Everystros CXX: Craig Biggio

First, I have to thank everyone for being patient as I finish this project. It took me three days to put this one together...20 years is a long time. Craig Biggio was one-of-a-kind.

Everystros CXX

2. Craig Biggio (Bagwell score 61.74) is a five-foot-11 catcher, second baseman, and centerfielder from Smithtown, NY. Born on December 14, 1965, he was Houston’s first-round pick in 1987 out of Seton Hall University.

Biggio made his major league debut just one year later, appearing in 50 games for Houston in 1988. In that first season, he appeared exclusively at the backstop, starting 46 times (346 1⁄ 3 innings, .991, 25 percent kill-rate). As a hitter, he went 26-for-123 with a .211/.254/.350 slashline. He hit 21 doubles, two triples, three home runs, and six stolen bases in seven attempts. He drew seven walks and struck out 29 times, scoring 14 runs and driving in five. On August 22, he hit a go-ahead lead-off home run in the 10th, in a 9-7 win over the Chicago Cubs.

In 1989, Biggio appeared in 134 games, starting 119 times at catcher (1064 2⁄ 3 innings, NL-fourth .990, 17 percent kill-rate), four times in centerfield (36 innings, no errors), and once in left field (eight innings, .800). As a hitter, he went 114-for-443 with a .257/.336/.402 slashline, winning a Silver Slugger and totaling 21 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, and 21 stolen bases in 24 attempts. He drew 49 walks and struck out 64 times, scoring 64 runs and collecting 60 RBI.

On May 16, Biggio hit a fourth-inning lead-off RBI-double, then an 11th inning triple before scoring the walk-off game-winning run, to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals, 8-7. On May 31, he hit a third-inning game-tying RBI-double, then scored a go-ahead run. In the ninth, he hit a two-out go-ahead RBI-double, in a 4-3 win over the Cardinals. On June 4, he drew a walk and scored in the fifth, then hit a game-tying ninth-inning solo home run in an eventual 7-6, 13-inning win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

On June 27, Biggio reached on a second-inning error and scored, then hit a lead-changing three-run eighth-inning homer, in a 7-5 triumph versus the San Francisco Giants. On August 16, he hit a game-tying third-inning RBI-sacrifice fly, drew a walk, stole a base and scored in the sixth, singled and scored the game-tying run in the eighth, then added a 12th-inning single in a 5-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. On September 14, he hit two home runs with six RBI in an 11-3 win against the Dodgers.

In 1990, Biggio appeared in 150 games for Houston, making 101 starts behind the plate (904 2⁄ 3 innings, .985, 25 percent kill-rate), 34 starts in centerfield (283 innings, .969), 10 starts in left field (87 2⁄ 3 innings, .957), and zero starts in right field (1 1⁄ 3 innings, no errors). Despite his limited time in centerfield, Biggio ranked third in the NL with seven total zone runs. He went 153-for-555, slashing .276/.342/.348 with 24 doubles, two triples, four home runs, and 25 stolen bases in 36 attempts. He drew 53 walks against 79 strikeouts, scoring 53 runs and driving in 42.

On August 15, Biggio hit a second-inning lead-off single, a sixth-inning single, and a ninth-inning triple, later scoring the game-tying run on a Glenn Wilson single. Biggio then hit a 10th-inning go-ahead RBI-single, coming home on a Rafael Ramirez three-run homer in an 8-4 win over the Cubs. On September 16, he singled in the second, hit a game-tying RBI-single in the ninth, and scored the walk-off game-winner on a Glenn Davis single later in the inning to defeat the Giants, 3-2.

Biggio made his first All-Star Team in 1991, appearing in 149 games. He started 131 games at catcher (1175 1⁄ 3 innings, .990, 27 percent kill-rate, NL-leading 889 putouts), three games at second base (25 innings, .929), and part of a game both in centerfield (one inning, no errors), and left field (2/3 inning, no chances). At the plate, Biggio hit .295/.358/.374, going 161-for-546 with 23 doubles, four triples, four home runs, and 19 stolen bases in 25 attempts. He drew 53 walks and struck out 71 times, scoring 79 and driving in 46.

