
Astros’ 2024 Spring Training: Relative concerns (Chipalatta)
61-year-old Roger Clemens pitches in Savannah Bananas game (Arizona Sports)
Dana Brown on adding Josh Hader in offseason
Jose Altuve on deciding to remain in Houston
AL West News
A’s — Lawrence Butler primed for breakout season with A’s in 2024
Blarts — Texas Rangers claim Jose Barrero from Cincinnati Reds (Dayton Daily News)
Halos — Angels non-roster invite Jake Marisnick is again fighting for a job to stay in the majors (OC Register)
M’s — Seattle Mariners Notebook: Ryne Stanek’s take on jumping sides (Seattle Sports)
MLB News
Baseball, culture provide ‘great experience’ for Sox in DR
Worth the wait: Holliday’s 1st spring homer a towering slam
Which teams will look the most different this season?
‘Toronto boy’ Votto eager to trade in bib for Major League uniform
Examining the Pitchers Who Are Throwing Harder This Spring (FG)
Houston Astros Birthdays
RHP Pedro Báez (36)
UT Chris Burke (44)
RF Bobby Abreu (50)
RF Larry Ray (1958-2023)
CF César Gerónimo (76)
RHP Cole McDonald (27)
RHP Ryan Gusto (25)
