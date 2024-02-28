Astros Crawfish Boil: February 28, 2024

Houston Astros News
Framber Valdez Fantasy Outlook: When should you draft Houston Astros star pitcher in 2024? (Sportskeeda)
Justin Verlander’s bullpen session goes smoothly
No joke: Yordan Alvarez open to batting second in Astros’ order (Houston Chronicle)
These 5 indisputable Astros upgrades point to something extraordinary in 2024 (SportsMap Houston)
New spot, same approach for Yordan
Astros’ José Urquidy adopts no-tipping policy with his pitches (Houston Chronicle)
AL West News
A’s — Oakland A’s face stadium issue with lease ending after 2024 (USA Today)
M’s — Mariners’ Cal Raleigh sneaks into the MLB 100 and has work to do to catch the game’s top catchers (Sodo Mojo)
Halos — Angels fan brings giant Mike Trout sign to Spring Training
Blarts — Rangers roster projection, Optimist Edition: A spot for Jordan Montgomery? (Dallas News)
MLB News
Gray named Opening Day starter following Cards debut
Lee’s bat, speed spark 5-run inning in first game with Giants
Trout gets his own Hollywood sign out in the desert hills
Manoah takes some positives from first spring start
The Weakest Positions on National League Contenders, 2024 Edition (FG)
Bazzana Comes From a Land Down Under. You Better Run, You Better Take Cover (FG)
Bellinger, Cubs make 3-year deal official
Houston Astros Birthdays
M-IF Niko Goodrum (32)
RHP Ricky Stone (49)
OF Richel Del Rosario (20)
