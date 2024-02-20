Astros Crawfish Boil: February 20, 2024

Welcome to the Tuesday Boil!

Houston Astros News

Everystros CVII

22. J.R. Richard (Bagwell score 36.01) was a six-foot-eight right-handed pitcher from Vienna, LA. Born on March 7, 1950, he was Houston’s first-round choice in 1969 out of Lincoln High School. He was also a very recent subject over at The Athletic. He leads the fraternity of 17 out of the round to reach the majors, with 22.2 bWAR. Gorman Thomas (19.8) sits in second chair.

Richard put up just sort of slightly-above average stats through his first five major league seasons, including the first two season with just four games apiece. He joined the rotation for good in 1975, and remained until 1980.

It’s clearly a career neatly divided at the five-year mark. Prior to finding his groove, Richard was 23-16 with a 4.37 ERA. He issued 236 walks and struck out 330 times in 366 2⁄ 3 innings, pitching to a 1.508 WHIP and holding opponents to a .235/.350/.312 slashline.

From 1976 through his final start in 1980, Richard was a pitching monster. He went 84-55 with a 2.79 ERA and a 1.165 WHIP. He walked 534 over that time while collecting 1,163 strikeouts in 1239 1⁄ 3 innings, and held opponents to a .205/.290/.290 slashline, with a 1.2 percent HR-rate (that’s 0.4 HR/9).

Richard led the National League in H/9 three times in the five seasons mentioned above, also topping the majors in strikeouts in 1978 with 303 and in 1979 with 313. In 1980, he made the All-Star Team for the only time in his career.

Out of 221 career starts, Richard racked up “signature starts™” on 34 occasions. That includes 21 times where he finished with a GameScore first of 80.

On April 21, 1976, Richard struck out seven and pitched 10-innings of shutout four-hit ball, in an eventual 1-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. On September 28, he pitched a three-hitter, walking zero and striking out five in a 1-0 win over the Dodgers.

On July 6, 1977, Richard struck out a dozen and held the Dodgers to one run on six hits and two walks over 10 frames, in a 2-1, 14-inning win over Los Angeles. On August 27, he walked zero and struck out seven, pitching a three-hitter to defeat the Montreal Expos, 4-0.

On April 11, 1978, Richard walked four and struck out eight, pitching a two-hitter in a 1-0 win against Los Angeles.

On June 30, 1979, Richard tossed a three-hitter to defeat the San Diego Padres, striking out six and walking two in a 3-0 win. On August 27, he pitched a two-hit shutout, walking six and striking out 12 in a 3-0 win over Montreal. On September 6, he held the Padres to three hits and struck out nine, walking zero in a 2-0 victory against San Diego. On September 21, he gave up two runs on seven hits and a walk, striking out 15 over 11 innings in an eventual defeat of the Cincinnati Reds in 13 innings, 3-2. On September 25, against the Braves, he struck out 13 and walked two, pitching a four-hit shutout in an 8-0 triumph against Atlanta.

On April 19, 1980, Richard pitched a one-hitter, striking out 12 Dodgers and walking three in a 2-0 Houston win over LA. On June 6, he walked zero and struck out 13, pitching a three-hitter to defeat the San Francisco Giants, 2-0.

On July 30, Richard suffered a stroke while warming up and never pitched again. According to Wikipedia:

In 1981, Richard attempted a comeback with the Astros, however this failed because the stroke had slowed down his reaction time and weakened his depth perception. He spent the next few seasons in the minor leagues before being released by the Astros in 1984. After his professional baseball career ended, Richard became involved in unsuccessful business deals and went through two divorces, which led to him being homeless and destitute in 1994. Richard found solace in a local church and later became a Christian minister. In 2019, he was inducted into the Houston Astros Hall of Fame.

21. Justin Verlander (Bagwell score 96.73) is a six-foot-five right-handed pitcher from Manakin Sabot, VA. Born on this date 41 years ago, he was a first-round choice of the Detroit Tigers in 2004. He’s the top player out of the 34 to eventually reach the majors out of the round, with a bWAR (80.9) more than double the next closest player from the round (Jered Weaver 34.6 bWAR).

Verlander reached the majors for the first time with Detroit in 2005, and pitched for the Tigers for the first 12 1⁄ 2 seasons of his career (183-114, 3.49 ERA, 2,511 IP, 2,373 K, 2006 AL Rookie of the Year, 2011 AL Cy Young Award, 2011 AL MVP, six-time All-Star). On August 31, 2017, the Tigers traded Verlander and PTBNL Juan Ramirez to Houston for Franklin Pérez, Daz Cameron, and Jake Rogers.

