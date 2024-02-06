Astros Crawfish Boil: February 6, 2024

Houston Astros News

Everystros XCIII

68. Bob Knepper (Bagwell score 15.46) is a six-foot-three left-handed pitcher from Akron, OH. Born on May 25, 1954, he was a second-round choice of the San Francisco Giants in 1972 out of Calistoga High School. Knepper (21.9 bWAR) ranks third out of the nine to make the bigs out of the round, led by John Candelaria (41.9 bWAR) and Dennis Leonard (25.7 bWAR). Of the 27 players to reach the majors after being chosen with the 43rd overall selection, Knepper is tops, followed by Wade Miley (18.7 bWAR).

Knepper spent his first five seasons with the Giants, making his debut with them in 1976 (47-50, 3.63, 873 2⁄ 3 IP, 484 K). On December 8, 1980, the Giants sent Knepper with Chris Bourjos to Houston for Enos Cabell.

Knepper played nine seasons for the Astros, making the All-Star Team in 1981 and in 1988 and leading the National League with five shutouts in 1986. Overall, he was 93-100 over 267 starts, with one save in 17 relief appearances. He walked 521 and struck out 946 in 1738 innings in total. He allowed a 1.306 WHIP and a .261/.313/.385 opposing slashline.

On April 21, 1981, Knepper pitched a three-hitter in his second start for Houston, striking out three and walking zero in a 1-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. In his next start five days later, he pitched an eight-hitter, striking out another three and walking one in a 1-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. On May 27, he pitched a six-hitter, striking out five and giving up one walk in a 1-0 win over the San Diego Padres. On September 2, he struck out nine Mets and pitched another three-hitter, walking one in an 8-0 triumph against New York.

On April 8, 1982, Knepper opened his second season with the Astros as their number three rotational starter, pitching eight shutout innings, walking none, giving up four hits and no runs and striking out five to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals, 1-0.

On April 26, 1983, Knepper was again serving as Houston’s number three starter, in a four-man rotation for the first month+ of the season, and held the Expos scoreless on four hits and seven walks, striking out three for a 2-0 victory over Montreal. On June 9, he whiffed 10 Giants and pitched a two-hitter, striking out five in a 3-0 victory. On July 15, he struck out eight and held the Mets to five hits, walking one and striking out eight in a 6-0 shutout.

On April 18, 1984, Knepper struck out five and walked zero, pitching a four-hitter to defeat the Dodgers, 3-0.

On June 20, 1985, he came within an out of a shutout, pitching 8 2⁄ 3 innings and giving up six hits and four walks, striking out two in a 2-0 win over the Atlanta Braves. On September 10, he pitched a three-hitter, striking out six and walking none in a 4-1 victory over San Francsico.

On April 10, 1986, Knepper pitched a five-hitter, striking out five against zero walks in a 4-0 win over the Giants. On July 18, he pitched a three-hitter, striking out nine and walking one in a 3-0 victory versus the Mets.

On September 21, 1988, Knepper pitched a one-hitter, striking out seven Braves and walking one in a 1-0 victory over Atlanta.

In his nine seasons with the Astros, Knepper put in a position player’s seasons-worth of plate appearances, 627 in total. He slashed .135/.172/.200 with 16 doubles, two triples and five home runs. He drew 22 walks and collected 58 sacrifice hits. As a fielder, he put up a .948 fielding percentage while proving difficult to steal on with a 35 percent kill-rate, including 13-of-22 in 1984.

On July 28, 1989, the Astros released Knepper outright. He resigned with the Giants, and finished out his career for San Francisco over the rest of the season and 1990 (6-5, 4.50, 96 1⁄ 3 IP, 43 K). SABR Bio

67. Collin McHugh (Bagwell score 39.15) is a six-foot-two right-handed pitcher from Naperville, IL. Born on June 19, 1987, he was an 18th-round choice of the New York Mets in 2008 out of Berry College. He was the most prolific of the seven to make the majors out of the round (12.3 bWAR), followed by Nick Vincent (5.9 bWAR). He’s ranked second of the seven men drafted 554th to make the bigs, behind Jeff Fassero (23.7 bWAR).

