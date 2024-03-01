Everystros CXVI: Lance Berkman

Everystros CXVI

6. Lance Berkman (Bagwell score 84.58) is a six-foot-one switch-hitting outfielder/first baseman from Waco, TX. Born on February 10, 1976, he was a first-round choice of the Astros in 1997 out of Rice University. He has the highest bWAR of any of the 31 to make the bigs out of the round, with a mark of 52.0. J.D. Drew is second with 44.9.

Berkman reached the majors for Houston in 1999, hitting .237/.321/.387 in 34 games. Defensively, he started 16 games in left field (157 innings, .971), five games in right field (46 2⁄ 3 innings, .889), and zero at first base (one inning, zero errors). He went 22-for-93 with two doubles, four home runs, and five stolen bases in six attempts. He drew 12 walks and struck out 21 times, with 10 runs and 15 RBI.

On July 31, Berkman singled and stole a base in the second, hit a two-run go-ahead homer in the fourth, then added an insurance solo home run in the sixth inning of an 8-5 win over the San Diego Padres.

In 2000, Berkman appeared in 114 games, starting 59 times in right field (505 1⁄ 3 innings, .948), 31 times in left field (269 1⁄ 3 innings, no errors), and zero times at first base (five innings, no errors). He went 105-for-353 at the plate, slashing .297/.388/.561 with 28 doubles one triples, 21 home runs, and six stolen bases in eight attempts. He drew 56 walks and struck out 73 times with 76 runs and 67 RBI.

On May 5, Berkman went until the ninth inning to get his first hit of the game, then uncorked a game-tying solo home run in a 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. On July 5, he hit a lead-changing first-inning two-run home run, drew a walk and scored in the third, and hit a two-run fifth-inning double in an eventual 12-9 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. On July 9, he hit a pair of home runs for four RBI in a 9-6 win against the Kansas City Royals. On July 23, he hit another pair of jacks, with three RBI in a 15-7 win against the St. Louis Cardinals. On August 11, he hit a game-tying eighth-inning RBI-double and a ninth-inning three-run double in a 7-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. On September 9, he hit a pair of home runs with four RBI in a 14-4 nail-biter over the Chicago Cubs.

Berkman appeared in 156 games in 2001, making the All-Star Team for the first time. He started 111 games in left field (1013 2⁄ 3 innings, NL-third .982), 40 games in centerfield (325 1⁄ 3 innings, .988), and twice in right field (29 innings, .875). As a hitter, he slashed .331/.430/.620, ranking fourth in the NL in batting average, fifth in OBP, and sixth in SLG, going 191-for-577 to rank sixth in hits with a ML-leading 55 doubles, four triples, 34 home runs, and seven stolen bases in 16 attempts. He drew an NL-10th 92 walks and struck out 121 times, scoring 11 runs and driving in an NL-seventh 126. His 6.5 bWAR ranked 10th in the NL, his 6.9 oWAR ranked sixth, and his 7.1 WPA ranked second.

On April 11, Berkman hit two singles, a double, and a home run for two RBI in a 7-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. On May 9, he hit a game-tying two-run sixth-inning home run against the Phillies in a 7-6 walk-off victory, courtesy of a Ricky Bottalico error. On May 12, he hit a ninth-inning pinch-three run game-tying homer with two outs, only to see the Astros lose to the Cincinnati Reds, 5-4. On May 20, he hit a first-inning single, a fourth-inning double with a run, a fifth-inning two-run single, and a seventh-inning single in a 6-5 loss to the Reds. On May 27, he hit an eighth-inning game-tying two-run homer and a 12th-inning two-run go-ahead homer in a 5-4, 12-inning loss to the Dodgers. On June 14, he singled in the fourth, hit a two-run lead-changing sixth-inning home run, a seventh-inning grand slam, and a ninth-inning single in an 8-3 win over the Minnesota Twins. On June 21, he doubled and scored in the third, hit a go-ahead fifth-inning solo home run, added a seventh-inning single, and finished off with an 11th-inning solo home run, in an eventual 8-7 loss to the Reds. On July 7, he hit two singles, a double and a home run with two RBI in a 10-8 victory over Kansas City. On September 20, he drew a walk and scored in the second, hit a go-ahead RBI-double in the third, and hit a go-ahead RBI-double in the 10th inning to top the San Francisco Giants, 5-4. On October 5, he hit a sixth-inning double, a game-tying eighth-inning solo home run, and a ninth-inning go-ahead RBI-double in a 2-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Following the regular season, he went two-for-12 in three playoff games, with no walks and four strikeouts.