Post-trade, Verlander went 5-0 through five starts over the rest of the season, striking out 43 in 34 innings and posting a 0.647 WHIP. On September 12, he struck out nine and held the Angels to one hit and one walk over eight innings, in a 1-0 victory over Los Angeles. On September 22, he held the Angels to one hit over seven frames, striking out six and walking two to defeat Los Angeles, 3-0.

Verlander didn’t keep up that pace through the postseason, but he wasn’t far off either. Opponents slashed just .177/.235/.298 over five playoff starts and one relief appearance, going 4-1 with a 2.21 ERA, walking eight and striking out 38 in 36 2⁄ 3 innings. On October 14, in Game Two of the ALCS, he struck out 13 and kept the Yankees to one run on five hits in a 2-1, complete game win over New York. In Game Six, he struck out eight Bombers over seven shutout innings to defeat the Yankees, 7-1. He won the ALCS MVP on Houston’s way to the Championship. And no, I don’t think that trash cans helped Verlander. At all.

In 2018, Verlander was 16-9 with an AL-leading 290 strikeouts in 214 innings, walking only 37 and leading the majors with a 0.902 WHIP, making his seventh All-Star appearance and finished second in the AL Cy Young Award vote. On May 1, he struck out 14 Yankees over eight shutout three-hit innings, but Houston lost to New York, 4-0. On May 16, he struck out seven and walked one, pitching a five-hitter to top the Angels, 2-0.

In 2019, Verlander made the All-Star Team for the eighth time and won his second-career Cy Young Award, leading the majors in victories with a 21-6 record. He also topped the majors with 223 innings pitched, a 0.803 WHIP, and only 5.5 H/9. And although it’s pretty hard to believe, he totaled 300 strikeouts for the only time in his career (so far). Opponents managed a .172/.219/.361 opposing slashline when facing Verlander.

On May 10, Verlander struck out eight and held the Rangers to one hit over seven innings, to top Texas, 3-0. On May 21, he struck out a dozen White Sox and held them to one run on one hit and one walk, in a 5-1 victory over Chicago. On July 30, he struck out 13 and kept the Indians to two hits and zero walks over seven innings, in a 2-0 win over Cleveland. On August 21, Verlander completed the rarest of latter-day complete games, a loss to the Tigers. He struck out 11 and kept them to two runs on two hits and zero walks in a 2-1 loss to Detroit.

On September 1, Verlander was as close as a pitcher could get to a perfect game without actually achieving one by limiting the Blue Jays to one walk and striking out 14 in a 2-0 Houston win over Toronto. On October 4, he held the Rays to one hit and three walks over seven innings, striking out eight in a 6-2 win over Tampa Bay.

In 2020, Verlander lasted one game, and of course it was a victory. He then went under the knife for Tommy John Surgery and missed the remainder of the season as well as the entire 2021 season.

To say Verlander had a triumphant return from two years off would be an understatement. Although he missed the first few weeks of the season, he ended up leading the AL in wins with an 18-4 record and the majors with a 1.75 ERA, 6.0 H/9, and a 0.829 WHIP, all of these things contributing to Verlander claiming his ninth All-Star Game and his third career Cy Young Award.

On April 16, Verlander struck out eight and held the Mariners to three hits and zero walks over eight innings for a 4-0 victory. On July 16, he held the A’s to no runs on six hits and no walks, striking out 10 in a 5-0 win over Oakland. On August 23, he struck out 10 over six scoreless and hitless innings in an eventual 4-2 win over the Minnesota Twins.

Verlander hit free agency after helping the Astros to their second title during his tenure, and signed with the New York Mets for two years and $87 million. He spent the first four months of the season with the Mets (6-5, 3.15, 94 1⁄ 3 IP, 81 K). Verlander then made a surprising return to Houston, with the Mets agreeing to pay a large portion of his remaining contract.

Over the rest of the season, Verlander started 11 times for the Astros, going 7-3 with a 3.31 ERA and a 1.118 WHIP. He walked only 14 and struck out 63 over 68 innings.

Although Verlander ranks 31st on Houston’s all-time leaderboard with 720 innings pitched, he’s the number seven pitcher on this list, and within spitting distance of reaching fourth (he’s 1.3 bWAR from fourth). I don’t know how much longer he’s going to play at the major league level, but with 257 wins in pocket already, Verlander has stated in the past that he wants to play until he’s 45. Even at the reduced rate of effectiveness that is expected of a pitcher of Verlander’s age, he still stands a decent chance at reaching 300 victories. There’s also a pretty good chance he’ll be the last pitcher to ever reach 300.

Check back tomorrow for two more pitchers as we break the seal on the Top 20 Astros.