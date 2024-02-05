Astros Crawfish Boil: February 5, 2024

Houston Astros News

Astros star Ryan Pressly surprises 11-year-old Houston boy, Blake Foley, with front yard pitch and catch game (ABC13 Houston)

Astros may be in trouble with Rangers’ TV deal seemingly resolved for now (CTH)

Dusty Baker breaks silence on new Giants role after leaving Astros (ClutchPoints)

Former Astros infielder Taylor Jones begins next chapter as coach (Astros Future)

AL West News

A’s — Five reasons why A’s can’t ‘barnstorm’ until Las Vegas move in 2028 (NBC Sports)

M’s — Mariners-White Sox trade: Reliever Santos to Seattle for 2 prospects, pick

Blarts —7 things to know about O’s new ace Burnes

Halos — Free Agent Blake Snell Predicted to Sign With AL West Team (Heavy)

MLB News

Ohtani ‘very confident’ he’ll be ready to DH on Opening Day

It’s Willie Mays Day! Icon honored by San Francisco on 2/4/24

Here is our All-Time Prospect Team

Houston Astros Birthdays

RF Norm Miller (78)

RF/1B Lee Thomas (1936-2022)

Everystros XCII

72. Enos Cabell (Bagwell score 26.17) is a six-foot-four right-handed third baseman from Fort Riley, KS. Born on October 8, 1949, he made his major league debut with the 1972 Baltimore Orioles, playing with them for three seasons (115 games, .230/.259/.327, four home runs, 21 RBI). On December 3, 1974, the O’s traded Cabell with Rob Andrews to Houston for Lee May and Jay Schlueter.

Cabell’s first hitch with Houston lasted 880 games over six seasons. He started 28 games in left field (251 2⁄ 3 innings, .964), 30 games in right field (269 1⁄ 3 innings, .982), 37 games at first base (441 2⁄ 3 innings, .992), 738 games at third base (6398 2⁄ 3 innings, .951), and one game at shortstop (10 innings, no errors). At the plate, he slashed .279/.309/.377, going 954-for-3426 with 150 doubles, 41 triples, 35 home runs, and 180 stolen bases in 259 attempts. He drew 143 walks and struck out 419 times, scoring 450 runs and driving in 347.

On May 25, 1975, Cabell hit a second-inning RBI-single, drew a walk and scored in the eighth, then hit a game-tying RBI-double in the 12th, later scoring the walk-off game-winner on a Milt May single for an 8-7 win over the Montreal Expos.

On June 27, 1975, Cabell singled in the second, doubled and stole home in the fourth, then walked and scored in the sixth in an eventual 7-4 loss to the Atlanta Braves. On August 30, he hit four singles with one RBI in a 7-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. On June 21, 1976, He hit four more singles, scoring twice in an 11-9 loss to Atlanta.

On July 2, 1976, in the first half of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds, Cabell hit four singles in a 10-8, 14-inning Houston victory. On July 8, he doubled and scored in the first, reached on an error, stole two bases, and scored in the seventh, then singled and scored the walk-off game-winner in the ninth, to defeat the Expos, 7-6. On July 20, in the second game of a doubleheader, he singled in the seventh, stole second and scored the game tying run against the Pirates, then tripled and scored the go-ahead run in the ninth inning of a 4-3 Astros win.

August 31, 1976, Cabell hit four singles and scored twice in a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. On April 26, 1977, he tripled and scored in the sixth, singled in the seventh, and doubled in the 12th inning of a 4-3 victory versus the San Francisco Giants. On May 25, he reached on an error and scored in the second, doubled and scored in the fourth, and hit a two-run sixth-inning game-tying homer in an eventual 7-6 victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

On June 27, 1977, Cabell hit a first-inning double and scored, a third-inning game-tying RBI-single, a seventh-inning single, and a run-scoring ninth-inning double, in a 7-6 win over the San Diego Padres. Cabell was caught stealing twice in the game and picked off once as well. On August 21, he hit a double and two solo home runs in a 7-3 loss to Philadelphia. On August 31,

