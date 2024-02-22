Astros Crawfish Boil: February 22, 2024

Houston Astros News

Everystros CIX

18. Bob Watson (Bagwell score 50.69) was a six-foot right-handed hitting and throwing first baseman and leftfielder for the Astros out of Los Angeles, CA. Born on April 10, 1946, he reached the bigs for the first time in 1966, grounding out in his only plate appearance.

Including that first game, Watson appeared in 1,381 games for Houston, ranking ninth on the franchise leaderboard. He’s also fifth with 782 RBI and tied with Jeff Bagwell for sixth (out of Astros with over 500 PA) with a .297 average.

During his tenure with the team, Watson was 1,488-for-4,883 at the plate, scoring a .297/.364/.444 slashline. He totaled 241 doubles, 30 triples, 139 home runs, and 21 stolen bases in 43 attempts. Watson drew 508 walks and struck out 635 times, scoring 640 runs and driving in 782. Defensively, he started 719 games at first base (6244 2⁄ 3 innings, .992), 576 games in left field (4648 innings, .972), two games in right field (14 innings, no errors), and two games at catcher (32 1⁄ 3 innings, .968).

Watson played a long time with Houston, so of course he left in the season just prior to Houston’s first postseason berth. To add insult to injury, he made it to the postseason with the New York Yankees in two separate campaigns right after leaving.

Over his 14 seasons with the Astros, Watson finished with multiple hits on 399 occasions, including seven of the nine games listed below.

On July 12, 1970, Watson hit a first-inning RBI-single off Gaylord Perry to open the scoring against the Giants. He added an RBI-sacrifice fly to make it 2-0 in the third, then singled and scored in the fifth to make it 4-0. He topped off his excellent showing with a game-tying RBI-single in the bottom of the ninth off Don McMahon, and was still on base when Jim Wynn scored the walk-off game-winner on a Doug Rader RBI-single to top San Francisco, 8-7.

On August 5, 1972, again facing off against the Giants, Watson drew a second-inning walk, but nothing much else until the eighth inning. He came to the plate with two outs and two in scoring position against Don Carrithers, then jammed a single straight up the middle to score Cesar Cedeño and Wynn in an eventual 4-3 win over San Francisco.

On May 4, 1973, Watson drew a walk in the first inning off Jerry Koosman, facing the Mets. He tripled and scored in the fourth, making a three-run deficit one run closer, then drew an eighth-inning bases-loaded walk off Tug McGraw to again shrink a three-run lead to two. Watson reached on an error in the 1th, drew a walk in the 13th, and drew another bases loaded walk in the 14th, off Harry Parker to put the Astros up, 7-5, in in eventual 9-5 win over New York. Two days later, in the same series, Watson singled and scored Houston’s third run for a 3-0 lead over the Mets in the third (agains off Harry Parker), hit a fifth-inning single, added a game-tying three-run homer in the sixth (again off Tug McGraw), added an insurance RBI with a single in the seventh, scoring on a Lee May grand slam, then drawing a walk in the eighth in a 14-8 triumph against New York.

On August 19, 1974, Watson singled off Tom Seaver to lead off the second against the Mets. He doubled in the sixth, then, trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the ninth and a runner on first, he hit a single, moving Cesar Cedeno to third. Milt May followed by grounding into a double play, but Cedeno scored the tying run to send the game to extra innings. Later, still hitting against Seaver, he drew an intentional walk in the 11th, so Seaver could get to May. That was a mistake, as May singled Greg Gross home with a walk-off single. On May 4, 1975, Watson scored the 1 millionth run in major league history.

On June 22, 1976, Watson hit a first-inning RBI-single off Carl Morton, facing the Braves. He later scored on a Cliff Johnson double. Watson doubled and scored again in the third, drew a walk in the fourth, then hit a two-run lead-changing double in the eighth inning off Frank LaCorte, in an eventual 9-7 Houston win over Atlanta.

On June 2, 1977, Watson started off with a second-inning single off Jack Billingham in a contest against the Reds. He added a double in the seventh, and a game-tying three-run homer in the ninth, tying the score at three and sending it to extra innings. In the 11th inning, Watson hit a one-out single, and scored the go-ahead run on an Art Howe two-run double, in a 6-4 win over Cincinnati. On June 24, he hit a first-inning three-run triple, nailing down the hardest part of a cycle right away. He hit a double in the third, a game-tying solo home run in the fifth, and added another game-tying hit in the eighth, an RBI-single to score Cedeno and tie the Giants at five in an eventual 6-5 win over San Francisco.

