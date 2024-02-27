Spring Training Game 5 Thread. February 27, 2024, 12:05 CT. Nats @ Astros

It was a dismal display of offensive ineptitude yesterday that no one outside Florida saw or heard. The Tigers took down the Stros 4-0 in a reunion of A.J. Hinch and new Astros Manager Joe Espada.

But there was good news: Two scoreless innings each by rookie Spencer Arrighetti and Hunter Brown on Sunday against the Cards. A good Spring could see Arrighetti on the 26-man opening day roster and possibly even a fifth starter. Brown needs to improve on his rookie performance last year to solidify the Astros’ overall rotation.

Today’s starting lineup doesn’t look too different than one you might see in the regular season. Yordan gets his Spring debut...Batting second. Good call, Cody Poage.

Here it is.

Go Stros.