In 2002, Berkman made his second All-Star Team and played in an NL-sixth 158 games, starting 118 times in centerfield (995 innings, .983), 31 times in left field (351 1⁄ 3 innings, .940), and six games in right field (58 innings, no errors). He ranked sixth in the NL with 6.0 oWAR, ninth in OBP, and sixth in SLG, with a .292/.405/.578 slashline. He was 169-for-578, with 35 doubles, two triples, an NL-third 42 home runs, and eight stolen bases in 12 attempts. He drew an NL-fourth 107 bases on balls and struck out 118 times, scoring an NL-sixth 106 runs and an NL-best 128 RBI.

On April 16, Berkman hit three home runs for five RBI in an 8-3 victory over the Reds. On May 1, he hit a second-inning single, a fourth-inning single with a stolen base, and a lead-changing sixth-inning three-run homer in a 5-4 loss to the Montreal Expos. On May 5, he hit a double and two home runs with five RBI in a 12-1 win over the New York Mets. On May 27, he hit two homers for three RBI in a 4-3 loss to the Cardinals. On June 20, he collected five RBI on one hit, a home run, in a 9-3 victory over the Brewers. On June 29, he hit a first-inning single and a seventh-inning, lead-changing home run in an 8-5 win over the Texas Rangers. On July 2, he hit a first-inning two-run home run and a third-inning three-run home run in a 6-5 triumph over Cincinnati. On July 24, he hit three singles and a solo home run in a 12-8 loss to Milwaukee. On August 20, he hit a two-run third-inning home run, a seventh-inning two-run double, and a ninth-inning RBI-single in a 14-12 loss to the Cubs. On September 10, he hit a sixth-inning two-run double, and a three-run eighth-inning home run in an 11-4 win over the Colorado Rockies. The next day, he hit three singles and a solo home run in an 8-6 loss to the Rockies. On September 15, he hit two singles, a double, and a home run for four RBI in an 8-0 win over St. Louis. On September 21, he hit a first-inning RBI-double and scored, then added a fifth-inning go-ahead two-run home run in a 6-3 victory against the Cardinals.

In 2003, Berkman appeared in 153 games for Houston, starting 153 games in left field (1348 1⁄ 3 innings, .989, NL-second 10 assists), and zero in center field (two innings, no errors). He slashed .288/.412/.515, ranking seventh in OBP. He was 155-for-538 with 35 doubles, an NL-ninth six triples, 25 home runs, and five stolen bases in eight attempts. He drew an NL-fifth 107 walks, striking out 108 times, scoring 110 runs, and driving in 93.

On May 1, Berkman hit a first-inning three-run home run, a sixth-inning game-tying RBI-single, a seventh-inning game-tying RBI-double, and a ninth-inning RBI-single, totaling six RBI in an 8-7 loss to the Atlanta Braves. On May 29, he hit a fourth-inning single, a sixth-inning single with a run, reached on a game-tying run-scoring error and scored the go-ahead run in the eighth, in a 7-4 win over the Cardinals. On June 3, he hit a game-tying fifth-inning solo home run, an eighth-inning triple and a game-tying run in an eventual 11-6 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. On July 19, he hit two home runs for five RBI in a 9-8 win over Cincinnati. On July 23, he hit a ninth-inning double and scored a game-tying run, then hit a go-ahead 11th-inning solo home run in a 3-2 victory over the Crew. On August 6, he hit three singles and a triple with one RBI in an 11-1 win over the Mets. On September 9, he hit a second-inning single and scored, an eighth-inning single and scored, and a ninth-inning go-ahead RBI-double in a 7-6 win against the Brewers.

The 2004 season would see Berkman make his third All-Star Team, playing in a career-high and NL-fifth 160 games, including 89 starts in right field (780 1⁄ 3 innings, 1.000), 68 starts in left field (608 2⁄ 3 innings, .979), one start in center (nine innings, no errors), and four innings at first base without an error. As a hitter, he went 172-for-544 with a .316/.450/.566 slashline, ranking 10th in batting average and third in OBP, with 40 doubles, three triples, 30 home runs, and nine stolen bases in 16 attempts. He drew an NL-second 127 walks and struck out 101 times, scoring 104 runs and driving in an NL-10th 106.

