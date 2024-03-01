Spring Training Game Thread. March 1, 2024, 12:05 CT. Astros @ Nationals

The Astros beat the Mets 2-1 yesterday to bring their record for the Spring to 3-4. The big bats remained silent. Let’s hope they're saving their hits for the regular season. Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker, and Jeremy Pena together managed only one hit between them, and for the Spring, they have .000, .200, .143, .200, and .000 batting averages respectively.

Jose Abreu is a ray of light, hitting .333 for the Spring.

Yes, I know it doesn’t mean a lot.

Here are today’s lineups.

It can be heard on the radio KBME 790 AM only by tape delay.