On September 23, 1977, Cabell hit a third-inning RBI-single, a fifth-inning go-ahead two-run double, later scoring, and hit a seventh-inning RBI-sacrifice fly, in a 5-2 Houston win over the New York Mets. On May 19, 1978, he hit four singles with three RBI and a runs scored in a 6-0 triumph versus the Braves. On June 16, he hit a first-inning single, a fifth-inning single with a stolen base and a run, and a ninth-inning game-tying RBI-single in a 7-6 Houston loss to the Cubs.

On June 22, 1978, Cabell hit a fourth-inning single and stole a base, a seventh-inning game-tying RBI-groundout, and a go-ahead RBI-single in the ninth inning of a 4-3 win against the Dodgers. On July 24, he hit two singles and two doubles with one RBI in a 6-5 victory over the Expos. On September 2, two runs scored during a ninth-inning Cabell plate appearance, the eventual game-winners in an 8-5 win over the Cubs.

On September 4, 1979, Cabell hit a go-ahead third-inning RBI-single, then scored and later hit a fourth-inning RBI-double in a 9-4 win over the Dodgers. On September 24, in the first game of a twin-bill against Atlanta, he hit a second-inning single, a fourth-inning single, a sixth-inning single, and a ninth-inning game-tying RBI-single in a 5-4 walk-off loss to the Braves. On July 10, 1980, he hit a second-inning single, reached base on a sixth-inning single and stole a base, and hit a go-ahead RBi-single in the eighth, in a 4-3 loss to the Dodgers.

On July 25, 1980, Cabell hit a sixth-inning RBI-double and a ninth-inning game-tying two-run single, then later scored in a 9-8 victory over Montreal. On August 13, he hit a first-inning single and scored, hit a game-tying RBI-single and scored in the third, singled in the seventh, and hit a go-ahead RBI-single in the 11th, in a 6-5 loss to the Giants. On August 22, he singled in the eighth and hit a 12th-inning walk-off RBI-single to defeat the Cubs, 3-2.

After the 1980 season, the Astros reached the postseason for the first time in franchise history. Cabell was five-for-21 with a double, with a series loss to the Phillies in five games. On December 8, 1980, the Astros traded Cabell to the Giants for Chris Bourjos and Bob Knepper.

Cabell spent 1981 with the Giants (96 games, .255/.274/.326, two home runs, 36 RBI), followed by two seasons with the Detroit Tigers (246 games, .284/.308/.374, seven home runs, 83 RBI). On February 20, 1984, Houston signed Cabell through free agency.

In two seasons with the Astros through his second tour, Cabell appeared in 187 games, starting 133 times at first base (1211 1⁄ 3 innings, .993). At the plate, he went 170-for-579 with 25 doubles, four triples 10 home runs, and stole 11 bases in 25 attempts. He drew 37 walks and struck out 62 times, scoring 72 runs and driving in 58 with a .294/.332/.409 slashline.

May 18, 1984, Cabell hit a ninth-inning pinch-hit go-ahead solo home run in an eventual 7-6 loss to the Cubs. On April 12, 1985, he hit four singles, driving one run in and scoring twice in an 8-3 victory over the Phillies. Four days later, he hit a pinch-game-tying-RBI-single, then scored the go-ahead run in an eventual 7-3 win over the Dodgers. On April 28, he entered with two outs and a tie game in the bottom of the ninth, and drove home Alan Ashby with a walk-off RBI-double.

On July 10, 1985, the Astros traded Cabell to the Dodgers for Rafael Montalvo and PTBNL Germán Rivera. Cabell played parts of two seasons with Los Angeles (164 games, .271/.313/.330, two home runs, 51 RBI).

