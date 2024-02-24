Astros Baseball is Baaaack! Spring Training Game Thread One: 02/024/24. 5:05 CT. Astros @ Nationals

The Astros begin 2024 with a roster very similar to the one that was one game from taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2023 World Series.

Of course, they are under the direction of rookie Manager Joe Espada, And they did add all-world closer Josh Hader to the bullpen, but Ryne Stanek, Phil Maton, Kendall Graveman, and Hector Neris will be sorely missed. One of the things to watch this Spring is who steps up to fill these open slots.

Another thing to watch is who steps into the fifth starter role. Pencil in Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier, and Hunter Brown. Is # 5 last year’s surprise, J.P. France, or maybe it’s time for Spencer Arrighetti to make his move?

Will second-half Jose Abreu show up this season? If so, and if new starting catcher Yainer Diaz can perform anything like last year, the Astros should have a formidable lineup.

On the other hand, the second-half performances of the aforementioned starting pitchers left something to be desired. Is Justin Verlander finally in his inevitable decline? Can Cristian Javier re-discover his 2022 mojo? Will Hunter Brown fulfill his early promise? Will Framber Valdez regain the consistency and composure of his 2022 season? Will Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr. return from injuries successfully and in time to help the Astros in their playoff run in a tough Western Division?

Today, 2023 spot starter Ronel Blanco starts for the Astros, one of the pitchers fighting for a spot on the 26-man roster. Today’s lineup does not feature Astros superstars, but several likely starters will appear today.

Here are your lineups.