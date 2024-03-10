Spring Training Game Thread. March 10, 2024, 12:05 CT. Astros @ Marlins

On Thursday and Saturday, Astros starters got the bulk of playing time and responded vigorously, amassing 21 hits between them for the two games while leading the team to 15 runs combined.

Yesterday’s 9-4 win over the Nats included homers by Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, and Kyle Tucker, as well as Alex Bregman's 3-3 day and a triple by Jeremy Pena. Jose Urquidy also had another good start and has an even 1.00 ERA for the Spring.

Today’s lineup features players mostly on the fringe of the 26-man roster jockeying for position.