71. Craig Reynolds (Bagwell score 30.63) is a six-foot-one left-handed batting and righty-throwing infielder from Houston, TX. Born on December 27, 1952, he was a first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1971. Sixteen-of-24 made the majors out of the round, led by Frank Tanana’s 57.1 bWAR and Hall-of-Famer Jim Rice with 47.7. Thirty-seven players have reached the majors after being chosen with the 22nd overall pick, led by Rafael Palmeiro’s 71.9 bWAR and Hall-of-Famer Craig Biggio’s 65.4.

Reynolds made his debut with the Pirates in 1975, and spent parts of two seasons at the major league level (38 games, .225/.253/.300, one home run, five RBI). He followed with two seasons for the Seattle Mariners (283 games, .273/.311/.350, nine home runs, 72 RBI, 1978 American League All-Star. On December 8, 1978, the Mariners traded Reynolds to the Astros for Floyd Bannister.

Reynolds played for Houston through the rest of his career, appearing in 1,170 games and starting 809 times at shortstop (7,201 innings, .969), 11 times at third (206 1⁄ 3 innings, .909), 34 games at second base (359 2⁄ 3 innings, .971), zero games in left field (five innings, no errors), six games at first base (81 innings, .975), zero times in right field (two innings, no errors), and two innings at pitcher (no errors). He wasn’t very great shakes as a hitter, giving up six earned runs in two innings over two appearances.

Almost half of Reynolds bWAR value was tied to his defensive prowess and utility. Although he wasn’t a world-beater at the plate, he generated offense at a rate that was only slightly less than average for the era. He was 860-for-3418 with 112 doubles, 55 triples, 32 home runs, and 43 stolen bases in 62 attempts. he slashed .252/.286/.345 with 173 walks, 337 strikeouts, 373 runs scored, and 300 RBI.

On April 21, 1979, Reynolds hit a second-inning RBI-triple, a game-tying sixth-inning RBI-single, and laid down a successful bunt in the 10th inning to load the bases in a 5-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Six days later, he hit four singles and scored twice in a 9-8, 11-inning victory over the Bucs. On June 20, he hit a first-inning single and scored, hit an eighth-inning go-ahead RBI-triple in a 5-4 win against the New York Mets.

On September 21, 1979, Reynolds hit three singles and a double, scoring once in a 3-2, 13-inning win against the Cincinnati Reds. On April 11, 1980, he singled in the third, hit a game-tying leadoff home run in the eighth in an eventual 10-6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. On July 13, he hit a go-ahead second-inning RBI-triple, a sixth-inning RBI-single, hit a double and scored the game-tying run in the eighth inning of a 6-5 win over the Atlanta Braves.

July 21, 1980, Reynolds hit a seventh-inning RBI-double and scored, then added a ninth-inning single on the way to a 3-2 Houston win over the Mets. On May 16, 1981, he hit a single and three triples, driving in four and scoring once in a 6-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs. On May 30, he hit a go-ahead RBI-single in the fourth, then added a 13th-inning go-ahead RBI-single in a 9-8 win over the San Francisco Giants. Three days later, he hit a go-ahead RBI-triple.

On October 2, 1983, Reynolds hit a game-tying fourth-inning RBI-single and a go-ahead sixth-inning RBI-single in a 3-2 win over Cincinnati. On April 16, 1984, he hit a third-inning single and a sixth-inning go-ahead two-run double, in a 5-4 loss to the Dodgers. On August 8, he hit three singles and a double with an RBI in a 7-6, 12-inning win over the Giants.

On May 14, 1985, Reynolds hit a double and three singles with three RBI in a 10-0 win over the Expos. On May 19, he hit a fifth-inning double and a sixth-inning go-ahead two-run single in a 7-3 triumph versus the St. Louis Cardinals. On July 28, he hit four singles with an RBI in a 12-4 victory over the Mets.

On April 12, 1986, Reynolds hit a go-ahead sixth-inning grand slam against the Braves in a 4-3 win over Atlanta. On April 23, he hit a pinch-two-run go-ahead single in a 3-2 victory against the Braves. On July 19, he hit a first-inning single, a fifth-inning single and a run, and a ninth-inning walk-off solo home run.