McHugh reached the major leagues with the Mets in 2012 (0-5, 8.26 ERA, 28 1⁄ 3 IP, 20 K), later joining the Colorado Rockies (0-3, 9.95 ERA, 19 IP, eight K). On December 18, 2013 Houston chose him off waivers from Colorado.

Over six seasons in Houston’s pitching staff, McHugh was 58-35 with a 3.63 ERA. He drew 219 walks and struck out 743 over 753 1⁄ 3 innings. He started 110 times and appeared in relief 85 times, with a 1.219 WHIP and a .244/.304/.391 opposing slashline.

On April 27, 2014, McHugh struck out seven and walked three over 8 2⁄ 3 innings, allowing one run on two hits in a 5-1 win over the Oakland Athletics. On May 27, he struck out nine over seven frames, giving up five hits and zero walks to defeat the Kansas City Royals, 3-0. On September 3, he struck out eight Angels over 7 2⁄ 3 innings, allowing one run on four hits in a 4-1 victory over Los Angeles. On September 15, he pitched 6 2⁄ 3 innings and allowed only an unearned run on five hits, striking out seven in a 3-1 win over the Cleveland Indians.

On June 28, 2015, McHugh allowed one run on two hits and a pair of walks, striking out eight in a 3-1 victory over the New York Yankees. On September 20, he allowed one run on four hits and two walks, striking out eight in a 5-1 victory over the A’s. On October 3, he struck out six and walked one, allowing one run on six hits in seven innings in a 6-2 triumph versus the Arizona Diamondbacks.

On May 8, 2016, McHugh gave up one run on five hits and a walk, striking out five over seven frames to defeat the Seattle Mariners, 5-1. On August 30, in a 3-1 victory over Oakland, pitched six shutout innings, striking out five and giving up four hits and a walk. On October 1, he pitched 7 2⁄ 3 innings of three-hit shutout baseball, striking out five in a 3-0 win over the Angels.

On August 19, 2017, McHugh struck out three and pitched six shutout innings, giving up six hits in a 3-0 win over Oakland. On July 4, 2018, he entered in relief and pitched three nearly perfect innings, giving up one single and nothing else to earn the win in a 5-4, 10-inning victory over the Texas Rangers.

66. Joe Sambito (Bagwell score 55.83) is a six-foot-one left-handed pitcher from Brooklyn, NY. Born on June 28, 1952, he was Houston’s 17th-round pick in 1973 out of Adelphi University. He was one of two to reach the majors out of the round, and earned 8.7 career bWAR versus Jerry Garvin’s 7.2. He’s one of 10 to reach the bigs after getting taken 404th overall, ranking second behind fellow former Astro Vern Ruhle (12.7 bWAR).

Sambito reached the majors with Houston in 1976 and played eight seasons for Houston, appearing in 353 games, all but five in relief. Overall, he was 33-32 with 72 saves, a 2.42 ERA and a 1.112 WHIP. He issued 155 walks and struck out 421 in 536 innings, while holding his opponents to a .226/.284/.326 slashline.

On April 26, 1977, Sambito pitched the final two innings of a 4-3 13-inning win over the San Francisco Giants, holding them scoreless despite walking three. On June 24, he struck out three over the final three innings, giving up only one hit in a 6-5 win over the Giants. On August 5, he earned a save by pitching 2 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings, walking two, striking out two, and giving up no hits in a 5-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. On September 30, he struck out three over three innings, holding the Los Angeles Dodgers to three hits in an eventual 6-5, 14-inning loss.

