Pressure to Win the World Series Rankings: Where do the Houston Astros Fall?

The off-season is over, Spring Training is in full swing. For all 30 teams, there is the undamped hope that perhaps this is the year that the squad will win it all. For some, perhaps winning is expected, if not required. For others, maybe a championship is not obviously apparent, but yet, maybe, just maybe, a team can go on one of those magical runs and end up hoisting that special “hunk of metal”

In that vein, we have the 2nd Annual World Series Pressure Rankings. These rankings, mainly subjective, reflect which teams, coming into Spring Training and the 2024 regular season, face the most pressure to win a championship. A key note is that the pressure rankings do not exactly line up with “power rankings” or “betting favorites.” While there is a correlation between high team rankings and championship pressure, it is not an exact parallel.

With that, we’ll start with those teams who do not have any legitimate pressure to win the World Series in 2024 (in no particular order):

Detroit Tigers

Cleveland Guardians

Kansas City Royals

Chicago White Sox

Los Angeles Angels

Colorado Rockies

Washington Nationals

Pittsburgh Pirates

San Francisco Giants

For these teams, there is no real pressure to win a championship. That is not to say that they don’t face other pressures. Those can range from pressure to show major improvement to outside playoff contention. Of note, last year, two teams that were in this category ended up not only in the playoffs, but faced off in the Fall Classic, with the Texas Rangers winning it all over the Arizona Diamondbacks. There’s no obvious candidate to make that kind of leap right now, but we shall see how the season plays out.

Pressure to Avoid Contraction:

Oakland/Las Vegas/Sacramento/Wherever A’s

I was half-tempted to put the A’s in the category of under pressure to actually win the World Series, if for no other reason than to give the on-field product some relevance. The A’s ownership and MLB are keen on the Vegas move, treating it as a fate accompli. Yet, there is some serious debate about where this squad will play its games before the proposed Vegas stadium is ready in 2027 (presuming the political leaders in Vegas still allow it). If the team can’t find a location to play its home games, does it even play before 2027? While the A’s winning the World Series would be the biggest underdog story of all time, the bigger goal is avoiding contraction before 2027.

Maybe not Championship Pressure, but Definitely Playoff Pressure (no particular order):

Tampa Bay Rays

Minnesota Twins

Miami Marlins

Cincinnati Reds

Chicago Cubs

St Louis Cardinals

San Diego Padres

Here you have a number of teams that made it to the playoffs (Rays, Twins, Marlins), just missed (Reds, Cubs, Padres) or suffered an unexpected down season, but will be under pressure to get back into the playoff race quickly (Cardinals). Teams like the Twins and the Rays are playoff mainstays, but just don’t quite have enough talent to warrant championship expectations. The Padres were one of those teams with significant pressure to win it all last season, and while they’ve shed talent, they are still a factor for a playoff spot. Bellinger’s return to the Cubs is not quite enough to levy championship pressure on Chicago’s NL team, but they will face significant playoff pressure, especially after they poached Counsell from the Brewers.

Not Really Contenders, but Have Big Media Market Pressures to Always be in Contention:

New York Mets

Boston Red Sox

The Mets were one of the top teams facing World Series pressure coming into the 2023 season. After a strong start, the team cratered, leading to a massive trade deadline sell-off, . Still, the Mets carry a large payroll and playing in the New York media market, failure is not really an accepted option. Maybe they don’t have the championship pressure of last year, but they aren’t getting a free pass either. As for the Red Sox, it is fair to wonder just what the Hades is going on with them. They play in a big media market and they have championship pressures, especially since they have won the most World Series this century. Yet, they seem stuck in neutral, seemingly worrying about...money??? Tax penalties? Is owner John Henry more worried about his EPL squads? Likely Boston finishes at the bottom of the AL East again, but the natives will not be happy, and won’t stand for that kind of repeat.

World Series Pressure (listed in ascending order of franchises under the most pressure)

11) Milwaukee Brewers: This is a team at a franchise crossroads. Having already traded off various players from their division winning teams, they look like a squad about to face the prospect of a rebuild. Sending a Cy Young caliber pitcher to the O’s a few weeks ago seems to bear out the belief in a pending Brewers rebuild. Maybe they are far from a favorite, even in their own division, but the general weakness of the NL Central and the “Last Ride” vibe from the squad means that if they ever plan to get to their first World Series as an NL team, the time is now.

10) Seattle Mariners: At this point last season, the Mariners were in the category of having playoff-but-not-championship pressure. They came off of their 1st playoff appearance since 2001 and seemed primed to build off of that appearance. Instead, in the Triple Threat Match that was the AL West, they busted, missing out on the playoffs in the final week, despite playing their last 7 games at home. Seattle has as strong a starting rotation as any in MLB and do have some hitting talent in the lineup. The actions of the front office seem to belie any World Series pressure, but this team, if they play to their potential, is a squad that could and should think well beyond playoffs.

9) Arizona Diamondbacks: The real underdog story of 2023, this team had quite the yo-yo season, but just made the playoffs in the final days. They proceeded to fell the Brewers, Dodgers, and Phillies on their way to their 1st pennant since 2001. Arizona fell short against the favored Rangers, but championship expectations are firmly in place. They didn’t make the huge off-season moves, but they face the pressure to prove that their playoff run was no fluke. Winning the NL West crown is not likely, but returning to the playoffs is, and if you’ve been to a recent World Series, there is the expectation that you can get back.

