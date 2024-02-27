Astros Crawfish Boil: February 27, 2024

The Astros have already fallen to 1-3 this spring.....assemble the Panic Battalion!
Houston Astros News
Spencer Arrighetti on Spring Training outing
New Astros skipper hints at exciting philosophical shakeup for new-look lineup
What does Astros’ big batting order change say about confidence in other players?
Justin Verlander raises alarm with latest update on Astros ace’s injury (FanSided)
Houston Astros like what they see in pitcher Spencer Arrighetti (Houston Chronicle)
Jose Altuve gives his shoes away to diehard fan at Astros spring training (KHOU)
AL West News
Blarts — Texas Rangers phenom Evan Carter suffers injury in spring training but avoids catastrophic outcome (fox61)
Halos — Miguel Sano Claims He Lost 58 Pounds to Play Baseball Again… and He’s Still Not Light (Yardbarker)
A’s — As Oakland A’s explore Coliseum lease extension, fan relations remain fraught
M’s — Cole Young shows why he’s Seattle Mariners’ top prospect (Seattle Sports)
MLB News
The mash-up you never knew you wanted on a baseball jersey
Flurry of moves sees familiar faces in old & new places
Bogaerts on a mission to make the transition
Giancarlo Stanton Tries to Change Things Up After a Dreadful 2023 (FanGraphs)
How in the World is Tampa Bay Doing It? (FanGraphs)
Houston Astros Birthdays
LF Corey Julks (28)
OF Carl Warwick (87)
OF Richel Del Rosario (20)
Loading comments...