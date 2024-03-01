Astros Crawfish Boil: March 1, 2024

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

So, I heard somebody say that Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker will soon receive contract offers. I also heard that Bregman and Tucker are waiting for said contract offers. Prioritizing these two, plus Framber Valdez, is a big question moving forward as Houston continues to push on (and soon maybe, past) the luxury tax threshold.

Houston Astros News

AL West News

MLB News

Houston Astros Birthdays

Friday

None

Saturday

RHP Bud Norris (39)

C Keduar Trujillo (20)

Sunday

None