On June 26, 1987, Reynolds hit a second-inning go-ahead two run homer, a fifth-inning single and a run, and a sixth-inning three-run homer in a 9-6 win against San Francisco. On July 23, 1988, he hit a ninth-inning one-out double, then later came across to score the walk-off run on a Bruce Ruffin wild pitch to defeat the Phillies, 7-6. On September 27, he hit a two-run go-ahead double in the eighth inning in a 3-2 10-inning win over Atlanta.

When Reynolds time with Houston came to an end, he was sixth (now 12th) on the all-time leaderboard with 1,170 games played. He’s tied for fifth with 55 triples.

70. Octavio Dotel (Bagwell score 63.06) is a six-foot right-handed pitcher from Santo Domingo, DR. Born on November 25, 1973, he made his major league debut in 1999 with the New York Mets (8-3, 5.38 ERA, 85 1⁄ 3 IP, 85 K). On December 23, 1999, the Mets traded him with Kyle Kessel and Roger Cedeño to Houston for Derek Bell and Mike Hampton.

Dotel played four seasons and part of a fifth with the Astros between 2000 and 2004. He was 22-24 with 42 saves. He had a 3.25 ERA, and a 1.169 WHIP. He issued 181 walks and struck out 552 batters in 449 innings, and held opponents to a .210/.292/.354 slashline.

On May 19, 2000, Dotel started and struck out eight over seven innings, allowing one run on three hits and three walks in an eventual 3-2, 10-inning loss to the Montreal Expos. On July 26, he inherited two runners and stranded them both, pitching the final 1 1⁄ 3 frames of a 3-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds, striking out a pair to earn the save.

On August 4, 2000, Dotel inherited a pair of runners with two outs in the eighth and protecting a one-run lead over the Expos, then stranded them both and collected three strikeouts over the final 1 1⁄ 3 innings to save a 7-6 victory against Montreal. On August 18, he came in with nobody out and the bases loaded to pitch the eighth, protecting a two-run lead. He did allow one of those runners to score, but allowed no baserunners of his own, striking out three in an eventual 5-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

On August 9, 2001, Dotel struck out three over the final two innings, giving up one hit and zero walks for a 6-5 winning decision over the Atlanta Braves. On June 15, 2003, he entered to pitch the 10th inning of a 2-2 tie with the Boston Red Sox. Although he allowed five baserunners over only two innings of work, he kept them off the board to extend the game into the 12th. Houston eventually lost in 14, by a 3-2 final.

Dotel led the 2000 Astros with 16 saves, 142 strikeouts, and 10.2 K/9. In 2001, he led with a 2.66 ERA, a 175 ERA+, a 2.31 FIP, 12.4 K/9, and 0.4 HR/9. In 2002, he led with a 1.85 ERA, 83 appearances, a 234 ERA+, a 2.43 FIP, a 0.873 WHIP, 5.4 H/9, a 10.9 K/9, and 4.37 SO/BB.

On June 24, 2004, Dotel moved from the Astros to the Oakland Athletics as part of a three-team trade also involving the Kansas City Royals. Dotel went on to play with the A’s (7-4, 29 saves, 3.95 ERA, 66 IP, 88 K), the New York Yankees (0-0, 10.80, 10 IP, seven K), Kansas City Royals (2-1, 11 saves, 3.91 ERA, 23 IP, 29 K), the Braves (0-0, 4.70 ERA, 7 2⁄ 3 IP, 12 K), the Chicago White Sox (7-7, one save, 3.55 ERA, 129 1⁄ 3 IP, 167 K), the Pirates (2-2, 21 saves, 4.28 ERA, 40 IP, 48 K), the Dodgers (1-1, one save, 3.38 ERA, 18 2⁄ 3 IP, 21 K), the Colorado Rockies (0-1, 5.06 ERA, 5 1⁄ 3 IP, six K), the Toronto Blue Jays (2-1, one save, 3.68 ERA, 29 1⁄ 3 IP, 30 K), the St. Louis Cardinals (3-3, two saves, 3.28 ERA, 24 2⁄ 3 IP, 32 K), and the Detroit Tigers (5-3, one save, 4.31 ERA, 62 2⁄ 3 IP, 66 K).

