Houston Astros Photo Day

Astros Crawfish Boil: February 28, 2024

A Wednesday boil like no other, or maybe just like all the others, I don’t know.

By Kevin Kraczkowski
Jose Urquidy
| Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images

Houston Astros News

Framber Valdez Fantasy Outlook: When should you draft Houston Astros star pitcher in 2024? (Sportskeeda)

Justin Verlander’s bullpen session goes smoothly

No joke: Yordan Alvarez open to batting second in Astros’ order (Houston Chronicle)

These 5 indisputable Astros upgrades point to something extraordinary in 2024 (SportsMap Houston)

New spot, same approach for Yordan

Astros’ José Urquidy adopts no-tipping policy with his pitches (Houston Chronicle)

AL West News

A’s — Oakland A’s face stadium issue with lease ending after 2024 (USA Today)

M’s — Mariners’ Cal Raleigh sneaks into the MLB 100 and has work to do to catch the game’s top catchers (Sodo Mojo)

Halos — Angels fan brings giant Mike Trout sign to Spring Training

Blarts — Rangers roster projection, Optimist Edition: A spot for Jordan Montgomery? (Dallas News)

MLB News

Gray named Opening Day starter following Cards debut

Lee’s bat, speed spark 5-run inning in first game with Giants

Trout gets his own Hollywood sign out in the desert hills

Manoah takes some positives from first spring start

The Weakest Positions on National League Contenders, 2024 Edition (FG)

Bazzana Comes From a Land Down Under. You Better Run, You Better Take Cover (FG)

Bellinger, Cubs make 3-year deal official

Houston Astros Birthdays

M-IF Niko Goodrum (32)

RHP Ricky Stone (49)

OF Richel Del Rosario (20)

Houston Astros History

Everystros CXV: Roy Oswalt

Spring Training Game 5 Thread. February 27, 2024, 12:05 CT. Nats @ Astros

Optimizing the Astros’ Batting Order

