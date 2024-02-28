Astros Top Three Third Base Prospects for 2024

As we inch closer to the 2024 season, I am going to give top three prospects at each position. This will be based on where they currently play and also where they may end up. This will culminate with my newly updated top 30 prospects before the season starts. This week, we are looking at the third base position.

Previous Positions:

Catcher

First Base

Second Base

Dezenzo was drafted in the 12th round of the 2022 draft and is looking like an absolute steal. He was a senior who put up a strong year at Ohio State slugging .701 with 19 HR in 51 games before dominating the MLB Draft League. The right-hander has plus power and really strong exit velocities numbers. He is a bat-first prospect who bas played both third base and first base, but has the bat profile to fit at either. He started the season in High-A and was great hitting .407 with an OPS over 1.100 in 31 games. He earned a promotion to Double-A where he hit .257 with 14 HR and posted some awesome exit velocity numbers. Overall he had a .914 OPS with 18 HR, 22 SB in 94 games. Read more on Dezenzo here.

2023 Stats: 94 G, .305 BA/.383 OBP/.531 SLG, 23 2B, 2 3B, 18 HR, 61 RBI, 22 SB

Wagner was an 18th round pick by the Astros in 2021 and is looking like a steal that late. In 2023 he missed some time with injuries but when he was healthy, he was one of the best hitters in the system. In 53 games in Double-A, Wagner hit .309 with a .892 OPS. He earned a late promotion to Triple-A and went 15-for-26 in 6 games. Overall in 2023 Wagner hit .337 with 20 doubles, 7 homers and a .938 OPS in 65 games. He has proven his hit tool, boasting a career .291 BA in 213 career games. Wagner has played both third and second but might be better suited for second base at the major league level. Either way, he is one of the better infield prospects in the system.

2023 Stats: 65 G, .337 BA/.420 OBP/.518 SLG, 20 2B, 2 3B, 7 HR, 38 RBI, 6 SB

The Astros signed Luciano out of the Dominican Republic in 2022. He made his stateside debut this season playing in the Florida Complex League. In 45 games, the 18-year-old hit 10 homers with 5 stolen bases, 22 walks and posted a .821 OPS despite being extremely young for the level. Luciano is a solid athlete and has put some time in the outfield as well. He should play for Fayetteville in 2024 and will get a chance to show his abilities in full-season ball.

2023 Stats: 45 G, .247 BA/.345 OBP/.476 SLG, 8 2B, 10 HR, 29 RBI, 5 SB