69. Michael Brantley (Bagwell score 72.96) is a six-foot-two left-handed leftfielder from Bellevue, WA. Born on May 15, 1987, he was a seventh-round choice of the Milwaukee Brewers in 2005 out of Fort Pierce Central. Out of the seven players to make the majors out of the round, Brantley was the most prolific, with a 34.3 career bWAR. Will Venable was second at 13.0. He also leads the 15 players to make the majors after getting taken with the 205th overall pick.

Brantley reached the majors with the Cleveland Indians in 2009, and played 10 seasons in the Mistake by the Lake (1051 games, .295/.351/.430). On December 19, 2018, Brantley signed with the Astros to the first of two two-year $32 million deals.

In five seasons with the Astros, Brantley appeared in 394 games in total, starting 248 games (2103 2⁄ 3 innings, .995), 16 games in right (119 innings, no errors), and 121 games at DH. At the plate, he slashed .305/.365/.463, going 461-for-1511 with 100 doubles, six triples, 42 home runs, and seven stolen bases in 10 attempts. He drew 134 walks, 179 strikeouts, scored 215 runs and drove 192 in.

On April 9, 2019, Brantley hit a second-inning double and scored, a third-inning single, and a seventh-inning game-tying RBI-double in a 6-3 win over the New York Yankees. On May 8, he hit two home runs for three RBI in a 9-0 win over the Kansas City Royals. On July 5, 2019, he hit a second-inning home run, a fourth-inning double with a run, a sixth-inning double, and an eighth-inning single and a run, in a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Two days later, he hit a fifth-inning single, a sixth-inning single and a run, an eighth-inning single and a run, and a ninth-inning single in an 11-10 over the Angels.

On July 21, 2019, Brantley hit a single and two home runs with three RBI in a 5-3 win over the Texas Rangers. Five days later, he hit a two-run fourth-inning home run, an eighth-inning RBI-walk, in a 5-3 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. On August 11, 2019, he hit a three-run ninth-inning go-ahead triple in an eventual 8-7 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

On August 14, 2019, Brantley hit two singles and two doubles and scored two runs in a 13-9 loss to the Chicago White Sox. The next day, he hit a fourth-inning single and scored, then a sixth-inning game-tying home run, then an eighth-inning game-tying solo home run in a 7-6 loss to the A’s. Between August 3 and August 27, Brantley hit in 19 straight games, going 34-for-75

On September 1, 2020, Brantley hit a come-from-behind go-ahead seventh-inning three-run homer against the Texas Rangers, then added an RBI-single in the bottom of the 10th in a 6-5 loss. On September 8, he doubled in the first, doubled in the third, hit a two-run game-tying home run in the fifth in a 4-2 loss to the A’s.

April 30, 2021, he hit four singles with an RBI in a 9-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. On June 11, he hit three singles and a double with one RBI in a 6-4 win over the Minnesota Twins. Two days later, he hit a single and three doubles with four RBI in a 14-3 victory versus the Twins.

On August 25, 2021, Brantley hit a pinch-eighth-inning game-tying RBI-single in a 6-5 win over the Royals. On April 12, 2022, he hit a fifth-inning single, a seventh-inning single, and a ninth-inning go-ahead RBI-single in a 2-1 victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks. On May 7, he hit an eighth-inning game-tying RBI-triple, then came around to score the go-ahead run in a 3-2 win over the Detroit Tigers. On September 27, 2023, he hit a double and three singles with one RBI in an 8-3 win over the Seattle Mariners.

After 15 seasons, Brantley retired just as 2024 started. Although no official announcements have been made regarding his future, it’s possible he stays on in some capacity with the Astros in their Florida Instructional League.