Spring Training Game Thread. February 29, 2024, 5:05 CT. Mets @ Astros

The Astros finally won a Sprint Training game yesterday after losing four straight. The only fun from two days ago was a Pedro Leon homer (remember when he was the second-coming of George Springer?)

Some nice stories from yesterday’s 6-1 win. Many are concerned with the outfield situation outside of Kyle Tucker. The ostensible opening-day starters, Chas McCormick and Jake Meyers, both had hits and are hitting .333 and .400, this Spring, respectively.

David Hensley, gunning for that final spot on the 26-man, had two hits, including a two-RBI double, to increase his Spring average to .375.

Yainer Diaz doubled, and everyone’s favorite he’s-the-next-Yordan-Alvarez-acquired-in-a-steal, Trey Cabbage, had two hits and an RBI double.

Here’s the lineup. Looks pretty good. Listen on the radio.