On April 14, Biggio hit three singles and a double, scoring twice in a 7-2 win over the Giants. On July 29, he hit four singles and scored twice in a 6-2 win against St. Louis. On August 4, he hit a first-inning double, drew a walk in the eighth, and finished the Dodgers off with a 10th-inning RBI-single for a 2-1 walk-off victory over L.A. The next day, he doubled in the sixth, then hit a second consecutive walk-off single for a 2-1 victory, this time against San Diego.

The 1992 season would see lead the NL with 162 games played, 721 plate appearances, and 344 putouts as a second baseman. He appeared exclusively at second through the entire campaign, making 157 starts (1407 2⁄ 3 innings, .984). At the plate, he slashed .277/.378/.369, going 170-for-613 with 32 doubles, three triples, six home runs, and 38 stolen bases in 53 attempts. He drew 94 walks and struck out 95 times, with 96 runs and 39 RBI, and made the All-Star Team for the second time.

On April 9, Biggio hit a game-tying RBI-single with two outs in the ninth, in a game Houston eventually won over the Cincinnati Reds, 6-5 in 13 innings. On April 18, he hit four singles and scored twice in a 4-2, 10-inning win over the Padres. On May 11, he walked and stole a base in the first, led off the 10th inning with a double, then scored the walk-off run on a Chuck McElroy wild pitch to defeat the Cubs, 2-1.

On June 24, he hit three singles and a home run, scoring three runs in a 9-6 loss to Cincinnati. On August 21, he drew a walk and stole a base in the fourth, hit a fifth-inning lead-changing two-run triple, later scoring on a Luis Gonzalez single in a 6-1 win against the Philadelphia Phillies.

In 1993, Biggio appeared in 155 games, starting all of them at second base (1352 2⁄ 3 innings, .982). He went 175-for-610 with a .287/.373/.474 slashline, with an NL-fourth 41 doubles, five triples, 21 homers, and 15 stolen bases in 32 attempts. He drew 77 walks and struck out 93 times, with 98 runs and 64 RBI.

On April 29, Biggio hit a first-inning double, a second-inning RBI-single, a sixth-inning go-ahead solo home run in a 5-4 win over the Cubs. On May 5, he hit three singles and a solo home run in a 6-3 win over St. Louis. On May 23, he hit a single, a double, and a pair of home runs in a 9-7 victory against the Padres. On May 31, he drew a walk and stole second in the first inning against the Montreal Expos. He added an RBI-double in the fifth to take a 1-0 lead in an eventual 2-1 victory. On June 4, he hit a lead-changing three-run homer in an eventual 7-2 victory over the New York Mets.

In 1994, Biggio went the full monte, making the All-Star Team, winning a Silver Slugger and a Gold Glove for his work at second base. He played in an NL-third 114 games ranking seventh in OBP with a .318/.411/.483 slashline, going 139-for-437 and starting 112 games at second base (979 2⁄ 3 innings, .988). He collected an NL-leading 44 doubles, an NL-10th five triples, six home runs, 56 RBI, and a league-leading 39 stolen bases in 43 attempts. He drew an NL-seventh 62 walks and struck out 58 times, scoring an NL-fifth 88 runs and driving in 56.

On April 20, Biggio hit a first-inning solo homer, a fourth-inning double, scoring a go-ahead run, hit a sixth-inning double and scored another go-ahead run, then singled, stole a base and scored a third go-ahead run in a 7-5 win over the Cubs. On May 30, he drew a walk and scored in the first, hit a game-tying RBI-single in the sixth inning, hit a single in the eighth, and hit a ninth-inning walk-off RBI-single to defeat the Florida Marlins, 4-3. On July 3, he hit a single, two doubles, and a home run for three RBI in a 12-6 victory against the Cubs. On July 7, he collected four singles and drove in three in a 9-3 win over the Cubs.

The 1995 season would be the second time (but not the last) that Biggio was an All-Star, won a Gold Glove, and won a Silver Slugger. He played in a total of 141 games (NL eighth best), including all but one of them as a second baseman in the starting lineup (1271 1⁄ 3 innings, .986). He led the NL with 6.5 oWAR, and ranked third of all NL position players. He was 167-for-553, ranking second in NL OBP with a slashline of .302/.406/.483. He also led the majors with 22 HBP. He hit 30 doubles, two triples, and 22 home runs, with an NL-eighth 33 stolen bases in 41 attempts. He drew an NL-third 80 walks versus 85 strikeouts, with a major league-leading 123 runs and 77 RBI.

