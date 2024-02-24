Astros Top Three Second Base Prospects for 2024

As we inch closer to the 2024 season, I am going to give top three prospects at each position. This will be based on where they currently play and also where they may end up. This will culminate with my newly updated top 30 prospects before the season starts. This week, we are looking at the first base position.

Wagner was an 18th round pick by the Astros in 2021 and is looking like a steal that late. In 2023 he missed some time with injuries but when he was healthy, he was one of the best hitters in the system. In 53 games in Double-A, Wagner hit .309 with a .892 OPS. He earned a late promotion to Triple-A and went 15-for-26 in 6 games. Overall in 2023 Wagner hit .337 with 20 doubles, 7 homers and a .938 OPS in 65 games. He has proven his hit tool, boasting a career .291 BA in 213 career games. Wagner has played both third and second but might be better suited for second base at the major league level.

2023 Stats: 65 G, .337 BA/.420 OBP/.518 SLG, 20 2B, 2 3B, 7 HR, 38 RBI, 6 SB

Pereira was signed in January of 2023 made his system debut in the summer, playing in 43 games in the DSL. He finished slashing .298/.457/.427 with 10 XBHs and 8 stolen bases. Pereira is smaller in stature, listed at 5’7” and 147 lbs, but that hasn’t stopped second basemen in the system before. He showed some great bat to ball abilities, striking out just 18.1% of the time. He should be stateside in 2024, and at just 18 years old.

2023 Stats: 43 G, .298 BA/.457 OBP/.427 SLG, 5 2B, 4 3B, 1 HR, 18 RBI, 8 SB

Kato was a very intriguing selection in the 13th round of the 2021 draft after some eye popping numbers in college. He hit .350 his final year in college but was even more impressive in summer ball slashing ..347/.515/.444 with 77 SB and 134 walks in 131 games. He came into the system and had a good first year but missed all of 2022 due to Tommy John surgery. He came back this year and had a good walk to strikeout ratio in High-A with a .727 OPS overall. He doesn’t have much pop, but can get on base.

2023 Stats: 88 G, .252 BA/.375 OBP/.352 SLG, 21 2B, 2 HR, 31 RBI, 22 SB