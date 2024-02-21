Astros Crawfish Boil: February 21, 2024

Here’s the Humpday Boil, the last one with no baseball for a while.

Houston Astros News

Why Yordan Alvarez in outfield increases Astros’ flexibility (Chron)

Astros reliever looking to prove spot in bullpen while taking part in Spring Training in hometown (KHOU)

Houston Astros: A more vocal Yordan Alvarez emerging as leader (Houston Chronicle)

Houston Astros introducing ticketless access with MLB Go-Ahead Entry (Biometric Update)

Hunter Brown on new pitches, building off 2023

AL West News

A’s — MLBPA chief Tony Clark of A’s 2025 venue waffling: ‘It needs to get done’ (SF Chronicle)

Blarts — Rangers star Adolis Garcia predicts Texas will repeat as World Series champs: Here’s why he’s right (thv11)

Halos — Los Angeles Angels Ron Washington Brings REAL Coaching for Taylor Ward, Jo Adell, and Pitching?! (WFAA)

M’s — Seattle Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez determined to be even better (Seattle Sports)

MLB News

Top 100 Players Right Now: Nos. 20-11 unveiled; final 10 tonight

Greene faces Elly and all he gets is a shattered car window

Can Immaculate Grid legend Jesse Chavez name all his teams in order?

Changes to MLB uniforms came after years of work, input from players

Players furious over controversial new MLB jerseys: ‘Everyone hates them’ (NY Post)

Houston Astros Birthdays

RHP Jack Billingham (81)

Everystros CVIII

20. Joe Niekro (26.57) was a six-foot-one right-handed pitcher from Martins Ferry, OH. Born on November 7, 1944, he was a seventh-round choice of the Cleveland Indians in 1966 out of West Liberty University. After not signing, he was chosen in the June draft secondary phase later in the year, in the third round by the Chicago Cubs.

Niekro reached the majors for the Cubs in 1967, and played his first two+ seasons with Chicago (24-18, two saves, 3.83, 366 1⁄ 3 IP, 149 K), later playing with the San Diego Padres (8-17, 3.70, 202 IP, 55 K), the Detroit Tigers (21-22, two saves, 4.17, 382 1⁄ 3 IP, 168 K), and the Atlanta Braves (5-6, three saves, 3.76, 67 IP, 43 K).

On April 6, 1975, the Astros purchased Niekro’s contract from Atlanta for $35,000.

Niekro played for a lot of different teams for a lot of years, but he didn’t pitch for any team more than he did for Houston. Over most of 11 seasons, he racked up a 144-116 record, nine saves, a 3.22 ERA, and a 1.264 WHIP. He walked 818 and struck out 1,178 over 2,270 innings in total, holding opponents to a .243/.310/.338 slashline. In two postseason games for the Astros, one each in 1980 and in 1981, Niekro pitched 18 shutout innings in total, walking four and allowing 13 hits for a SSS WHIP of 0.944, but somehow, Houston lost both of those games and series.

During his 11 seasons with the Astros, Niekro delivered 40 “signature starts™” in total.

On July 29, 1977, Niekro struck out six batters and pitched a four-hitter to top the Cubs, 1-0. On July 17, 1978, he pitched 11 innings and kept the Phillies to one run on five hits, striking out eight in a complete game, 2-1 win over Philadelphia. On April 8, 1979, he struck out seven and walked zero, pitching a five-hitter to top Atlanta, 2-0. On September 17, 1979, Niekro pitched a complete game, 1-0 win over San Diego, allowing the Padres six hits and a walk.

On May 18, 1982, Niekro pitched the first 10 innings of a 12-inning, 2-1 win over Philadelphia, keeping the Phillies to one run and striking out seven. On August 23, he pitched a four-hitter to top the Mets, striking out four in a 2-0 win over New York. In his next start, five days later, he collected four strikeouts and pitched a six-hitter to top the Montreal Expos, 2-0. On September 18, he struck out three and walked zero, pitching a two-hitter to top the Los Angeles Dodgers, 2-0.

On June 8, 1983, Niekro lasted 10 innings of an 11-inning, 1-0 win over the Giants, striking out seven, allowing 10 hits, and walking one. On July 14, he pitched a three-hitter to defeat the Expos, 3-0, walking zero and striking out three. On June 9, 1985, he struck out four and walked one batter, keeping the Giants to two hits over nine shutout innings in a 5-0 victory over San Francisco.

On September 15, 1985, the Astros traded Niekro to the New York Yankees for Jim Deshaies and PTBNLs Neder Horta and Dody Rather. Niekro pitched parts of three seasons with the Bombers (14-15, 4.58, 188 2⁄ 3 IP, 93 K), then two with the Minnesota Twins (5-10, 6.67, 108 IP, 61 K). After retirement, he caught on as a pitching coach with the Twins’ Triple-A affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs for two seasons. On October 27, 2006, he passed away due to a brain aneurysm.

19. Nolan Ryan (32.90) is a six-foot-two right-handed pitcher from Refugio, TX. Born on January 31, 1947, he was a 12th-round choice of the New York Mets in 1965 out of Alvin High School. He was a pretty good pitcher.

The Ryan Express eventually chugged all the way to the Baseball Hall of Fame with nearly 99 percent of the vote in his first season of eligibility. He made his debut in the majors with the Mets in 1966, and played five seasons with them (29-38, two saves, 3.58, 510 IP, 493 K). He then spent eight seasons pitching for the California Angels (138-121, one save, 3.07, 2181 1⁄ 3 IP, 2,416 K, five All-Star Games). He led the American League in strikeouts in seven of his eight seasons with the team, pitching 156 complete games and 40 shutouts. On November 19, 1979, Ryan signed with the Astros through free agency.

Ryan spent nine seasons of his prime pitching for Houston, going 106-94 over 282 starts, with 184 Quality Starts and a 3.13 ERA. He drew 796 walks and struck out 1,866 in 1,854 2⁄ 3 innings. He authored a 1.206 WHIP and held his opponents to a .213/.298/.308 slashline, with 38 complete games and 13 shutouts.

On September 26, 1981, Ryan pitched a no-hitter for the Astros, striking out 11 and walking three to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-0. Although it was his only no-hitter while with the team, it was one of a major-league record seven in total. On August 11, 1982, he struck out six and walked three, pitching a one-hitter to defeat the San Diego Padres, 2-0. On August 3, 1983, he collected 10 strikeouts in another one-hitter, shutting out the Padres 1-0 despite surrendering six walks.

On July 22, 1986, Ryan struck out 14 batters and walked four, allowing Montreal only one hit over 9 1⁄ 3 innings in an eventual 1-0 victory over the Expos. On September 9, 1987, he struck out 16 in eight innings, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks in a 4-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants.

During his tenure in Houston, Ryan made the All-Star Team twice, in 1981 and in 1985. He led the majors with 270 strikeouts, a 2.47 FIP, 6.5 H/9, and 11.5 K/9. in 1987, with an NL-leading 2.76 ERA. It was only once of four times while with the team that he led the majors in H/9.

For some reason, Houston didn’t want to sign Ryan into his age-42 season. That turned out to be a mistake. He pitched five more major league seasons for the Texas Rangers, (51-39, 3.43, 840 IP, 939 K). He tossed another two no-hitters during his time there, with 15 complete games and six shutouts. After his retirement, Ryan’s 5,714 remains the major-league record, as does his 6.6 lifetime H/9.