On May 21, Biggio hit a sixth-inning lead-changing two-run homer in an eventual 5-2 win against the Expos. On June 5, he drew a walk and scored in the third, singled in the fourth, and walked off the Marlins, 6-5 with a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning. On June 14, he hit a pair of singles and a pair of doubles, with one RBI and four runs scored in a 9-5 win over the Phillies. On July 4, Biggio hit a first-inning solo home run, singled, stole a base and scored a go-ahead run in the third, drew a walk and scored in the sixth, added a two-run homer in the seventh, then drew an ninth-inning walk, later scoring in a 16-8 win over the Colorado Rockies.

On August 1, Biggio hit a single and two home runs to total three RBI in an 8-6 victory against the Cardinals. On August 9, he doubled in the first and in the third, drew a walk in the sixth, and drove in a ninth-inning run with a bases-loaded HBP, but Houston came up short to the Expos, 6-5. On August 16, Biggio got things started with a first-inning solo homer, drew a walk and stole a base in the fourth, hit a game-tying RBI-single in the seventh, and drew a two-out walk to load the bases in the ninth, in an eventual 5-4 walk-off courtesy of a Derek Bell RBI-single. On September 28, he singled and scored the game-tying run in the third, singled and scored in the fifth, walked, stole a base, and scored a go-ahead run in the sixth, then singled, stole a base and scored another go-ahead run in the eighth, an later hit a 10th-inning double, scoring yet another go-ahead run in a 12-11, 11-inning loss to the Cubs.

In 1996, Biggio made his fifth All-Star Team and won his third Gold Glove at second base, again leading the majors with 27 HBP. He started in 160 games at second, appearing in every game overall and playing every inning in 148 of them (1409 1⁄ 3 innings, .988). As a hitter, he went 174-for-605 with a .288/.386/.415 slashline, 24 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, and 25 stolen bases in 32 attempts. He drew 75 walks versus 72 strikeouts, with 113 runs scored and 75 RBI.

On April 6, Biggio hit a third-inning RBI-single and a seventh-inning game-tying two-run double, in an eventual 8-4, 13-inning loss to the Padres. On May 28, he hit three singles and a double, scoring twice and collecting a pair of RBI in a 6-5 loss to the Pirates. On June 8, he hit a fourth-inning leadoff double, scoring the game-tying run later in the frame on a Derrick May three-run triple and a seventh-inning go-ahead three-run home run, in a 7-3 victory over the Phillies. On June 15, he hit a pair of home runs with three RBI in a 4-3 triumph over the Giants. On June 25, he hit a fourth-inning single and stole a base, reached on a eighth-inning error, with a run scoring on the play, stole a base, then scored on a Sean Berry grand slam in a 9-4 win against the Padres.

On July 2, Biggio singled in the first, hit a fifth-inning RBI-single, drew a walk and stole a base in the 10th, and moved John Cangelosi to third with a 12th-inning groundout, in an eventual 4-3 win over the Marlins. On July 21, he singled in the sixth, doubled and scored a game-tying run in the eighth, then singled and scored the walk-off game-winner on a Derek Bell 12th-inning RBI-single. On August 11, he hit three singles and a triple, scoring three runs and driving two in, defeating the Phillies, 10-5.

In 1997, Biggio led the majors with 162 games played. For the third time, he made the All-Star Team, won a Silver Slugger, and took home a Gold Glove. He ranked second in the majors with a career-best 9.4 bWAR. He started 155 times at second base (1384 1⁄ 3 innings, .979) and once at designated hitter. He went 191-for-619 with a .309/.415/.501 slashline, 37 doubles, an NL-sixth eight triples, 22 home runs, and an NL-fourth 47 stolen bases in 57 attempts. He drew an NL-ninth 84 walks and struck out 107 times, with 81 RBI and major league-leading figures of 34 HBP and 146 runs.

On April 20, Biggio hit two home runs with three RBI in a 3-1 win over the Dodgers. On May 16, he hit two homers and totaled four RBI in a 12-7 win against the Phillies. On May 26, he hit three singles and a double, with two runs scored in a 4-3 loss to San Francisco. On June 10, he doubled and scored in the first, singled, stole a base, and scored a go-ahead run in the seventh, and hit a go-ahead three-run double in the eighth, later scoring on a 6-3 victory against the Dodgers.