On April 15, 1979, Sambito struck out three over three shutout one-hit innings, walking zero in a 4-3 victory over San Francisco. On May 9, he pitched three shutout innings, striking out three and allowing only a single in a 5-4, 16-inning win over the Cardinals. On June 10, he whiffed four and earned a 12-out save, surrendering one hit and two walks in a 5-3 victory over the New York Mets. On June 18, against the Mets once again, he pitched five innings of shutout relief in an eventual 18-inning, 3-2 victory. Four days later, he struck out three over 1 2⁄ 3 perfect innings, in a 2-1 victory over the San Diego Padres. On July 4, he struck out three over two perfect innings, in a 3-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds. On July 14, he pitched two perfect innings, stranding two inherited runners and striking out one in a 3-2 victory against St. Louis.

On July 28, 1980, Sambito struck out three over two shutout innings, giving up one hit in a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. On August 3, he struck out one over 2 1⁄ 3 perfect innings in a 3-2 win over the Mets. On August 23, he pitched four shutout innings of one-hit ball, striking out three in a 1-0 17-inning win over the Chicago Cubs.

Sambito was a big part of Houston’s bullpen for the time he was with the club. From 1977 through 1982, he pitched with a 1.48 aLI, a high-leverage reliever in every season. On April 8, 1985, the Astros released Sambito.

Sambito went on to pitch with the Mets (0-0, 12.66, 10 2⁄ 3 IP, three K) and the Boston Red Sox (4-6, 12 saves, 5.79 ERA, 82 1⁄ 3 IP, 65 K). Sambito is currently a player agent. SABR Bio

65. Jim Deshaies (Bagwell score 25.04) is a six-foot-four left-handed pitcher from Massena, NY. Born on June 23, 1960, he was a 13th-round pick of the Montreal Expos in 1978. After turning it down to pursue higher education, the New York Yankees took him in the 21st round of the 1992 draft out of Le Moyne College. Deshaies (11.9 bWAR) was the most prolific of the five players to make the majors out of the round, followed by Jeff Parrett (5.4 bWAR). He also leads the seven-man fraternity of players taken 542nd overall to reach the majors.

Deshaies made his major league debut with the Bombers in 1984 (0-1, 11.57 ERA, seven IP, five K). On September 15, 1985, he was traded by the Yankees with PTBNLs Neder Horta and Dody Rather for Joe Niekro.

After pitching three innings in 1985, Deshaies joined Houston’s rotation for most of the time between 1986 and 1991, making 178 starts. He was 61-59 with a 3.67 ERA and a 1.255 WHIP. He issued 423 walks and struck out 731 in 1102 innings, holding his opponents to a .236/.308/.382 slashline.

On August 19, 1986, Deshaies struck out nine over 8 2⁄ 3 shutout innings, giving up three walks and four hits in a 1-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. On August 21, 1988, he pitched nine innings and allowed one run on seven hits and two walks, striking out five in an eventual 14-inning, 2-1 victory against the Pirates. In his next start, he pitched a three-hitter, striking out six in a 2-0 triumph over the Bucs.

On September 11, 1988, Deshaies struck out six and walked two, holding the Giants to one run on four hits in a 4-1 complete-game win against San Francisco. On May 12, 1989, he struck out four in a four-hitter against the Chicago Cubs, in a 3-1 Houston victory. On July 22, in the first half of a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies, he struck out six over seven shutout innings, allowing five hits in a 1-0 win. On October 1, he pitched a four-hitter and walked zero, striking out five in a 2-0 victory opposite the Cincinnati Reds.

On April 25, 1990, Deshaies earned no decision after eight innings of three-hit shutout ball, in an eventual 1-0 loss to the Montreal Expos. On September 6, he struck out five and gave up no runs on five hits over seven frames in a 3-0, 10-inning loss to the San Diego Padres.

As a hitter, Deshaies won no awards. He slashed .080/.136/.080, going 27-for-338 with no extra-base hits and 12 RBI. He did collect 38 sacrifice hits and walked 22 times. He also put up a .932 fielding percentage on defense. On October 28, 1991, the Astros granted Deshaies free agency.