Astros Crawfish Boil: February 7, 2024

Houston Astros Birthdays

RHP Roberto Osuna (29)

LHP Scott Feldman (41)

RHP Dave Borkowski (47)

LHP Juan Pizarro (1937-2021)

Everystros XCIV

64. Mark Portugal (Bagwell score 35.64) is a six-foot right-handed pitcher from Los Angeles, CA. Born on October 30, 1962, he was never drafted, and began his professional career in 1981 in the system for the Minnesota Twins, reaching the majors for them in 1985 and playing four seasons (11-19, four saves, 5.13 ERA, 238 2⁄ 3 IP, 138 K). On December 4, 1988, the Twins traded him to Houston for PTBNL Todd McClure.

Portugal played five seasons with Houston, mostly out of the rotation. He started in 123 of his 135 pitching appearances. He was 52-30 with a 3.34 ERA and a 1.268 WHIP. In 782 1⁄ 3 innings of work, he walked 281 and struck out 535 while holding opponents to a .244/.312/.355 slashline. As a hitter, Portugal slashed .180/.210/.222 with two home runs and 18 RBI, and fielded at .942.

On August 9, 1989, Portugal pitched eight shutout innings, striking out eight and keeping the Padres to one walk and six hits in an eventual 2-1 loss to San Diego. On September 17, he struck out nine and pitched a five-hitter, defeating the Cincinnati Reds. Five days later, he held the Giants to one run on four hits over 8 2⁄ 3 innings, striking out seven in a 3-1 victory over San Francisco.

On August 29, 1990, Portugal shut out the Cubs for seven frames, striking out nine in an eventual 1-0 win over Chicago.

On June 11, 1991, Portugal earned no decision despite pitching 10 shutout innings, striking out seven and allowing six hits in an eventual 1-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

On May 5, 1992, Portugal struck out seven over seven two-hit innings, earning a victory over the New York Mets, 5-4. On May 22, he struck out five over 8 1⁄ 3 innings, giving up one run on two hits and a walk in a 3-1 win against the St. Louis Cardinals.

On May 15, 1993, Portugal pitched 7 1⁄ 3 innings and struck out five, allowing one run on five hits and three walks in a 7-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Six days later, he kept the Padres scoreless on three hits over seven innings, striking out six in a 3-2, 10-inning loss to San Diego. On July 23, he came one out short of a complete game, keeping the Cubs to one run over seven hits and a walk in a 5-1 win against Chicago.

On August 3, 1993, Portugal pitched 6 2⁄ 3 innings and held the Dodgers to one run on four hits in an eventual 6-1 victory. Five days later, in a 4-1 win against the Giants, he held them to one run over 6 2⁄ 3 innings. In another 4-1 victory on September 11, he struck out seven in 8 1⁄ 3 innings to defeat the Phillies, 4-1. Houston granted his free agency on October 25.

Portugal went on to pitch for the Giants (15-13, 4.03 ERA, 241 1⁄ 3 IP, 150 K), the Reds (14-14, 3.93 ERA, 233 2⁄ 3 IP, 126 K), the Phillies (10-7, 4.45, 180 IP, 106 K) and the Boston Red Sox (7-12, 5.51 ERA, 150 1⁄ 3 IP, 79 K).

63. Framber Valdez (Bagwell score 42.36) is a five-foot-11 right-handed pitcher from Sabana Grande de Palenque, DR. Born on November 19, 1993, he made his first professional appearances with the organization in 2015 and reached the majors in 2018.

Valdez has gone 53-34 with a 3.40 ERA since joining the team, making the All-Star Team in 2022 and 2023. He has a career 1.126 WHIP and has held opponents to a .228/.307/.340 slashline.

On June 3, 2019, Valdez came in to pitch the fourth inning against the Mariners, and held Seattle scoreless for four innings to earn a win in a 4-2 Houston victory. Five days later, he struck out seven over seven innings, and kept the Orioles to one run on five hits in a 4-1 loss to Baltimore.

On September 17, 2020, Valdez struck out 11 over 6 1⁄ 3 innings, holding the Rangers to one run on four hits and a walk in a 2-1 win against Texas.

On June 2, 2021, Valdez kept Boston to one run on five hits, striking out 10 and walking two in a 2-1 win over the Red Sox. On July 24, he pitched six hitless and scoreless innings, walking six and striking out four in a 4-1 victory over Texas. On August 22, he held Seattle scoreless on three hits and struck out six in an eventual 6-3 loss to the Mariners. On September 20, he struck out six over seven innings, shutting out the Angels on six hits in a 10-0 win over Los Angeles.

On April 7, 2022, Valdez struck out six over 6 2⁄ 3 scoreless two-hit innings, defeating the Los Angeles Angels, 3-1. On May 19, he struck out seven over as many innings, giving up one run on six hits in a 5-1 win against Texas. On May 30, he pitched a complete game win over the Oakland Athletics, 5-1, pitching a two-hitter and striking out seven. On August 30, he struck out eight Rangers over eight innings, and surrendered two runs on seven hits and a pair of walks in a 4-2 win against the Rangers.

On May 9, 2023, Valdez struck out a dozen and walked zero, keeping the Angels to one run on three hits in a 3-1 victory over LA. On May 21, he shut out the A’s on four hits, walking zero and striking out seven in a 2-0 win over Oakland. On June 2, he held the Angels scoreless on five hits and a walk, striking out seven in a 6-2 victory against Los Angeles. On June 20, he struck out nine in eight innings, and held the Mets to two runs on four hits in an 4-2 victory over New York.