On June 14, Biggio led off the first inning with a home run, drew a walk and stole a base in the third, hit a fifth-inning single, and singled in the seventh inning, in a 6-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins. On June 26, he singled in the first, hit a lead-changing two-run shot in the third, drew a walk and scored a go-ahead run in the fifth, then singled in the 10th, in a 7-6 win over the Cubs. On July 10, he hit two singles and two doubles, with three RBI in a 7-0 win against the Pirates.

On August 1, Biggio hit an eighth-inning lead-changing two-run home run in an 8-5 loss to the Mets. Two days later, he singled in the first, hit a game-tying two-run seventh-inning home run, and added a ninth-inning single, scoring the walk-off game-winner in a 3-2 win against the Mets. On August 26, he hit a third-inning double, an eighth-inning game-tying two-run home run, and a 10th-inning single in a 7-6 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

In 1998, Biggio won his fifth Silver Slugger, making the All-Star Team for the sixth time and appearing in 160 games, including 154 starts at second base (1368 1⁄ 3 innings, .980) and once at designated hitter. He was 210-for-646 with a .325/.403/.503 slashline, with a major league-leading 51 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, and an NL-second 50 stolen bases in 58 attempts. He drew 64 walks against 113 strikeouts, with an NL-fourth 123 runs and 88 RBI.

On April 25, Biggio doubled in the first, tripled and scored in the sixth, reached on a fielder’s choice and scored a game-tying run in the seventh, and hit a ninth-inning RBI-groundout in a 4-3 win against the Expos. On May 16, he singled and stole a base in the third, and hit a walk-off solo home run in a 3-2 win against Atlanta. On May 22, he hit a first-inning game-tying solo home run, a second-inning RBI-single, a go-ahead, sixth-inning two-run home run in a 9-6 loss to San Diego.

On June 9, Biggio singled in the third, tripled and scored the first run of the game in the fifth, then hit a go-ahead ninth-inning two-run homer in a 5-3 win against the Detroit Tigers. On June 25, he hit three singles and a home run with two RBI in a 6-5 loss to Colorado. On August 23, he hit a double and two home runs with six RBI in a 13-3 win against the Cubs.

On September 9, Biggio hit three singles and a solo home run in a 6-2 win against the Milwaukee Brewers. On September 12, he drew a walk, stole two bases and scored in the first and hit a lead-changing two-run double in the seventh inning of a 3-2 win over St. Louis. On September 18, he hit two singles and two doubles with two RBI in a 5-2 victory against Pittsburgh.

The 1999 season would see Biggio appear in 160 games, including 153 starts at second base (1351 1⁄ 3 innings, .985), three starts in left field (25 1⁄ 3 innings, no errors), and twice at designated hitter. He went 188-for-639 with a .294/.386/.457 slashline, with a major league-leading 56 doubles, 16 home runs, and 28 stolen bases in 42 attempts. He drew 88 walks and struck out 107 times, with an NL-third 123 runs and 73 RBI.

On May 15, Biggio hit two singles, a double, and a home run with four RBI in a 10-5 win against the Giants. On May 26, he singled in the first, doubled and scored in the fifth, then hit a ninth-inning walk-off single, scoring Glen Barker in a 3-2 win against the Rockies. On July 7, he hit a single, two doubles and a homer with two RBI in a 13-7 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

On July 19, Biggio singled and scored in the third, drew two intentional walks, and was at bat when Tom Candiotti uncorked a game-ending wild pitch in a 3-2 win against the Cleveland Indians. On July 26, he hit a single, two doubles and a home run with two RBI in an 8-5 win against the Rockies. On August 29, he hit a game-tying first-inning home run, a sixth-inning single and a run, a seventh-inning double with another run, and an eighth-inning single with a run in a 10-4 triumph against Florida.

