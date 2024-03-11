Mauricio Dubon, Super Sub

Mauricio Dubon has started out the spring training with a hot bat. He has a .529 batting average and 1.18 OPS so far through spring training. Sure, this is small sample theatre, and I don’t want to put too much stock in spring stats. But good results in the spring are better than bad results. And, at the least, this shows that Dubon came to spring training well prepared to play.

This also reveals the Astros’ good fortune to have this good a utility player. Frequently, utility players are utility players because they are missing an important facet of their game. But Dubon is an all-around good sub. He can play pretty much any infield or outfield position—and doing so with good defense. He won the AL Gold Glove for utility players, and he came in 2d in the voting for AL 2d base Gold Glove. Dubon won’t embarrass on the offensive side. He was pretty much an average offensive player last year (97 OPS+), which is above average for a utility infielder. And he has good speed and can be counted on to add a few stolen bases every year.

This led me to consider which utility players in Astros’ history may be comparable to Dubon. For your consideration: Dubon’s Fangraphs projection for 2024 vs. career stats for Jeff Keppinger, Bill Spiers, and Geoff Blum.

Player/ BA/ OBP/SLG/OPS/ wRC+

Dubon / .263 /.305 / .390/ .695/ 91 (projected)

Keppinger / .282 / .329/ .384 / .713/ 92

Spiers / .271 / .341 / .370 / .711 / 93

Blum / .250 / .310 / .384 / .694 / 80

All four players’ profiles are more slanted toward contact hitting than slugging. All of their K rates are low, and (with the exception of Blum), the wRC+ falls in the low 90’s range. Spiers and Blum are somewhat better at taking walks. All four have similar SLG%. Dubon’s projected SLG% actually is higher than the other three.

Keppinger was known as a lefty killer, which gave him the reputation as a platoon hitter. Dubon perhaps also should be called a lefty killer. Dubon’s wRC+ against LHP is 122 and against RHP, 71. Keppinger’s wRC+ against LHP is 121 and against RHP, 81.

Dubon likely has an advantage over the other three in speed and defense. And while Dubon’s offensive projections are not super-exciting, there is always the chance he will have an exceptional offensive season.

Each of the three comparison players had two seasons during their career in which they achieved an OPS+ that is 20 points or more higher than their career average. The three players averaged about a one in five chance of putting up an exceptional season. If Dubon has a similar career, there is a chance he could post a peak season with a 115 - 120 OPS+. Maybe that’s not likely, but the probability isn’t remote.

In the absence of injury, is Dubon likely to become a starter at any position? Not really. Dubon’s offensive profile probably keeps him in the utility position.

The Fangraphs’ 2024 projections say that Dubon and Pena are relatively close on offense, but ultimately points to Pena as the superior hitter (projected 97 wRC+). And, according to the fielding metrics, Pena is the better defensive player at shortstop. The Fangraphs 2024 projections have nearly the same wRC+ for Meyers and Dubon, but Meyers is the better CF, according to the defensive metrics. And, without much question, Bregman and Altuve are superior offensive players.

So how can Dubon be used in the utility role? By moving Dubon around the diamond almost every day, the Astros can take advantage of Dubon’s versatility. The Astros could pursue this strategy to keep the starters’ legs rested, using Dubon to give most of the infielders and outfielders a rest one day a week. I suspect that is a good possibility during the first 20 days of the season which are likely to be grueling

And, as much as we don’t want it to happen, the odds are that one or more infielders will suffer an injury that keeps them out of the lineup for an extended period. That is the insurance provided by Dubon. A few of the Astros’ starters are older players who may be more vulnerable to injury, and a utility player like Dubon is a necessity.

By the end of the season, I am guessing that Dubon will have 300 - 400 plate appearances. Mauricio, the pride of Honduras, will keep on injecting energy into the Astros’ lineup.