On June 17, 1978, Watson hit a second-inning single and scored on a Joaquin Andujar two-run double against the Cubs. He added a sixth-inning RBI-groundout and a two-run eighth-inning, lead-changing double against Bruce Sutter, in a 5-4 win over Chicago.

On June 13, 1979, the Astros traded Watson to the Boston Red Sox for PTBNL Pete Ladd. Watson finished the season with Boston (84 games, .337/.401/.548, 13 home runs, 53 RBI), then spent two-plus seasons with the Yankees (196 games, .282/.355/.438, 19 home runs, 83 RBI) and two-plus with the Braves (171 games, .264/.338/.428, 13 home runs, 71 RBI).

After his playing career, Watson served as part of Oakland’s on-field leadership, first as a hitting coach (1986) then as their bench coach (1987-1988). After two seasons as Houston’s GM (1994-1995) and two seasons serving in the same role for the Yankees (1996-1997), he was hired as the Atlanta Braves’ VP in Charge of Discipline (1998-2010). He died of kidney disease in 2020, aged 74.

17. Mike Scott (Bagwell score 37.07) is a six-foot-two, right-handed pitcher from Santa Monica, CA. Born on April 26, 1955, he was a second-round pick in 1976 by the New York Mets out of Mailbu, CA. He’s one-of-10 to reach the bigs out of the round, led by Alan Trammell’s 70.6 bWAR (Scott has 22.7).

Scott reached the major leagues with the Mets in 1979, and played parts of four seasons in the Big Apple (14-27, three saves, 4.64, 364 2⁄ 3 IP, 151 K). On December 10, 1982, the Mets sent Scott to the Astros for Danny Heep.

Scott appeared in 263 games for the Astros, all but four of them starts. He was 110-81 over nine seasons, with a 3.30 ERA and a 1.144 WHIP. He issued 505 walks and struck out 1,318, holding opponents to a .228/.286/.349 slashline.

During his time with the team, Scott made the All-Star Team three times, in 1986, 1987, and 1989. He led the majors in 1986 with a 2.22 ERA, 306 K’s, a 5.9 H/9, 10.0 K/9, a 0.923 WHIP, and 275 1⁄ 3 innings, and led the NL with five shutouts to claim the NL Cy Young Award.

Scott authored 42 “signature starts™” during his time with the club. That’s a Quality start with at least .300 WPA and a 70+ GameScore. That includes 25 instances of a GameScore of 80 or better. He also completed 42 games, 21 of them shutouts.

On August 18, 1986, Scott struck out 10 Pirates and walked two, pitching a four-hitter to top Pittsburgh, 3-0. On September 25, he pitched a no-hitter, striking out 13 and walking two to defeat the San Francisco Giants, 2-0.

On April 15, 1987, Scott pitched a one-hitter, striking out 10 and walking one to top the Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-0. On May 8, he struck out a dozen Expos and walked two, pitching a two-hitter in a 3-0 win over Montreal. On July 22, he pitched a four-hitter and struck out 10, walking three in a 7-0 win against the Expos.

On April 20, 1988, Scott struck out seven and walked zero in a four-hit shutout win over the Atlanta Braves, 1-0. On August 13, he defeated the San Diego Padres, 1-0 in a four-hitter, striking out nine and walking one.

On May 19, 1989, Scott threw another one-hit shutout to top the Pirates, 3-0. He struck out nine and walked two.

On June 8, 1990, Scott struck out 15 and pitched a complete-game 10-inning win against the Reds, giving up one run on three hits and a walk in a 3-1 victory over Cincinnati. On August 3, he struck out six Braves and pitched a three-hitter, walking two in a 3-0 win over Atlanta.

As a hitter with Houston, Scott went 70-for 543 with 10 doubles, two homers, and two stolen bases in three attempts. He drew 19 walks and struck out 227, scoring 26 runs and driving in 40. As a defender, he racked up a .935 fielding percentage over 354 chances.