8) Baltimore Orioles: The rebuild is over, folks. The O’s are back. Loaded with the best farm system in baseball and All-Star talent on a team that won 101 games and took the AL East, the team now has legitimate championship pressure. The disappointing sweep in the ALDS left a bitter taste, and there is certainly every reason to think that Baltimore will improve. They took steps to address their starting rotation weakness with the Burnes trade, but they can always build on that. With so much farm talent, if there is a player they want/need, few will be able to offer a better trade package. Throw in new ownership, and things are really looking up for Charm City. It will be a great shock if this squad doesn’t get its first title since 1983 in the next few years.

7) Texas Rangers: For a team that didn’t really have championship pressure per se coming into last season, they made the most of it. They logged the franchise’s 1st title and likely put to bed memories of 2011. Arlington likely boasts the best hitting lineup in baseball and should only get better with reinforcements from the minors. Yet, their pitching could be a massive hindrance. Their best pitchers don’t expect to be ready until midseason, and they have yet to re-sign Montgomery. Bochy proved himself one of the best post-season managers in history, but none of his teams have ever repeated as champions, and baseball is going on 24 years since the last repeat winner. Can the Rangers and Bochy actually repeat? That’s the challenge for 2024.

6) Philadelphia Phillies: This is a team that is primarily built for the post-season. They have finished behind Atlanta by double digits the past two seasons, and yet, have made at least the NLCS both years. They just missed a title by two games in 2022 and inexplicably blew a 3-2 NLCS lead at home against the Diamondbacks last season. Their high-end talent is mostly locked in for the next couple of years, although Wheeler is entering a contract year. Philly doesn’t have to win the division, but contending windows can be fickle. They will have significant championship pressure as long as they have their current core of players,

5) New York Yankees: You might argue that the Yankees should always be at the top of this list. Winning 27 championships in franchise history will do that to you. Yet, this team is coming off of its worst season in nearly 30 years. This off-season, they made the massive trade for Juan Soto as well as signing free agent Marcus Stroman to fortify their rotation. They are still in the hunt for Blake Snell, so perhaps the “Evil Empire” will return to the George Steinbrenner days? If they can get better health from their rotation and Judge, the Yankees should be able to do more than avoid flirting with a losing record. Yet, they are approaching 14 years since their last World Series win/appearance. For a franchise that expects multiple titles within a decade span, the angst is overwhelming.

4) Toronto Blue Jays: Another instance where the pressure index is higher than other, arguably more talented teams. The Blue Jays are not quite at the crossroads like Milwaukee, but time is growing short for the Jays to leverage all of their supposed talent to win a championship. They have lost their last 6 playoff games, and free agency looms for some of their key players. Being in the hyper-competitive AL East does not help their cause, but the chances to get their first title in 31 years with this core of players are growing slimmer.

3) Atlanta Braves: In one respect, the Braves’ contending window should remain open for the foreseeable future. Many of their key players are on team-friendly deals and figure to be around for a while. They face some questions about key pitchers, but they are not in a last chance phase. Since their 2021 title, they have posted consecutive 100-win seasons, with last season’s squad being a historically good regular season team. However, they have also suffered consecutive 4-game NLDS losses to the Phillies. That has put a damper on the mood at Truist Park. If these Braves want to avoid exactly paralleling their 1990s-early 2000s counterparts, they need another championship run. Best to strike while they still have this current cast.

2) Houston Astros: The constant of domination in MLB since 2017, this squad is coming off its seventh straight ALCS appearance, just missing a 3rd straight World Series berth by one game. Most of the starting lineup is projected to return, and key pitchers Lance McCullers and Luis Garcia figure to be back in the mix by late summer. However, there is a sense that perhaps, the run is nearing its end. While the squad re-signed Altuve, Alex Bregman and Justin Verlander may be spending their last season in Houston. Tucker and Valdez are facing the prospect of free agency after 2025. The farm system is less likely to reload the squad if those guys depart. While extensions could be worked out in the subsequent weeks for key figures, there is a significant “Last Ride” vibe with this iteration of the Astros. If they don’t get their 3rd title this season, the next opportunity might not be as simple as “wait until next season”.

1) Los Angeles Dodgers: Our repeat winners of this “honor”. Last season was supposed to be a “down” year for the Dodgers, only for them to win 100 games and clinch their 10th division title in the past 11 seasons. However, they proceeded to get swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks in an embarrassing NLDS. This adds to their litany of playoff failures, as they have lost in the NLDS in 3 of the last 4 full seasons, all while posting over 100 wins. The Dodgers did win the 2020 World Series, but it is hard to read anything about the Dodgers and not see references to “35 years since their last full-season title”. While many in the media looks to asterisk the Astros’ 2017 title, they also wage a full-on campaign to disparage that 2020 title. The near $1.2B in free agent spending this off-season that got them Ohtani and Yamamoto, along with the trade for Glasnow from the Rays, has only amplified the pressure to get that full-season championship. Even if Ohtani is not going to pitch for them this year, the LA fanbase will accept nothing less than regular and postseason domination. If they don’t get there...

So there you have it. The 2024 pre-season World Series pressure rankings. The Dodgers lead the way, again, but the Astros are right on their heels. Perhaps you see it differently. If so, let the internet hear your (respectful) takes below: