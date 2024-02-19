Astros Crawfish Boil: February 19, 2024

Welcome to the first week of Spring Training games!

It seems like it’s been about 40 years since Houston’s season came to a close, just one game from a fifth World Series appearance in seven seasons. Well, it hasn’t. It’s only been about four months since then. The first spring training game is on Thursday, and Houston will take the field for the first time against the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

In the meantime, we have another 16 chapters of Everystros, and they’ll continue until March 5. Forgive the overlap with Spring Training. I had intended to have the entire countdown contained between the end of Houston’s season and the beginning of their Spring Training, but I overestimated my stamina for writing.

Houston Astros News

‘It’s a dream come true:’ Arrighetti ready to debut for hometown Astros

Bregman primed for breakout in potential last year in Houston

Meyers seeks to prove worthy of starting job

The one thing that might derail an eighth straight ALCS appearance for the Astros (Chipalatta)

AL West News

A’s — Mayor Goodman was right: A’s in Las Vegas doesn’t make any sense (The Nevada Independant)

M’s — Four questions the Mariners face in spring training (The Seattle Times)

Halos — Angels: Trevor Bauer posts video at LA spring training facility, but it’s not what you think (ClutchPoints)

Blarts — Texas Rangers filming behind-the-scenes documentary this spring (Dallas News)

MLB News

This 42-year-old Little League coach is throwing 101 mph

Predicting this year’s stolen base leader

Judge has preferred lineup spot, and he might finally get to hit there regularly

Harper on possible extension, being an everyday first baseman

Plenty to prove for these 30 players in Spring Training

2024 Top 100 Prospects (FG)

Cubs VP of Scouting Dan Kantrovitz on the Draft and His Evolving Role (FG)

Houston Astros Birthdays

LHP Kevin Chapman (36)

RHP Joel Kuhnel (29)

RF Josh Reddick (37)

RHP Chris Zachary (1944-2003)

OF Don Taussig (92)

Everystros CVI

24. Glenn Davis (Bagwell score 65.48) is a six-foot-three right-handed first-baseman from Jacksonville, FL. Born on March 28, 1961, he was initially a 31st-round choice of the Baltimore Orioles in the 1979 draft out of Unversity Christian High School. After electing instead to pursue higher education, the Astros chose him in the first round (secondary phase) in 1981 out of State College of Florida. Davis is one-of-six to reach the majors out of the round, led by Kevin Gross (27.7 bWAR).

Davis reached the major leagues with the Astros in 1984, and played seven seasons with Houston in the Astrodome. You have to think his home run total would have been higher nearly anywhere else. Consider, for example, if Davis had played at Coors Field for the first seven seasons of his career...

Davis played 830 games for Houston, starting 800 at first base (7048 2⁄ 3 innings, .992) and eight times in right field (64 innings, no errors). As a hitter, he was 795-for-3032 with a .262/.337/.483 slashline. He collected 150 doubles, 10 triples, 166 home runs, and 23 stolen bases in 33 attempts. He drew 310 walks and struck out 490 times, scoring 427 runs and driving in 518. He collected multiple hits 265 times overall, that’s nearly once in every three starts.

On June 23, 1986, Davis hit a go-ahead fifth-inning RBI-single and scored against the Reds, and later in the game hit a come-from-behind, walk-off two-run homer off Ted Power for a 7-6 victory over Cincinnati. On July 21, he hit a first-inning RBI-sacrifice fly, reached on an error and scored in the fourth, singled in the fifth, hit a game-tying RBI-single in the seventh, and finished off with a game-tying ninth-inning RBI-single, in an eventual 8-7 win against the Montreal Expos. Seven days later, he hit a first-inning RBI-single and an eighth-inning lead-changing three-run long ball off Doyle Alexander to top the Atlanta Braves, 4-2. In short, it was a pretty darn good season, resulting in Davis’ first All-Star selection, a Silver Slugger at first base, and a second-place finish in the NL MVP Award race.

In six postseason games following the season, the only playoff games of Davis’ career, he was seven-for-26 with a double, a homer, and three RBI, although the New York Mets eliminated the Astros in six.

On July 2, 1987, hitting cleanup, Davis hit an RBI-single in the first to open the scoring against the Phillies. After grounding out, striking out, and grounding into a double play, he ended his day at the plate with a three-run come-from-behind, go-ahead home run off Steve Bedrosian in a 7-6 win over Philadelphia. In 1988, he once homered off an eephus pitch:

On June 8, 1989, Davis singled and scored in the ninth inning, then connected for a walk-off two-run come-from-behind homer in the 10th off Mark Davis for a 7-6 win against the San Diego Padres. On August 12, he singled in the second, singled and scored in the fifth, then hit a game-tying RBI-single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, scoring the walk-off game-winner on a John Franco wild pitch. Davis made his second All-Star Game for his efforts.

On June 1, 1990, batting cleanup against the Giants, Davis grounded out in the first, but he was pretty good the rest of the way. He hit a fourth-inning solo home run, a sixth-inning go-ahead three-run jack, and an eighth-inning go-ahead solo home run, accounting for all of Houston’s runs in an eventual 6-5, 11-inning loss to San Francisco. Davis was awarded the Lou Gehrig Award after the season, “honoring the MLB player who best exemplified the spirit and character of Lou Gehrig, both on and off the field,” as outlined by baseball-reference.com.

On January 10, 1991, three days short of his 10-year anniversary with the Astros, they traded him to the Baltimore Orioles for Steve Finley, Pete Harnisch, and Curt Schilling. Davis went on to play three seasons for Baltimore (185 games, .247/.312/.400, 24 home runs, 85 RBI).

23. Shane Reynolds (Bagwell score 30.70) are six-foot-three right-handed pitcher from Bastrop, LA. Born on March 26, 1968, he was Houston’s third-round pick in 1989 out of the University of Texas at Austin. Reynolds ranks fourth of 11 players that reached the bigs out of the round, led by John Olerud (58.2 bWAR). I have to pick on Harold Baines yet again here. I mean wtf? Baines took 22 years to get to 38.8 bWAR. Olerud took 17 to get to 58.2 and fell off the ballot after one year and 0.7 percent of the vote. What am I missing?

Whoa...sorry I kinda spun out of control there. Again. Anyway, 24 players have reached the majors after being chosen 72nd overall. Reynolds trails some pretty good names: Ray Lankford (38.2), Dan Haren (35.1), Mike Greenwell (25.8) and Charlie Blackmon (20.6).

Reynolds reached the majors with Houston in 1992, and pitched 11 seasons with the Astros. After serving as a swingman from his debut up through his true rookie season in 1994, making 20 starts and 26 relief appearances, he joined the rotation for good in 1995, and never appeared in relief for Houston again.

Reynolds was 103-86 with a 3.95 ERA overall, with a 1.292 WHIP. He walked 358 and struck out 1309 in 1622 1⁄ 3 innings, and led the majors with 1.4 walks per nine innings in 1999. He made the All-Star Team in 1990, and over his entire time with the team held his opposing hitters to a slashline of .273/.314/.420. So even though Reynolds was never an “elite” pitcher at making batters miss, he relied on pinpoint control for his success to great effect. As a hitter he slashed .146/.171/.207 with five home runs and 40 RBI while with the team, and racked up a .978 fielding percentage as a defender.

Reynolds collected 14 instances of lasting at least six innings, posting a GameScore of 70 or better, and a WPA of at least .300, what I call a “signature start™.” I’ll restrain myself from listing all of them in detail, and confine myself to only the “Super-Signature Starts™.”

On September 20, 1995, Reynolds held the Cubs scoreless on seven hits, walking two and striking out 12 in a 4-0 win over Chicago. On July 22, 1996, he struck out five and walked two, keeping the Padres scoreless on four hits in a 1-0 victory over San Diego.

On August 3, 1996, Reynolds struck out eight Giants and walked two, pitching a three-hitter to defeat San Francisco, 4-1. On August 24 against the Cardinals, he struck out six and walked only one, pitching a five-hit, 3-1 win over St. Louis.

On May 21, 1998, Reynolds struck out nine Expos against only one walk, pitching a five-hit, 6-0 triumph against Montreal. On August 5, 1999, he pitched another five-hitter, striking out six and walking zero to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 7-0. On July 15, 1999, in a game that otherwise got away from him (six ER in five IP), Reynolds bowled a perfect frame. Nine pitches, nine strikes, three outs.

On March 27, 2003, the Astros released Reynolds. He went on to pitch for the Braves (11-9, 5.43, 167 1⁄ 3 IP, 94 K) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (0-1, 4.50, two innings, zero K). In retirement, Reynolds enjoys a full-sized private baseball field at his home.

Well, there’s your boil for the day. In chapter CVII tomorrow, we’ll be taking a look at a pair of pitchers, including one that’s currently on the team.