In 2000, Biggio was limited by injury to 101 games, including 99 starts at second base (852 2⁄ 3 innings, .987). He went 101-for-377 with a .268/.388/.393 slashline, with 13 doubles, five triples, eight home runs, and 12 stolen bases in 14 attempts. He drew 61 walks and struck out 73 times, with 67 runs and 35 RBI. On May 9, he singled in the first, hit an RBI-groundout and scored on a Ken Caminiti grand slam, and added a sixth-inning lead-changing three-run triple, later scoring in a 13-8 win against Colorado. Four days later, he singled in the first, singled in the fourth, walked in the sixth, and singled in the ninth to set the table in an 8-7 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

In 2001, Biggio appeared in 155 games, starting 152 times at second base (1344 2⁄ 3 innings, .984) and once at designated hitter. He hit .292/.382/.455, going 180-for-617 with 35 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs, and seven stolen bases in 11 attempts. He drew 66 walks against 100 strikeouts, with an NL-eighth 118 runs and 70 RBI.

On April 3, Biggio collected five singles and scored three runs in an 11-3 victory over the Brewers. On April 13, Biggio hit a first-inning RBI-single, a seventh-inning go-ahead two-run jack, and a single in the ninth inning of a 4-2 victory over the Cardinals. On June 17, he accounted for all of Houston’s offense with a pair of solo home runs in a 6-2 loss to the Texas Rangers.

On August 10, Biggio hit four singles with one RBI in a 7-2 victory over the Marlins. On August 23, he doubled and scored in the first, then hit a go-ahead RBI-single in the 11th inning of a 2-1 win over the Phillies. On October 6, he was hit by a pitch in the first and in the third, scoring a run in the third, hit a three-run lead-changing fourth-inning home run, and singled and scored in the seventh inning of a 10-6 loss to St. Louis.

The 2002 season would see Biggio play in 145 games, starting 140 times at second base (1236 2⁄ 3 innings, .988) and once in left field (nine innings, no errors). He slashed .253/.330/.404, going 146-for-577 with 36 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, and 16 stolen bases in 18 attempts. He walked 50 times and struck out 111 times, with 96 runs and 58 RBI.

On April 8, Biggio hit a cycle and collected four RBI in an 8-4 victory over the Rockies. On May 24, he hit a first-inning solo homer, hit a single and scored in the eighth, and hit a game-tying RBI-single in the ninth in a 5-4 loss to the Cubs. On May 26, he hit a seventh-inning two-run double and a go-ahead eighth-inning two-run single in a 7-5 win over the Cubs. On June 14, he hit three singles and a double with three runs in a 9-6 loss to the Rangers.

On June 16, Biggio drew three walks and ended the game with a walk-off RBI-single in a 7-6 win over the Rangers. On August 3, he singled and scored in the third, singled in the fifth, and hit a go-ahead lead-off homer in the eighth inning of a 5-3 win against the Expos. On September 12, he hit a third-inning single and a leadoff game-tying home run in the eighth inning of a 6-3 win over the Cardinals.

In 2003, Biggio appeared in 153 games, starting 150 times in centerfield (1313 innings, .997). He slashed out a line of .264/.350/.412, going 166-for-628 with 44 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, and eight stolen bases in 12 attempts. He drew 57 walks and struck out 116 times, with 102 runs scored and 62 driven in.

On April 2, Biggio hit an RBI-single in the second, drew a walk, stole a base, and scored in the fourth, then ended the game with a bases-loaded two-run walk-off single to defeat the Rockies, 8-7. On May 26, he hit three singles and a double in a 10-5 loss to the Cardinals. On June 20, he hit four singles and scored twice in a 12-3 win over the Rangers. On August 15, Biggio singled and scored in the first, singled in the fifth, and hit a game-tying three-run homer in the eighth, in a 9-7 loss to the Reds. On August 22, he hit two singles and two doubles with one RBI in a 4-3 loss to Cincinnati.

The 2004 version of Biggio appeared in 156 games for Houston, starting 83 games in left field (654 1⁄ 3 innings, .930) and 66 games in centerfield (570 2⁄ 3 innings, no errors), and once at designated hitter. He went 178-for-633 with a slashline of .281/.337/.469 with 47 doubles, 24 home runs, and seven stolen bases in nine attempts. He drew 40 walks and struck out 94 times with 100 runs and 63 RBI.

