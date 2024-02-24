Astros Best Nationals 7-4 In Spring Training Opener

Baseball is back. That is worth celebrating, even if it is a meaningless Spring Training game.

The Astros jumped out to an early lead in this one, taking a 7-0 by the end of the third inning. Chas McCormick led off the game on a great note with a standup triple off Patrick Corbin.

Mauricio Dubón, who would have a three-hit game against the Nationals, would drive McCormick in almost immediately. Victor Caratini did some nice things, cranking a two-run double off Joan Adon in the second inning.

Jake Meyers drove in a run and drew a walk before his day was finished. An encouraging game for the center fielder considering the stakes this year for him. Corey Julks also drove two runs, padding the lead all before the Houston hitters recorded six outs. The last run for the Astros’ lineup was Dubón’s RBI single in the third inning, driving in Quincy Hamilton.

A 7-0 lead gave the pitching staff enough to work with, although the Nationals did their best to chip away at the lead. Ronel Blanco threw two scoreless innings, allowing one hit to CJ Abrams to lead off the bottom half of the first inning. The right-hander would eventually strike out two before his outing was done after facing seven hitters. Dylan Coleman allowed a run in his lone inning of work, followed by two from Misael Tamarez in the subsequent inning. Cole McDonald would also surrender a run in the eighth. Taylor Scott, Drew Strotman, Luis Contreras, and Cesar Gomez each threw a scoreless inning.

Ultimately, the Astros came away with a 7-4 win against the Nationals, with Joe Espada picking up the win in his Spring Training managerial debut. McCormick, Dubón, Meyers, and Julks all looked ready to go from the start, with Blanco laying the foundation of his case to make the Opening Day roster. Sunday is a split-squad day, with one group remaining in West Palm Beach to play the Cardinals with Hunter Brown on the mound. Brandon Bielak gets the starting nod in the second game of the split-squad, but his group is on the road against the Mets in Port St. Lucie. Yes, it is only Spring Training, but it feels so nice to have baseball officially back.