Clutch Hitting and the Astros

Clutch hitting can be a controversial topic. Clutch hitting, defined generally as a hitter increasing performance during big moments, definitely exists for some hitters in some years. After the fact, some hitters have hit better in big game moments. But the more disputable question is whether clutch hitting is a skill or is repeatable from year to year. Some studies say the clutch skill doesn’t exist, while others say “maybe” or conclude that the repeatable effect is relatively small.

I’m not going to dive into the controversy over clutch hitting as a skill, because it’s a complicated topic. But a twitter (or “X”) discussion between Bill James and Tangotiger got me to thinking about Astros’ hitters with good clutch hitting numbers. First I’ll explain the genesis of their discussion.

James, the longtime sabermetric proponent, asked whether Dave Parker belongs in the Hall of Fame, and suggested that his WAR totals don’t tell the full story.

Dave Parker's career OPS was 123 points higher with men on base than with the bases empty--875 to 752.



Do you know of any other player who has a split like that? The only guy I know who was even remotely comparable was Willie Stargell, 103 points. — Bill James Online (@billjamesonline) February 17, 2024

(Several people were mentioned in twitter replies, such as Kevin Youkilis and Nolan Arenado. However, it should be noted that the career sample sizes are smaller.) Tango disagreed with the view that the WAR result was clearly wrong. He said the WAR framework depends on what you intend to measure, and it could be modified to include context stats. Moreover, he said that many fans are more interested in context neutral results, rather than results driven by random variation.

James said he is still an “agnostic” about clutch hitting ability. And he suggested that the issue should continue to be analyzed:

I have to take responsibility for partially or even largely convincing a generation of researchers to write off situational hitting variations as flukes. I may have been wrong to do that. We have vastly better data now than we did 40 years ago. Let's look at the options again. — Bill James Online (@billjamesonline) February 18, 2024

Enough with that recap. You can go to those X accounts if you want more detail of the discussions. However, the topic spurred me to research some Astros clutch hitting stats.

One of the difficulties in researching clutch hitting is that analysts can’t agree on how clutch hitting should be measured. For instance, the Win Probability stats on the Fangraphs leaderboards include a “Clutch” statistic, which is based on comparing a hitter to himself. Essentially, this Clutch stat is calculated as the difference between a players’ wins above average in high leverage situations versus the player’s WPA (wins probability added) in unleveraged situations. This may or may not be a good measure of “clutch hitting.”

Here are the Astros’ career clutch win probability stat leaders on a career basis. The players are ranked by Clutch score, and the WPA/LI column shows the “unleveraged” base. The Astros’ players from the 2023 team on this list are shaded.

Three Astros hitters on the 2023 team—McCormick, Tucker, and Brantley—are among the Astros career leaders. Chas McCormick is ranked sixth, and his career OPS in high leverage situations is generally greater than the players above him. However, McCormick’s career is shorter (so far anyway) than the five players above him. So the smaller sample size could mean more potential future regression in his clutch results. Tucker has more high leverage appearances than McCormick and he ranks seventh on the career clutch list. Brantley’s career is both completed and more lengthy. He has 744 high leverage plate appearances and ranks 11th in Clutch WPA. However, the leader on this list, Jose Cruz, has over 2,000 plate appearances in high leverage situations. Brantley’s OPS in high leverage situations is higher than Cruz’s, but Cruz sustained his clutch performance for a much larger sample size.

You may ask, “Where is Yordan Alvarez on this list?” And perhaps this is a drawback to relying on this measure of Clutch. Yordan’s clutch ranking is penalized because he is a very good hitter in almost all situations. By looking at some other measures, you will see what I mean.

On an absolute basis, Yordan currently has the highest career OPS in high leverage situations among Astros’ players. I prepared the chart below which ranks Astros’ hitters by high leverage OPS. There are no guarantees that I haven’t missed someone. But I think this is a pretty good list. In addition, the Runner in Scoring Position (RISP) OPS is frequently favored as a clutch measure. And I include a column for percentage increase (relative to overall OPS) in RISP OPS. While MLB hitters generally hit better with RISP, these Astros players all exceed the MLB average percentage increase. Note that I included Jose Abreu, even though most of his high leverage appearances were in a White Sox uniform.

Cesar Cedeno and Jose Cruz have a lot of plate appearances in high leverage situations, and their OPS in those situations would fall 9th and 10th on this list. It’s impressive that six players on the 2023 Astros exhibit such high OPS results in high leverage situations. Furthermore, Bregman, McCormick, and Abreu elevate their OPS in RISP situations by more than 10%. (12%, 16%, and 11%, respectively). Some fans may not realize how well Bregman bats in clutch situations. With nearly 1,100 plate appearances with RISP, Bregman elevates his clutch OPS by 12%. Bregman’s career OPS with RISP is .951, which is similar to Bagwell and Berkman.

Now let’s return to Bill James’ comment that Dave Parker provided more value because his career OPS was 128 points higher with runners on base than with the bases empty. James said he couldn’t think of a player with a greater OPS differential. While RISP OPS is a more direct measure of clutch hitting, I can understand why James uses “runners on base” vs. “bases empty,” inasmuch as this provides a larger sample size than RISP. And reduced sample size is one reason that clutch hitting is viewed with skepticism.

So, let’s at the comparable OPS differential for some of the Astros’ hitters.

If Dave Parker’s 128 point OPS differential is the standard of exceptional clutch hitting, Tucker and McCormick exceed that difference (173 and 151 points, respectively), and Bregman and Brantley are reasonably close to that threshold. Of course, that doesn’t tell the whole story.. Dave Parker has a substantial advantage in sample size. Parker has about 4,800 plate appearances with runners on base. By contast, Tucker has just over 1,000 PA with runners on base, and McCormick even less. As their careers continue, Tucker and McCormick could well regress in this clutch hitting measure. Bregman and Brantley have a more substantial sample sizes with runners on base (nearly 2,000 and 2,600 PA, respectively), but it’s not as sizeable as Parker’s. That said, Tucker, McCormick, Bregman, and Brantley have been impressive in their ability to perform better with runners on base.

If Tucker and McCormick can continue to maintain their OPS differential with and without runners on base, they will be among the best MLB hitters in the clutch. And the extent that Tucker, McCormick, and Bregman continue to exhibit an elevated OPS with runners on base will be a critical factor in maintaining the Astros’ team’s runs scored. The quality of the Astros’ offense depends on not only aggregate OPS, but also the timing of the offensive performance.