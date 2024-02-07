Astros Top Three Catching Prospects For 2024

As we inch closer to the 2024 season, I am going to give top three prospects at each position. This will be based on where they currently play and also where they may end up. This will culminate with my newly updated top 30 prospects before the season starts. This week, we are starting with the catcher position.

Palma has been in the system since 2019 and made his stateside debut in 2021, though 2022 was his breakout season. In 2022, the young catcher posted a .782 OPS between Single-A and High-A. Palma makes a lot of contact and has some sneaky pop from his 5’8″ frame. The 21-year-old played most of the 2023 season in High-A but struggled with some injuries. Despite those injuries, he was able to slash .274/.340/.409 with 13 doubles and 6 homers in 61 games. Palma struggled to throw runners out, catching just 11 of 86 base stealers in High-A. Overall, he has shown enough with the bat to keep getting him an extended look, but he will have to do a better job at catching base stealers.

2023 Stats: 68 G, .285 BA/.341 OBP/.426 SLG, 15 2B, 7 HR, 46 RBI

Berryhill, originally drafted by the Reds and traded to the Astros prior to the 2021 season. After making some adjustments on advisement from Astros coaches, he turned in a phenomenal 2021 season. He had a career year posting a .974 OPS with a 159 wRC+ in 73 games across three different levels. Berryhill has flashed above average raw power and the potential to work counts and draw walks. In 2023, he had some struggles in Triple-A hitting just .228, though he did have a .371 OBP. Behind the plate, he has above average arm strength and is a good receiver. You can read more on him here.

2023 Stats: 77 G, .228 BA/.371 OBP/.384 SLG, 9 2B, 3 3B, 8 HR, 28 RBI, 5 SB

Price is a big bodied catcher, standing at 6’6″, who was drafted in 2022. He put up some good numbers as a senior at Mercer hitting .315 with 18 HR and 52 BB/34 K. He is a good athlete who has also seen some time in the outfield. Price is very patient at the plate and drives the ball well. Price had a good debut (.839 OPS) in 2022 before an injury ended his season. He only played 58 games in 2023 due to injury but posted a .708 OPS in High-A.

2023 Stats: 58 G, .198 BA/.341 OBP/.368 SLG, 13 2B, 6 HR, 24 RBI