On April 11, Berkman hit a single and a home run with five RBI in a 7-4 win over Milwaukee. On May 11, he doubled in the fifth, hit a game-tying RBI-double and scored the go-ahead run in the seventh, and added an eighth-inning RBI-single and scored, in a 6-1 win over the Florida Marlins. On May 18, he hit two singles, a double, and a homer for two RBI in a 9-2 win against the Fish. On May 22, he hit a game-tying two-run fifth-inning homer, a seventh-inning double and scored another game-tying run, then doubled and scored in the ninth inning of an 8-7 loss to the Reds. Two days later, he singled in the fourth, hit an RBI-single in the fifth, and a game-tying two-run homer in the seventh, in a 7-5 loss to Cincinnati. On May 28, he hit a ninth-inning game-tying RBI-double, in a 2-1, 10-inning loss to St. Louis. On August 30, he hit a double, and two home runs with four RBI in an 11-3 win against the Reds. On September 14, he hit three singles and a double with three RBI in a 7-5 win over the Cardinals. On September 23, he hit a seventh-inning RBI-single, and a ninth-inning three-run lead-changing home run in a 7-3 victory over San Francisco. In 12 postseason games he went 16-for-46 with three doubles, four homers, and 12 RBI. On October 17, he hit a third-inning two-run double, and a sixth-inning solo home run in a 6-5 NLCS Game Four win over the Cardinals.

In 2005, Berkman appeared in 132 games, starting 84 times at first base (737 2⁄ 3 innings, .994), 35 in left field (284 2⁄ 3 innings, .945), 10 in right field (78 innings, no errors), and three at designated hitter. At the plate, he ranked fifth in the NL in OBP with a .293/.411/.524 slashline, going 137-for-468 with 34 doubles, one triple, 24 home runs, and four stolen bases in five attempts. He drew an NL-eighth 91 walks with 72 strikeouts, scoring 76 runs and driving in 82.

On June 21, Berkman doubled and scored in the fourth and hit a lead-changing two-run double in the seventh, in a 6-5 Houston win over the Rockies. On July 8, he singled in the first, singled in the third, then hit a game-tying RBI-triple in the seventh, in a 3-2 win over the Dodgers. On July 25, he hit a pair of solo home runs in a 7-1 win over the Phillies. On September 21, he hit a single and a home run with five RBI in a 12-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. On September 30, he hit a lead-changing two-run homer in the eighth inning, in a 4-3 loss to the Cubs. In the postseason, Berkman went 16-for-48 in 14 games, with five doubles, two home runs, and 14 RBI.

Berkman played in 152 games for Houston in 2006, and appeared in his fourth All-Star Game. He went 169-for-536, slashing .315/.420/.621 to rank eighth in BA, sixth in OBP, and third in SLG, with 29 doubles, an NL-fourth 45 home runs, and three stolen bases in five attempts. He drew an NL-eighth 98 walks and struck out 106 times, with 95 runs scored and an NL-third 136 RBI. Defensively, he started 105 games at first base (923 innings, .994), 37 in right field (305 2⁄ 3 innings, .952), three times in designated hitter, and two games in left field (25 2⁄ 3 innings, no errors).

On April 13, in the second game of a twin bill against the Giants, he hit two homers for three RBI in an 8-0 victory. On June 8, he hit a game-tying fourth-inning solo homer, a lead-changing three-run homer in the sixth, and a seventh-inning single to top the Braves, 7-4. On July 3, he hit two homers for four RBI in a 7-2 win against the Cubs. On July 26, he hit two home runs for four RBI in an 8-5 win over Cincinnati. On August 4, he singled and scored in the fifth, then hit a game-tying solo home run in the eighth inning of an 8-7 win over Arizona. On September 6, he hit an RBI-double in the first, a single in the fifth, and a three-run double in the ninth inning of a 5-3 win against the Phillies. On September 9, he hit a three-run first inning home run, drew a walk and scored in the third, singled in the fourth, and finished with a lead-off seventh-inning home run to top Milwaukee, 10-4. On September 21, he hit a two-run fourth-inning home run, a sixth-inning double, and a two-run, lead-changing homer in a 6-5 win over the Cards. On September 23, he hit three singles and a double with one RBI in a 7-4 victory over St. Louis.

In 2007, Berkman appeared in 153 games, starting 122 at first base (1066 1⁄ 3 innings, .991), 27 in right field (229 2⁄ 3 innings, .962), once at designated hitter, and one inning in centerfield, zero chances. He went 156-for-561, slashing .278/.386/.510, with 24 doubles, two triples, an NL-fifth 34 home runs, and seven stolen bases in 10 attempts. He drew an NL-seventh 94 walks and struck out 125 times with 95 runs and 102 RBI.

On May 8, Berkman drew a first-inning walk and scored, singled in the third, and hit a two-run lead-changing seventh-inning homer in a 7-6 victory over the Reds. On August 17, he hit a third-inning solo shot and an eighth-inning go-ahead two-run homer in a 3-1 win against San Diego. On September 14, he hit a seventh-inning go-ahead solo home run and a ninth-inning single in a 4-3 loss to the Bucs. On September 26, he hit a pair of singles and a pair of home runs for four RBI in total, in a 7-6 victory against the Reds.