On April 12, Biggio doubled and scored in the first, doubled and scored again in the seventh, and hit a three-run double in the eighth, scoring a moment later on an Adam Everett RBI-single. On May 8, he hit a single and two solo home runs in a 5-4, 10-inning loss to the Braves. On June 30, he hit two solo home runs in a 3-2 win over the Cubs. On October 2, he led off the first with a home run and hit another leadoff homer in the third inning of a 9-3 win over the Rockies.

In 2005, Biggio played in 155 games, starting 141 times at second base (1172 1⁄ 3 innings, .976) and five times at designated hitter. He went 156-for-590 with a .264/.325/.468 line, 40 doubles, one triple, 26 home runs, and 11 stolen bases in 12 attempts. He drew 37 walks against 90 strikeouts, with 94 runs and 69 RBI.

On May 3, Biggio hit an RBI-double in the first, scoring later in the inning, added a sixth-inning game-tying RBI-single, and a ninth-inning single in a 7-4 loss to the Pirates. On May 12, he hit two solo home runs in a 6-3 loss to San Francisco. On July 25, he hit two home runs and totaled three RBI in a 7-1 win over the Phillies.

On August 10, Biggio hit three singles and a double with one RBI in a 7-6 win pover the Washington Nationals. On August 26, he singled in the first and hit a go-ahead solo homer in the eighth inning of a 2-1 win over the Dodgers. On September 7, Biggio went hitless until the ninth inning, and clubbed a come-from-behind and go-ahead three-run homer in an 8-6 win over the Phillies.

In 2006, Biggio appeared in 145 games, starting 127 times at second base (1062 innings, .989) and five times at designated hitter. As a hitter, he went 135-for-548 with a .246/.306/.422 slashline. He totaled 33 doubles, 21 home runs, and three stolen bases in five attempts. He drew 40 walks and struck out 84 times, scoring 79 ;runs and collecting 62 RBI.

On April 23, Biggio totaled four hits, including a double and a solo home run in a 7-2 victory over the Bucs. On May 22, he hit thee singles and a double, scoring twice and driving in three to help defeat the Nats, 10-3. On July 5, he singled in the first, doubled in the seventh, then singled in the ninth to put runners on the corners with one out, but Houston still lost to the Cubs, 1-0.

On July 8, Biggio walked and scored in the first, walked in the third, hit a game-tying three-run fifth-inning home run, and got hit by a pitch and scored in the seventh, in a 7-6 loss to St. Louis. On August 2, he hit two solo home runs to help defeat the Padres, 7-1. On September 22, Biggio doubled and scored a game-tying run in the first, hit a two-run eighth-inning single, and walked the Cardinals off with a ninth-inning RBI-single for a 6-5 Houston win.

In 2007, Biggio became the first player to appear in 20 seasons for the Astros, and thus far remains the only one in the club. He played in 141 games, starting 111 times at second base (936 2⁄ 3 innings, .979), four games at designated hitter, and once at catcher (two innings, no errors). He slashed .251/.285/.381, going 130-for-517 with 31 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, and four stolen bases in seven attempts. He drew 23 walks and struck out 112 times, scoring 68 runs and finishing with 50 RBI.

On April 25, Biggio singled in the third, tripled in the fifth, and hit a game-tying RBI-single in the ninth inning, in an eventual 4-3, 16-inning loss to the Pirates. On June 24, he singled and scored in the first, singled in the sixth, and hit a go-ahead 10th-inning RBI-double in a 12-9 win against the Rangers.

On June 28, Biggio grounded out in the first inning. He then hit a third-inning single, a fifth-inning single, a seventh-inning game-tying RBI-single, a ninth-inning single, and an 11th-inning single, scoring on a Carlos Lee walk-off grand slam for an 8-5 win over the Rockies. The seventh-inning single would see Biggio thrown out trying to stretch it into a double, but it didn’t matter much to the home fans, because it was Biggio’s 3000th hit. On July 24, he singled in the fifth, then hit a sixth-inning go-ahead grand slam in a 7-4 win over the Dodgers.

Biggio retired as the only member of the 3,000 hit, 250 home runs, 400 stolen bases, and 600 doubles club. He ranks sixth on baseball’s all-time leaderboard with 668 doubles and second with 285 HBP. After retirement, Biggio was voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on his third ballot with 82.7 percent of the vote. Biggio later served as the special assistant to the general manager for the Astros. SABR Bio