On August 1, Valdez pitched a no-hitter, his first (of many I hope). He held Cleveland to one walk and struck out seven in a 2-0 win over the Guardians. On August 25, he pitched another seven innings of no-hit shutout ball, striking out six and walking five in a 4-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

62. Jake Marisnick (Bagwell score 75.84) is a six-foot-four right-handed centerfielder from Riverside, CA. Born on March 30, 1991, he was a third-round pick of the Toronto Blue Jays in 2009 out of Riverside Polytechnic High School. Kyle Seager leads the 14 eventual major leaguers from the round (36.9). Marisnick is third (12.0). He’s also one of 34 to reach the majors after being chosen 104th overall, a group led by J.T. Realmuto (33.3 bWAR).

Marisnick made his major league debut with the Miami Marlins in 2013 (54 games, .178/.226/.223, one home run, five RBI). On July 31, 2014, the Marlins traded Marisnick with Francis Martes, Colin Moran, and a draft pick to Houston for Enrique Hernández, Jarred Cosart, and Austin Wates.

Marisnick spent six seasons with the Astros, playing in 631 games. He started 40 times in right field (382 1⁄ 3 innings, .979), 353 times in center field (3,388 2⁄ 3 innings, .992), and 35 times in left field (331 2⁄ 3 innings, .987). At the plate, he went 356-for-1534, slashing .232/.285/.396 with 75 doubles, nine triples, 53 home runs, and 65 stolen bases in 91 attempts. He drew 91 walks and struck out 505 times, scoring 234 runs and driving in 173.

On August 11, 2014, Marisnick hit four singles in a 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins. On April 26, 2015, he reached on an error in the third inning and scored, a fourth-inning two-run homer, and a ninth-inning single, stolen base, and game-tying run, in an eventual 7-6 win over the Oakland Athletics. On September 1, he hit a fourth-inning game-tying homer, and a sixth-inning single and a run in a 7-5 win over the Seattle Mariners.

On April 9, 2017, Marisnick hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to tie the Royals in an eventual 5-4 win over Kansas City. On May 16, he hit a double and two home runs for four RBI in a 12-2 win over the Miami Marlins.

On May 25, 2017, he entered as a pinch-runner in a contest against the Detroit Tigers, then stuck around long enough to get a plate appearance in the eighth, hitting a go-ahead home run in a 7-6 Houston victory. On July 31, he hit a double and two home runs for five RBI in a 14-7 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

On June 20, 2019, Marisnick hit a single and two home runs in a 10-6 loss to the New York Yankees. After the 2019 season, the Astros sent him to the Mets for Kenedy Corona and Blake Taylor.

Marisnick later played for the Mets (16 games, .333/.353/.606, two homers, five RBI), the Chicago Cubs (65 games, .227/.294/.438, five home runs, 22 RBI) the Padres (34 games, .188/.264/.208, two RBI), the Pittsburgh Pirates (31 games, .234/.272/.390, two home runs, six RBI), the Chicago White Sox (nine games, 0-for-2), the Tigers (33 games, .232/.270/.420, two home runs, 10 RBI), and the Los Angeles Dodgers (four games, two-for-five). Marisnick signed a minor league contract with the Angels for the 2024 season.

61. Denny Lemaster (Bagwell score 40.61) is a six-foot-one left-handed pitcher from Corona, CA. Born on February 25, 1939, he first reached the bigs in 1962 with the Milwaukee Braves (58-59, two saves, 3.63 ERA, 1077 1⁄ 3 IP, 842 K, 1967 National League All-Star). On October 8, 1967, the Braves traded Lemaster with Denis Menke to Houston for Chuck Harrison and Sonny Jackson.

Lemaster went 30-46 in his four seasons with the Astros, with a 3.40 ERA. He started 90 games out of 152 pitching appearances overall, with 231 walks and 450 strikeouts in 690 2⁄ 3 innings. He carried a WHIP of 1.335 over his time with the team, and held his opponents to a .258/.317/.385 slashline.

On May 2, 1968, Lemaster struck out five and pitched a three-hitter to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-0. On May 19, in the first part of a twin bill, he struck out seven and allowed one run in a complete game, 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. On June 18, again in the first half of a doubleheader, he struck out 10 and pitched a six-hitter, defeating the New York Mets, 3-2. On July 2, he pitched a four-hitter, striking out seven to defeat the Cincinnati Reds, 2-0. On July 26, he came within one out of a complete game, striking out seven and keeping the Giants to one run on six hits in a 4-1 win over San Francisco.

On May 14, 1969, Lemaster threw a five-hitter, striking out seven and defeating the Montreal Expos 3-1. On May 21, he defeated Montreal by a 3-2 count, allowing two runs on seven hits and striking out seven in a Houston win. On June 18, he pitched a five-hitter, and allowed only an unearned run in a win over the Atlanta Braves, 3-1. Four days later, he shut out the Padres on five hits, striking out seven in a 2-0 win over San Diego. On July 27, he pitched 10 innings and held Philadelphia to four hits and two runs, striking out seven in a 3-2, 11-inning win over the Phillies. On August 1, he defeated the Expos 5-3, and struck out eight. On August 10, he struck out six and again defeated Montreal, holding the Expos to one run on nine hits in a 3-1 victory.