The 2008 season would see Berkman make the All-Star Team for the fifth time, appearing in an NL-seventh 159 games and starting 151 of them at first base (1307 1⁄ 3 innings, .996). He ranked fifth in BA, third in OBP, and fourth in SLG, slashing .312/.420/.567, going 173-for-554 with an NL-leading 46 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs, and 18 stolen bases in 22 attempts. He drew an NL-fourth 99 walks and struck out 108 times, scoring an NL-fourth 114 runs and driving in 106.

On April 2, Berkman scored after reaching on a first-inning error, doubled in the third, doubled, stole a base, and scored a game-tying run in the eighth, then hit a three-run go-ahead ninth-inning home run in a 9-6 win over the Padres. On April 24, he hit a two-run first-inning home run, drew a walk and stole a base in the third, hit a fifth-inning RBI-double, and singled in the eighth inning of a 5-3 win over Cincinnati. Two days later, he hit a fourth-inning home run and a seventh-inning game-tying home run in a 4-3 loss to the Cardinals. On May 4, he hit a second-inning solo bomb, a third-inning RBI-double, a fifth-inning RBI-double, a ninth-inning game-tying RBI-walk, and a 12th-inning single, in an 8-6 win over the Brewers. Two days later, he doubled and scored in the second, hit a go-ahead third-inning RBI-single and stole a base, hit a fifth-inning single and scored a game-tying run, hit a double, stole a base and scored a game-tying run in the seventh, then singled and scored a go-ahead run in the eighth inning of a 6-5 win over the Washington Nationals. On May 12, he hit a second-inning single, a sixth-inning game-tying home run, and an eighth-inning double with a run scored in a 7-3 win against the Giants. On May 15, he hit a two-run fourth-inning single and scored, then clubbed a go-ahead solo home run in the ninth to defeat the Giants, 8-7. On June 10, he hit a single, a triple, and a home run for five RBI in a 6-1 win over the Brewers. On June 28, he hit a seventh-inning RBI-single and a ninth-inning two-run go-ahead double, in a wild 11-10 win over the Boston Red Sox. On August 14, he hit a third-inning RBI-double and an eighth-inning go-ahead two-run homer to help top the Giants, 7-4. On August 29, he collected his first hit of the game in the bottom of the ninth, with a walk-off solo home run to defeat St. Louis, 3-2. On September 9, he hit a first-inning lead-changing three-run homer, a third-inning double with a run scored, and a single with another run in the fifth while Houston topped the Bucs, 9-3.

In 2009, Berkman played in 136 games for the Astros, starting 131 times at first base (1141 1⁄ 3 innings, .995). He went 126-for-460 with a .274/.399/.509 slash, ranking eighth in the NL in OBP, 31 doubles, one triple, 25 homers, and seven stolen bases in 11 attempts. He drew an NL-seventh 97 walks against 98 strikeouts, with 73 runs and 80 RBI.

On April 22, Berkman walked and scored in the sixth, then hit a game-tying eighth-inning homer in a 6-5 loss to the Dodgers. On May 13, he hit four singles, driving two runs in and scoring three times in a 15-11 win over the Rockies. On June 25, he hit a lead-changing two-run second-inning jack, a fourth-inning single, a sixth-inning two-run homer, and a stolen base in the eighth, in a 5-4 win over the Royals.

In 2010, Berkman played in 85 games for Houston prior to the trade deadline, starting 84 of them at first base (739 innings, .999). As a hitter, he was 73-for-298 with a .245/.372/.436 with 16 doubles, one triple, 13 home runs and three stolen bases in five attempts. He drew 60 walks and struck out 70 times, with 39 runs scored and another 49 driving home.

On June 1, Berkman hit a two-run double and scored in the first inning. In the sixth, he added an insurance run with an RBI-single, then drew a walk in the eighth. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, with the bases loaded and trailing the Nationals, 7-6, Berkman laced a two-run walk-off single for a glorious 8-7 victory against Washington. Two days later, he singled in the first, hit a solo shot in the third, reached on a fifth-inning error, then got a run home in the ninth via error to tie the Nats at four, then scored the walk-off game-winner on a Carlos Lee homer. On July 4, he hit a first-inning solo home run and an eighth-inning game-tying RBI-triple, in a 3-2 loss to the Padres. On July 8, he hit a single and a pair of solo home runs in a 2-0 win over Pittsburgh.

On July 31, the Astros traded Berkman to the New York Yankees for Jimmy Paredes and Mark Melancon. Berkman finished the season with the Bombers (37 games, .255/.358/.349, one home run, nine RBI), two seasons with the Cardinals (177 games, .295/.408/.533, 33 home runs, 101 RBI), and 2013 with the Rangers (73 games, .242/.340/.359, six home runs, 34 RBI). Berkman is currently the head coach with Houston Christian, in NCAA Division I (see, other people like roman numerals, too (or two (or II))).